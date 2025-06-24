Some genes may predict infertility and disease by flipping like a light switch
06-24-2025

Some genes may predict infertility and disease by flipping like a light switch

Jordan Joseph
Earth.com staff writer

The machinery inside of each human cell usually behaves like a dimmer, turning genes up or down as needed. A new analysis shows that hundreds of human genes shun the dimmer and act more like a light switch, clicking fully on or off depending on the person. 

The study was led by geneticist Omer Gokcumen at the University at Buffalo. His research reveals that this switch-like behavior may influence everything from fertility to cancer risk, depending on which genes are on or off.

The light-switch gene mystery

Early work on the lac operon in Escherichia coli proved that a gene can be either silent or roaring, nothing in between.

Researchers long assumed that such binary behavior was rare in humans because most traits need finer control. Yet the new report argues the opposite, showing that on‑off genes are widespread and often tied to illness.

Gene expression is simply the act of reading DNA and making proteins; most genes rise and fall smoothly. Switch‑like genes, by contrast, settle into either high or low camps, with few residents in the middle.

Hundreds of switch genes discovered

The team mined the Genotype‑Tissue Expression Project, a public atlas of 943 volunteers covering 27 tissues.

They applied a statistical “dip test” to 516,267 gene–tissue pairs and flagged 473 genes whose activity followed a crisp bimodal pattern.

“We believe switch‑like genes could one day be used to diagnose and perhaps even treat diseases,” said Gokcumen.

Only 40 of those genes showed on‑off states everywhere, implying hard‑wired DNA control, while the rest flipped only in certain organs. 

Switch gene linked to health

Many of the 473 toggling genes sit at the heart of immune defense, metabolism, and cancer pathways.

Low expression of USP32P2, for instance, has been associated with male infertility, while off‑states in FAM106A may blunt the body’s response to COVID‑19.

Seven switch‑like genes in vaginal tissue, including ALOX12 and KRT1, shut down together in some women and correlate with vaginal atrophy, a postmenopausal thinning of the mucosa.

“This coordinated silencing hints at master switches we could eventually toggle therapeutically,” noted first author Alber Aqil.

Hormones switch genes on or off

The pattern of tissue‑specific switching pointed to hormones. In breast tissue, 157 of 158 switch‑like genes were far more active in women than in men, matching the estrogen-rich environment.

When systemic estrogen falls after menopause, the seven atrophy‑linked genes often flip off in the vagina, leaving the epithelium fragile.

About half of postmenopausal women experience symptoms of vaginal atrophy, yet most never seek help.

Epigenetics plays a role

Some switch-like genes are influenced not just by DNA or hormones but by DNA methylation, a chemical tag that turns genes off by altering how DNA is read.

In tissues like the breast and prostate, researchers found a strong negative correlation between gene expression and methylation at nearby CpG sites, which are common control points in the genome.

In the breast, for example, 71 switch-like genes showed this pattern, suggesting that epigenetic silencing explains why some people have these genes off.

That means two people with the same DNA sequence might express the gene differently depending on their epigenetic landscape, which can change over time due to age, stress, or environmental exposure.

Most switches are tissue‑specific

Out of the 473 switch-like genes identified, only a small group flipped on or off in every tissue. Most behaved like switches in just one or two types of tissue, such as the breast, colon, or vagina.

This tissue-specific pattern suggests that local conditions – like hormone levels or tissue-specific master regulators, control whether the switch flips.

Within each tissue, multiple switch-like genes tend to flip together, showing strong gene-to-gene co-expression. This clustering means they may be controlled by the same upstream signal.

For instance, in the breast, several genes turned on together in females and remained off in many males, reflecting the influence of estrogen on the tissue’s gene activity.

Switch genes aid diagnosis

On‑off states make ideal biomarkers because a simple assay can sort patients into yes‑or‑no categories. Topical estradiol, already used for atrophy, restores vaginal pH and thickens the lining by turning many of the same genes back on.

Universal switch‑like genes, often governed by structural variants, suggest another route: DNA testing could flag individuals whose deleted or silenced USP32P2 allele raises infertility risk.

The study argues that long‑read sequencing will uncover the missing structural variants and complete the binary map.

Beyond hormones, environmental exposures may tilt genetic switches, creating a fertile ground for gene‑environment studies.

Cataloging on‑off genes, the authors say, brings us closer to personalized medicine that treats the cause, not the symptom.

The study is published in the journal Nature Communications.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates. 

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–

RELATED NEWS
2025/06/cosmic-filament_four-galaxy-clusters_missing-matter_ESA_1m.jpg
06-24-2025
Scientists found some of the 'missing matter' in the universe after searching for decades
2025/06/winter-plants.jpg
06-24-2025
Warming winters may reshape global plant communities
2025/06/heat-and-dogs.jpg
06-24-2025
What every pet owner needs to know about heatstroke
2025/06/Marsupial-species2.jpg
06-24-2025
Surprising marsupial relative lived in ancient Texas
2025/06/Shutterstock_2430544597.jpg
06-24-2025
Some genes may predict infertility and disease by flipping like a light switch
2025/06/brain-circuitry_same-region_seeing-thinking-spatial_1m.jpg
06-24-2025
Humans use the same ancient midbrain circuits for both seeing and thinking, says a new study
2025/06/Seafood-superbugs.jpg
06-24-2025
Imported seafood is spreading antibiotic resistance genes
2025/06/smoking_teeth_permanent-deep-damage_1m.jpg
06-24-2025
Smoking leaves permanent traces in teeth deep below the surface - a new forensic
2025/06/vaccine_one-shot_new-method_1m.jpg
06-24-2025
A smarter shot: Scientists explore single-dose vaccine power
2025/06/Nutrient-cancer.jpg
06-24-2025
Little-known nutrient can boost your brain and fight cancer
2025/06/china-quantum-computer-breaks-rsa-encryption.jpg
06-24-2025
China breaks RSA encryption with a quantum computer, threatening global data security
2025/06/Social-curiosity.jpg
06-24-2025
Social curiosity starts young and helps us survive
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
Subscribe
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
Earthsnap
Get the app
Privacy Policy
Terms of service
GET IN TOUCH
facebook icon
instagram icon
twitter icon
pinterest icon
Contact Us
© 2025 Earth.com
All rights reserved