Solar farms need better design to protect wildlife

Solar farms are blooming across the planet, carpeting deserts, plains, and even former industrial sites with glittering panels that convert sunlight into carbon‑free electricity.

A new review led by wildlife ecologist Trish Fleming from Murdoch University finds those installations already occupy almost 14,700 square miles of land – roughly the size of West Virginia. That footprint is expanding rapidly.

The study celebrates the role of solar energy in cutting greenhouse gas emissions but warns that poorly designed solar parks could harm birds, bats, and other wildlife.

Solar reflections mislead wildlife

Flat, dark solar panels act like gigantic mirrors. They polarize and reflect light much as a lake does, a visual cue that many flying insects – and the birds and bats that feed on them – instinctively follow.

Migrating waterbirds sometimes circle or land on solar panels, mistaking them for water, researchers have observed.

Insects drawn to panels create feeding hotspots, disrupting foraging patterns and increasing collision risks for birds and other predators.

The same reflective quality produces the “lake effect” hazard at concentrating solar power (CSP) plants, where mirrors focus sunlight onto a central receiver.

Some solar sites kill birds with intense heat or light reflections that confuse wildlife, the Murdoch review warns.

Fences block animal paths

To safeguard expensive equipment, solar developers typically surround their sites with chain-link fences. That security measure can have unintended consequences.

Ground-dwelling species such as reptiles, small mammals, and flight-shy birds may find their usual pathways blocked.

In worst-case scenarios, animals become trapped, unable to navigate out of the maze of panels and barriers.

Fleming cites reports from South African vineyards where large birds died after becoming trapped between parallel fences around solar panels.

A more encouraging example comes from Nevada, where a PV project left gaps at ground level and preserved native vegetation corridors.

Motion-camera monitoring has shown desert tortoises, kit foxes, and jackrabbits using those openings to move freely. It’s proof that thoughtful design can meet security needs while allowing wildlife to pass through.

Solar panels change habitat

Utility‑scale PV plants usually require two to six hectares of land per megawatt of capacity. Clearing that space can fragment habitat and push sensitive species elsewhere.

Yet the review also finds cases in disturbed agricultural regions where solar parks support more wildlife.

Managed with flowering groundcovers and minimal mowing, these sites have attracted more butterflies, bees, and insect-eating birds compared to nearby croplands.

Whether a solar site turns into ecological desert or a surprising refuge depends on what was there before, how vegetation is managed afterward and where panels are placed.

In arid zones, the shade beneath panels can retain soil moisture and support native grasses that would otherwise struggle. This microclimate benefit is known as “agrivoltaics” when combined with grazing or cropping.

Smarter solar site layouts

Technological tweaks could further soften solar’s impact. Lab tests show nano-textured panel coatings cut misleading light signals for wildlife and slightly improve solar efficiency.

Other researchers are experimenting with white grid lines or patterned films that break up large reflective expanses without compromising output.

Placement matters too. Orienting arrays to avoid glare toward flyways and leaving gaps for wildlife corridors can cut risk at little extra cost.

The Australian review urges project planners to incorporate ecological mapping early, just as they already consider grid connection or slope.

Fire risk and seasonal timing

One concern the scientists highlight is fire hazard: high-voltage weed zappers, trialed as herbicide alternatives, can ignite dry plant matter beneath panels.

Data from Western Australian vineyards show that operating in wetter months nearly eliminates that danger, suggesting it is wise to schedule maintenance during winter and spring.

Making solar wildlife-safe

Governments are banking on solar, with some projections calling for a tenfold increase in capacity by 2050 to meet climate goals. The study insists that biodiversity safeguards must travel in tandem.

The authors advocate mandatory wildlife‑friendly design standards, post‑construction monitoring, and adaptive management that tweaks operations when problems emerge.

Solar energy remains one of the greenest power options humanity has – but only if its rollout respects the creatures that share our sunlit planet.

Designing solar sites with ecology in mind can protect birds, bats, and biodiversity while still generating clean energy.

The study is published in the journal Renewable and Sustainable Energy Reviews.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–