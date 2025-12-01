Some dogs can learn the names of hundreds of objects

Curiosity shapes many moments in our daily lives. It can also shape the minds of other species. A new study suggests that curiosity may be one of the hidden forces behind an unusual talent seen in a handful of dogs.

These animals can learn the names of hundreds of objects, and their abilities offer a window into how dogs think.

Why dogs learn names

Curiosity appears central to what scientists call label learning. The new research comes from the Dog Cognition Center at the University of Portsmouth and the DogStudies Unit at Friedrich Schiller University of Jena.

The study highlights how certain cognitive traits influence a dog’s ability to recognize many objects by name. Label learners can identify items by hearing their labels alone.

“Being able to pick out such a wide variety of objects is not something any dog can do. It is extremely rare and appears to be an inherent natural ability which is specific to the dog and not a quality that many dogs have,” said Dr. Juliane Kaminski.

Testing talented dogs

The team searched globally for dogs whose owners believed they possessed this skill, and found eleven. Each dog passed a preliminary test that required selecting the correct object without seeing any human.

Because the dogs lived in different countries, owners carried out each step of the project at home after receiving careful instructions.

They filmed the tasks, allowing researchers to verify accuracy and examine every choice. The dogs included border collies, crossbreeds, a Spanish waterdog, and a pug.

They completed eight tasks measuring learning, memory, communication, curiosity, and problem solving. A matching group of dogs with no label learning skill took the same tests.

Inhibition plays a role

“Label learner dogs are so rare that it was not possible to find more than 11 for this particular study. However, to find such clear differences between label learners and the average dogs, was really surprising,” noted Dr. Bräuer.

Three traits stood out: curiosity toward new objects, strong focus on chosen items, and inhibition, which allowed them to control their reactions.

“I am not so surprised that inhibition plays a role here. My own dog, who is not a label learner, always struggled to inhibit her preferences when solving problems. She likes a ball so much, that she would not fetch a ring when a ball is present,” said Dr. Bräuer.

How names help dogs

These insights may support early assessments of puppies. “We will be carrying out further research as we must explore whether these traits are part of the make up of some individual dogs from the puppy stage, or whether they develop over time and can be influenced by training,” Dr. Kaminski said.

Such work could lead to tests that help identify which young dogs may excel at learning many object names.

The research could guide training for service dogs who assist people with hearing or visual impairments. One of the dogs in the study, Harvey from Reading, knows the names of 203 toys.

“It’s great to know Harvey’s curiosity is a big part of why he’s so good at identifying objects by name. As an owner, it also helps to be curious. I’ve always encouraged his interest in toys, so much so that we have over 220 of them!” said Irene, his owner.

Research on dog cognition

Research on dog cognition has grown since Dr. Kaminski first studied the border collie Rico, more than twenty years ago. Rico recognized 200 items and remembered labels weeks later, a result that shifted how scientists understood dog intelligence.

The Dog Cognition Center at Portsmouth has now spent nearly a decade observing dogs in playful, non-invasive settings.

The team’s work shows how dogs communicate with humans, how their facial muscles evolved, and how expressions like raised inner eyebrows may evoke social responses.

Dr. Bräuer, who leads DogStudies, continues to explore how dogs interpret human emotions and how cultural contexts shape dog-human relationships.

This expanding field keeps revealing new layers of canine thought. Each study shows how curiosity, focus, and human connection help shape the minds of the animals who share our homes.

The study is published in the journal Scientific Reports.

—–

—–