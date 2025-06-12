Some dogs have a higher risk of digestive problems like diarrhea

Acute diarrhea affects nearly 1 in 12 dogs annually in the UK. This stat comes from a new analysis of over 2.2 million vet health records.

Led by Dan O’Neill at the Royal Veterinary College, this study uncovers which dogs are most at risk, what symptoms they show, and how vets treat them.

“Experiencing the dreaded ‘poonami’ with your dog is one of those events any dog owner fears. This new study shows that diarrhea events are very common in dogs but that owners should not panic – no matter how bad the deluge, most dogs will recover in a few days after veterinary treatment,” Dr. O’Neil noted.

Dog breeds and diarrhea risk

Some dogs are significantly more likely to suffer from diarrhea. The top at-risk breeds include Cavapoo, Maltese, Miniature Poodle, German Shepherd, Yorkshire Terrier, and Cockapoo.

Cavapoos had the highest annual incidence risk at nearly 15 percent, followed closely by Maltese and Miniature Poodles.

Why these breeds? Genetics may play a role, but it’s also possible that lifestyle and owner behavior matter. For example, owners of popular designer crossbreeds like Cavapoos may visit vets more often, leading to more diagnoses.

Still, even accounting for this, the odds ratios point to real predispositions, especially in Miniature Poodles and their crossbred descendants.

Designer breeds face higher diarrhea odds

Designer crossbreeds like Cockapoos and Cavapoos showed a higher risk than general crossbreeds or purebreds.

This challenges the idea that hybrid dogs always benefit from hybrid vigor. Owners should be aware that these trendy dogs might need more digestive care than expected.

Interestingly, Jack Russell Terriers and Chihuahuas had lower odds of being diagnosed. These findings might help inform breed-specific guidance and early prevention efforts.

Age affects dog diarrhea risk

Age stood out as a major factor. Dogs under 3 years and over 9 years had significantly higher odds of diarrhea. Puppies may eat things they shouldn’t. Older dogs might suffer due to weakened gut health or age-related illness.

The researchers found that very young dogs (under the age of one) had 2.4 times the odds of diarrhea compared to middle-aged dogs. Dogs over 14 had nearly 2.6 times the odds. For both groups, careful diet and close monitoring are key.

Common symptoms and what to expect

For most of the dogs in the study, diarrhea was accompanied by other symptoms. Vomiting was seen in 44 percent of cases. Reduced appetite affected 28 percent, and 24 percent were lethargic. A smaller group of dogs (about 13 percent) showed signs of abdominal pain.

Roughly 29 percent of the cases were classified as hemorrhagic (bloody). Surprisingly, blood in stools did not increase the likelihood of lab testing on the first vet visit.

Simple care for dog diarrhea

Most cases were managed with supportive care. Probiotics were used in 60 percent of cases. Dietary changes were prescribed in 44 percent.

Antibiotics, though discouraged for mild cases, were still used in 38 percent of all cases. The most common was oral metronidazole.

Even more striking, 59 percent of hemorrhagic cases were treated with antibiotics, despite guidelines saying they usually should not be. These decisions seem driven by concern for the dog’s well-being and owner anxiety, not always evidence-based need.

Is antibiotic overuse a problem?

Veterinary experts have warned about this for years. Antibiotics should not be the go-to for uncomplicated diarrhea.

Overuse of antibiotics heightens the risk of resistance and gut microbiome imbalance. Yet, fear of client dissatisfaction and ingrained habits keep antibiotics in play.

A recent European panel strongly advised against giving antibiotics to dogs with mild or moderate diarrhea, even if it’s bloody. They emphasize fluid therapy and dietary support instead.

What should dog owners do?

Don’t panic. Over 80 percent of diarrhea cases resolved with just one vet visit. Most dogs got better within a few days, even without lab tests or medication.

But stay alert if your dog is very young, elderly, or from a high-risk breed. Monitor for repeated episodes, especially if blood is present or other symptoms appear.

This study gives vets and owners something rare: data from real dogs, in real clinics, across the UK. The message is clear. Diarrhea is common, but most dogs recover fast. Awareness, not alarm, is the best first step.

The study is published in the journal PLOS One.

