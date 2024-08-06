Sometimes it really does hurt to think

Sometimes, you might hear a colleague or a friend grumble, “It hurts to think!” Likely, you’d casually dismiss this as exaggerated hyperbole. But what if, they aren’t blowing things out of proportion? What if the act of thinking and putting mental effort really does make us uncomfortable?

A recent study published by the American Psychological Association reveals this intriguing possibility. According to the research, mental exertion is surprisingly linked to unpleasant feelings across a slew of situations.

No one likes mental effort

At the heart of this research is Dr. Erik Bijleveld of Radboud University. A seasoned researcher, Dr. Bijleveld led the study with a clear and vital question: Do people enjoy thinking hard? He found that, in general, people aren’t fans of mental effort.

“Managers often encourage employees, and teachers often encourage students, to exert mental effort. On the surface, this seems to work well: Employees and students do often opt for mentally challenging activities,” noted Dr. Bijleveld. “But our results suggest that people typically dislike mental effort.”

Mental effort across communities

This study wasn’t a mere observational venture. The researchers carried out a meta-analysis of an impressive 170 studies published between 2019 and 2020, involving over 4,670 participants. Each of these studies was examined to determine how people generally perceive mental effort.

Participants from different walks of life – healthcare employees, military personnel, college students, and even amateur athletes – participated in these studies spanning 29 countries.

The studies involved a wide array of cognitive tasks. From learning a new technology to navigating an unfamiliar environment and practicing golf swings – the gamut of tasks was broad.

One commonality across all these varied studies? Participants consistently reported increased unpleasant feelings such as stress, annoyance, and irritation when they exerted greater mental effort.

Thinking is unpleasant

What sticks out from the research is crystal clear: the greater the mental effort, the greater the unpleasantness experienced by people. No matter the task or the population, this remained consistently true across the board.

However, Dr. Bijleveld underscores an intriguing disparity. The nexus between mental effort and unpleasant feelings was notably less vivid in studies conducted in Asian countries compared to those in Europe or North America.

This can be attributed to the learning history of individuals; students in Asian countries typically dedicate more time to schoolwork, learning to endure higher mental exertion levels early in life.

Mental effort and learning environments

Understanding the relationship between mental effort and unpleasant feelings offers a new lens through which educators and managers can evaluate their approaches.

If students and employees are generally averse to intensive cognitive tasks, it calls for a reevaluation of how we structure learning and work environments.

Instead of promoting sheer effort, educators might benefit from integrating strategies that frame challenges as exciting opportunities for growth, thereby mitigating negative feelings associated with thinking hard.

Furthermore, creating a supportive atmosphere that celebrates small wins and fosters collaboration can empower learners and workers to engage with difficult tasks more openly.

Recognizing that the discomfort of mental effort is a shared experience may not only enhance motivation but also encourage resilience, ultimately leading to more productive outcomes in both academic and professional spheres.

Why do millions play chess?

Despite the discord between mental effort and enjoyment, there’s a caveat: people still voluntarily opt for mentally challenging activities. The million-dollar question, “Why do millions of people play chess?” asks Dr. Bijleveld.

The answer lies in the intriguing balance of costs and benefits. When the gratification resultant from an activity outweighs the mental exertion involved, people opt for it. Take the chess example; the joy that stems from an immersive, engaging game could certainly outweigh the mental strain it involves.

However, Dr. Bijleveld warns against misinterpretations. People choosing mentally rigorous activities doesn’t necessarily translate to them enjoying the mental effort. It is perhaps a matter of choosing an activity despite its mental strain, rather than because of it.

In conclusion, the research highlights an essential conundrum: we’re often nudged to engage our brains, to think harder, to challenge our minds.

Yet, such exertion might not be as pleasant as we’d like to believe. As we navigate through an increasingly cognitive-driven world, it’s vital to remember this interesting dichotomy.

Perhaps we might also spare a sympathetic nod the next time someone says, “It hurts to think!”

The study is published in the journal Psychological Bulletin.

