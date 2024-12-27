Some chimpanzees are better at cracking nuts than others

When it comes to cracking nuts, some chimpanzees simply have a knack for it. Others? Well, they might need a bit more practice.

Experts at the University of Oxford’s School of Anthropology and Museum Ethnography, alongside a colleague from Chubu Gakuin University in Japan, have uncovered fascinating individual variations in nut-cracking efficiency among chimpanzees.

Their findings, published in the journal Nature Human Behavior, shed light on chimpanzee tool use and potential cognitive differences within a community.

Tool-using tradition

Chimpanzees are known for their ability to use tools, including using rocks to crack nuts. This behavior, passed down across generations, allows them to access high-energy food sources.

Until now, researchers have largely focused on the act itself, but this study examines individual abilities within the same group.

Dr. Sophie Berdugo and Dr. Susana Carvalho from the Oxford team, together with Dr. Tetsuro Matsuzawa, studied 3,882 nut-cracking instances recorded on video between 1992 and 2017 in Bossou, Guinea.

These videos provide a long-term glimpse into chimpanzee behavior and the subtle differences in their skills.

How do chimpanzees crack a nut?

To successfully crack a nut, a chimpanzee follows a series of steps:

Nut selection: Picking a nut type that can crack. Positioning: Placing the nut on a flat rock (anvil) to avoid misdirected force. Hammer selection: Choosing a suitable rock based on its size, weight, and shape. Execution: Striking the nut with enough force and precision to break it open.

This process showcases the complexity of tool use, requiring coordination, planning, and adaptability.

Differences in chimps’ nut-cracking

The researchers categorized nut-cracking ability using five measurable factors: the time taken to crack a nut, the number of strikes per nut, the frequency of nut displacement after striking, instances of abandoning a rock for another, and the success rate.

The results were striking. Some chimpanzees excelled, while others lagged behind.

For example, a 14-year-old male named Peley successfully cracked nuts with minimal strikes, while a 15-year-old male, Jeje, struggled repeatedly without success. Meanwhile, a 32-year-old male, Foaf, displayed proficiency comparable to Peley.

The researchers also observed that skill levels improved with age, suggesting a learning curve over time. Interestingly, males and females performed equally well, debunking assumptions of gender-based skill differences.

Chimpanzee responses to cracking nuts

The study’s videos offer captivating examples of these variations.

In footage from 2012, Peley cracks two oil palm nuts effortlessly, while Jeje’s repeated attempts yield no results. In contrast, Foaf, the eldest chimp in the sequence, demonstrates skillful nut-cracking with minimal effort.

A particularly touching clip captures an adult female named Fanle teaching by example. While cracking nuts with precision, her infant son, Flanle, watches attentively, hinting at the social transmission of skills.

Cognitive skills among chimpanzees

This study points to measurable differences in cognitive abilities within a single chimpanzee community. Tool use, once considered a uniform skill among chimps, is revealed as a spectrum of individual aptitude.

“These findings highlight the nuanced behaviors of chimpanzees and their ability to adapt to complex challenges,” noted Dr. Carvalho.

The researchers propose that such variations in performance could offer insights into how cognitive skills evolve and differ even within closely-knit groups.

Bridging animal and human behavior

The study on chimpanzees and their nut-cracking skills raises broader questions about the nature of intelligence and skill acquisition.

Do these differences in nut-cracking correlate with other cognitive traits? Could they parallel human variations in problem-solving and motor skills?

Chimpanzees, like humans, live in hierarchical societies where individual traits influence group dynamics. Understanding these differences enriches our understanding of primate cognition and evolution.

Value of long-term research

The researchers emphasize the importance of their decades-long dataset.

“Long-term studies like this provide unparalleled insights into animal behavior and cognition,” said Dr. Matsuzawa. Without the commitment to years of data collection, such nuanced observations would remain hidden.

The study opens the door for further exploration. Researchers aim to investigate whether these cognitive differences extend to other tool-use behaviors, such as termite fishing or leaf sponging. They also hope to examine genetic, environmental, and social factors that might influence skill acquisition.

Additionally, the study highlights the value of protecting chimpanzee habitats. Bossou’s chimpanzees face threats from habitat loss and human activities. Preserving these environments ensures the continuation of such vital research.

Ingenuity and persistence

The study from Oxford and Chubu Universities highlights the intelligence of chimpanzees, our closest living relatives.

It also reminds us of the shared roots of cognitive diversity. While the ability to crack nuts may seem simple, it embodies a broader story of learning, adaptation, and individuality.

In an increasingly complex world, understanding the minds of animals provides a mirror to our own. The nuances of chimpanzee behavior invite us to reconsider the spectrum of intelligence in nature.

“Every cracked nut tells a story of ingenuity, persistence, and the quest to thrive,” said Dr. Carvalho.

The study is published in the journal Nature Human Behavior.

Image Credit: Tetsuro Matsuzawa

