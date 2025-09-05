Some refined grains are surprisingly nutritious

Grains feed billions every day. Yet people still argue about which ones deserve a spot on the plate. Whole grains often get praise. Refined grains often get the blame. The truth, as a new study shows, is more complicated.

Researchers looked at more than 14,000 Americans and tracked what they ate. They used national survey data collected between 2017 and 2023, combining diet records with health markers such as weight, waist size, and insulin levels.

Analyzing different grains

The study also considered cost – an issue that often keeps families from choosing healthier foods. By linking nutrition scores with affordability, the researchers could see not only which foods improved health but also which ones people could realistically buy.

This practical lens matters, because guidance that ignores price often fails in everyday life, leaving healthier choices out of reach for many households.

Scoring nutrients in grains

The researchers built scoring systems. One focused on whole grain content, fiber, and added sugar. Another measured nine nutrients we need – such as protein, folate, and magnesium – against three we should limit: sugar, sodium, and saturated fat.

Foods that performed well were tagged as healthy grains, while those lacking balance fell short.

This dual approach gave a sharper view, showing not just which grains are wholesome, but also why certain fortified foods deserve recognition alongside traditional whole grain options.

Grains with strong nutrients

Cooked grains did well. So did cooked cereals and fortified grains in breads. Some ready-to-eat cereals also scored high, but only when sugar stayed low.

Sweet bakery goods, snack bars, and quick breads landed at the bottom. They offered calories but almost no nutrients, highlighting how certain popular items fill stomachs without delivering meaningful health benefits.

The contrast between fortified choices and sugar-heavy products shows why nutrient density, not just grain type, makes the real difference in improving diets.

Eating patterns matter

The study showed who eats these grains. Women and older adults ate more of them. Mexican Americans included them often too. Non-Hispanic Black participants ate the least.

Income made a difference: higher income groups leaned toward healthier grain choices. Regional differences also appeared, with some communities relying more on fortified breads and cereals.

Still, even the best groups ate less than one-third of their grains from nutrient-dense foods, showing plenty of room for improvement.

More grains, better nutrition

Those who ate more healthy grains had better overall diets. They consumed more fruits and vegetables. They cut down on added sugar, sodium, and saturated fat.

They also got more protein, calcium, potassium, and iron. These benefits grew stronger the more healthy grains people ate.

The gains extended to health outcomes. Adults eating nutrient-rich grains were less likely to have higher body weight. Their insulin levels were lower, indicating stronger metabolic health. Their cholesterol levels also improved in some cases.

Healthy grains don’t cost more

Nutritious foods often cost more, but that assumption did not hold here. Healthy grains were not more expensive than less nutritious ones. In some cases, fortified cereals and breads even cost less per gram or per calorie.

“Healthy grains are a critical component of healthy diets,” said Dr. Adam Drewnowski, Professor of Epidemiology at the University of Washington.

“Our evaluation took whole grain content into account, along with fiber, vitamins and minerals. By delivering key nutrients such as fiber, iron, B vitamins and folate, grain foods can make a meaningful contribution to healthier eating patterns among all population groups.”

Nutrients matter more than labels

This study shows that grain choices are not black and white. Whole grains matter, but fortified refined grains can also help. What counts is nutrient density. That shift in perspective makes it easier for people to build healthier diets without higher costs or strict rules.

Grains will remain central to our diets. Choosing nutrient-dense ones – whether whole or fortified – can improve health without draining wallets. Balance matters more than rigid categories, and the study makes that clear.

Eating patterns shaped by variety and affordability work better long term. Rather than avoiding entire grain types, people can focus on smarter selections, building meals that deliver taste, nutrition, and practicality without unnecessary restrictions.

The study is published in the journal Nutrients.

