Solar geoengineering could save up to 400,000 lives each year

When discussing solutions to climate change, most people think of renewable energy, electric vehicles, and nuclear energy. These technologies aim to reduce emissions and shift humanity toward a more sustainable future.

However, one emerging technology, solar geoengineering, presents a compelling – if controversial – option for cooling the planet quickly.

While the idea of altering the atmosphere might sound like science fiction, its potential impact could be profound.

According to a new study from the Georgia Tech School of Public Policy, solar geoengineering could save as many as 400,000 lives annually by reducing temperature-related deaths caused by climate change.

Published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), the study emphasizes that while the risks are real, the benefits might outweigh them significantly.

Understanding solar geoengineering

Solar geoengineering focuses on stratospheric aerosol injection (SAI), a process involving tiny reflective particles sprayed into the upper atmosphere.

These particles bounce sunlight back into space, helping to cool the Earth. Researchers believe that by lowering global temperatures, SAI could provide humanity with a critical buffer while long-term solutions like emissions reduction and carbon removal are fully implemented.

“An important question is how the reduction in climate risks from solar geoengineering compares to the additional risks its use entails,” noted study lead author Anthony Harding from the Georgia Tech School of Public Policy.

The team, which included collaborators from Princeton University and the University of Chicago, analyzed the potential life-saving impact of solar geoengineering.

Using computer models and historical data on temperature-related death rates, they simulated a scenario where the global average temperature rises by 2.5°C from pre-industrial levels.

The results showed that cooling the planet by just 1°C could prevent 400,000 deaths annually.

Benefits and risks of solar geoengineering

Despite its promise, solar geoengineering poses significant challenges. Risks such as poorer air quality and ozone layer depletion could lead to serious health problems.

However, the study found that the lives saved from cooling effects outnumber potential deaths caused by these risks by a factor of 13. Many of these lives would be saved in hotter, poorer regions, which are disproportionately affected by climate change.

On the other hand, the technology’s potential is not universally positive. In cooler, wealthier regions, the decrease in global temperatures might lead to increased cold-related deaths.

The researchers emphasize that their findings represent an initial exploration of solar geoengineering’s effects and not a comprehensive evaluation of its global risks and benefits.

“This study offers a first step in quantifying the risks and benefits of solar geoengineering and shows that, for the risks we considered, the potential to save lives outweighs the direct risks,” Harding added.

Broader implications and ethical concerns

The study highlights the urgent need for more robust research into solar geoengineering. The National Academies of Science have recommended increased funding to evaluate the technology’s safety and effectiveness further.

However, critics, including the Union of Concerned Scientists, warn that the environmental, ethical, and geopolitical risks are too significant to ignore. They argue that governments might use solar geoengineering as an excuse to delay difficult but necessary emissions cuts.

Solar geoengineering also raises concerns about unintended ecological consequences and potential conflicts over its deployment. For instance, countries might disagree on the ideal level of cooling or the acceptable risks, leading to geopolitical tensions.

Limitations of the study

The authors acknowledge that their research has some limitations. The study is based on idealized models and assumptions about aerosol distribution, population growth, and economic development.

These models cannot fully capture the complexities of real-world implementation.

Additionally, the study does not explore solar geoengineering’s potential impact on ecosystems, politics, or the possibility of promoting complacency in reducing emissions.

Solar geoengineering could alleviate suffering

While solar geoengineering remains a controversial topic, its potential benefits make it a technology worth exploring further. For many regions, it could provide life-saving relief from climate-related heat.

“There’s no perfect resolution to the climate crisis,” said Harding. “Solar geoengineering entails risks, but it could also alleviate real suffering, so we need to better understand how the risks compare to the benefits to inform any potential future decisions around the technology.”

As the global community searches for solutions to mitigate climate change, solar geoengineering could play a vital role. However, its adoption must come with a clear understanding of both its promises and its perils.

Collaborative research and careful risk assessment will be crucial in determining whether this bold strategy becomes part of humanity’s fight against a warming planet.

