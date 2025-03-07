Solar heat and earthquake activity: Is there a connection?

Earthquakes can cause widespread loss of life and property, so reliable forecasts remain a global priority. Heat-related factors might influence seismic activity, making accurate predictions crucial for timely evacuations. Yet, many aspects of earthquake behavior remain puzzling.

Shifts in tectonic plates and the buildup of strain energy typically drive these events. However, some researchers believe solar heat might also play a part in the bigger seismic picture.

Can solar heat influence earthquakes?

These ideas have gained attention thanks to new work by Matheus Henrique Junqueira Saldanha from the University of Tsukuba and the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST) in Japan.

In a recent project, Saldanha and collaborators looked at how fluctuations in solar activity could alter Earth’s surface temperature in ways that influence crustal conditions.

Temperature swings are thought to affect the brittleness of rocks, especially in upper layers. Changes in brittleness may not singlehandedly trigger large earthquakes, but heat fluctuations could add subtle strain in locations that are already under stress.

Scientists suspect that water infiltration can shift local pressures as well. Rainfall, snowmelt, and other seasonal factors might raise or lower tension around fault lines, contributing to how cracks form or expand near the surface.

Heat changes may trigger earthquakes

Atmospheric temperature can modify underground water circulation. This movement can add or reduce stress on faults, which could be important when quakes are near the upper crust.

Certain studies have explored connections between the sun, moon, and Earth’s internal processes. Tidal forces and electromagnetic fluctuations often steal the spotlight, yet solar heating is a different angle that brings seasonal and regional temperature changes into the conversation.

Experts note that any effect of temperature might be minor compared to major tectonic shifts. Even so, small contributions can accumulate over geologic timescales. Many quakes happen without a single “smoking gun,” so every factor is worth examining.

A closer look at subtle signals

Hidden correlations between heat and can be difficult to detect. Small quakes often go unnoticed, but they offer useful data about how the Earth’s crust responds to environmental changes.

A magnitude 9.0 event, like the 2011 Tōhoku earthquake, caused catastrophic impacts and showed the limits of current forecasting methods. Even if solar heating only provides a slight improvement in forecast models, that could make a difference for vulnerable areas.

Detecting these small influences involves gathering data from different regions and comparing it with solar records. Scientists look for consistent patterns over time, checking if heat variations and temperature fluctuations align with changes in earthquake frequency.

Improving earthquake forecasting

Forecasting improvements often start with a close look at fault mechanics and strain buildup, as well as historical quake records. Some regions have more detailed seismic histories than others, which helps refine mathematical models.

Adding solar-based temperature inputs could sharpen the accuracy of those models. Subtle spikes in heat might signal shifts in rock stability, especially for shallow earthquakes that depend more on heat-related conditions in the top layers of Earth.

A more precise forecast would not mean pinpointing the exact day of a quake. Instead, it might reduce uncertainty for the next few weeks or months, giving local authorities another tool to weigh when organizing preparedness plans.

Solar heat and seismic activity

“Solar heat drives atmospheric temperature changes, which in turn can affect things like rock properties and underground water movement,” said Saldanha. Solar heating alone is not a dominant driver of seismic systems, yet it may still tip the balance.

These fluctuations can change how rocks fracture, especially if faults are already close to slipping. Even tiny changes in pressure might determine whether stored energy is released over days or years.

“It’s an exciting direction, and we hope our study sheds some light on the bigger picture of what triggers earthquakes,” said Saldanha. Incorporating solar data could reveal patterns that slip through the cracks in purely plate-based analyses.

A wider view of seismic risk

A multidisciplinary approach to earthquake forecasting considers water, temperature, and stress accumulation. Combining these elements can highlight new signals that standard tectonic models might overlook, potentially linking heat variations to earthquake activity.

Greater collaboration with climatologists and hydrologists could strengthen quake forecasts. Areas prone to shifts in rainfall or snowmelt might see extra stress on faults, which ties into the temperature-driven processes that Saldanha’s team is studying.

Some experts remain cautious, emphasizing that tectonic motion will always be the main culprit behind earthquakes. Yet they also acknowledge that no single factor explains every quake, so exploring the effects of temperature could add clarity.

Communities near active faults may benefit from any step forward in forecast precision. Even a rough timetable for probable activity can inform local decisions on infrastructure and emergency readiness.

Solar signals might give more insight into shallow seismic zones, where changes in rock integrity can speed up or slow down quake cycles.

The study is published in the journal Chaos.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–