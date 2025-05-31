Some popular beers in the U.S. contain 'forever chemicals'

Most people reach for a refreshing beer without giving a second thought to the water that went into the can. In a recent study, researchers explored how invisible chemicals wind up in everyday beverages, and the results are cause for concern.

It turns out that certain chemicals do not simply vanish after industrial or household use. The research was conducted by experts from RTI International and the American Chemical Society.

The study suggests that consumers might be getting more than they bargained for when they crack open a beer brewed with water from tainted supplies.

What are forever chemicals?

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) – often called “forever chemicals” – include a broad class of compounds known for their extreme resistance to breaking down.

When PFAS slip into water supplies, they can be tough to remove with ordinary filtration. In some parts of the United States, PFAS have seeped into surface and groundwater sources. Certain regions report alarmingly high levels.

This is relevant to breweries that rely on local tap water, since standard treatment methods often fail to capture every trace of these contaminants.

Chemicals in rivers and tap water

These chemicals didn’t just appear out of nowhere. For decades, PFAS were added to nonstick pans, waterproof clothing, fast food wrappers, and firefighting foam.

Rain, runoff, and improper disposal helped them spread into rivers, lakes, and groundwater. Once there, they don’t break down easily – and most water treatment plants aren’t equipped to filter them out.

“As an occasional beer drinker myself, I wondered whether PFAS in water supplies was making its way into our pints,” said Jennifer Hoponick Redmon, lead author of the study.

Chemicals found in locally brewed beer

The researchers tested popular beers from places where local water is known to be problematic. They found a strong link between PFAS levels in municipal drinking water and those in locally brewed beer – a connection not previously studied in U.S. retail beer.

PFAS were detected in 95% of the beers tested, including PFOS and PFOA, two chemicals now regulated by the EPA. Beers brewed near North Carolina’s PFAS-contaminated Cape Fear River Basin had the highest levels and widest variety of these “forever chemicals.”

The findings demonstrate how local water conditions can shape what ends up in a final brew. Although it might sound unsettling, these substances are already on the radar of health agencies worldwide.

Why PFAS is a public concern

Beer is reported to be the third most popular beverage after water and tea. With so many people enjoying beer, any contamination in its key ingredient becomes a public concern.

Some breweries already take steps to treat their water. Yet those steps usually target minerals or excess chlorine.

More specialized treatments like reverse osmosis or activated carbon can tackle PFAS, though smaller craft operations might find these upgrades costly. This leaves a gap that could let PFAS remain in final products.

Beer breweries and forever chemicals

Many craft breweries are only just becoming aware of PFAS as a potential problem in their process. They’re already juggling hops, yeast strains, and seasonal demand – so something as invisible and persistent as PFAS hasn’t been a high priority until now.

Some are beginning to review their water quality reports more carefully. But most don’t have the budget to test for trace contaminants or upgrade filtration systems that weren’t designed to catch these chemicals in the first place.

Public health officials are already fielding questions about how rules to regulate forever chemicals might extend to beer. While drinking water standards have tightened, beer remains in a gray zone.

With beer being a direct-consumption product that relies on local water, some experts are calling for broader testing and clearer guidelines. Until then, it’s up to state agencies and watchdog groups to keep the issue on the radar.

What beer drinkers can do

“I hope these findings inspire water treatment strategies and policies that help reduce the likelihood of PFAS in future pours,” said Redmon.

Upgrades to municipal or on-site systems stand out as a clear path forward. In regions that already have stronger water treatment technology, PFAS concentrations in local beer appear lower.

Occasional drinkers can look into where their preferred brands are made and what approach those breweries take to filtration. Although is not be the only source of exposure to PFAS, limiting it is one way to lessen overall intake.

“Nearly every American has PFAS in their blood, indicating that exposure is common. Consumption of contaminated drinking water is a major, if not primary contributor to total exposure,” noted the researchers.

Steps to protect consumers

Regulatory changes often follow discoveries of new contaminants. As more data surface, government agencies may consider ways to keep PFAS from sneaking into products. Brewers can stay alert to practices that address filtration, testing, and reporting.

Other beverages, including certain seltzers, might face similar issues. Since water is a principal ingredient in nearly all drinks, this situation will stay on the scientific radar.

If breweries apply rigorous control methods, consumers can keep enjoying their pours while managing any concerns about these chemicals.

The study is published in the journal Environmental Science & Technology.

