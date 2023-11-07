Southern Taurid meteor showers will peak this weekend

The Southern Taurid meteor showers, an awe-inspiring celestial event, are set to reach their peak this weekend, offering a unique spectacle for enthusiastic stargazers.

According to the American Meteor Society, the peak of this astronomical display is expected to occur at around 8:47 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Southern Taurids

Notably, the Southern Taurids, which have been active since late September, are particularly famous for their fireballs. These fireballs are incredibly bright meteors that outshine even Venus, making them a standout feature in the night sky, as explained by NASA.

“Meteors are a part of the night sky that just are out of the norm for people,” said Bill Cooke, lead of NASA’s Meteoroid Environment Office. “You go outside, you see the stars, you see the moon, you see the planets – those are always there … but you don’t always see the meteors. Meteors are a transitory part of the night sky, and people get fascinated by that.”

Optional viewing

According to Cooke, the optimal viewing time for witnessing these meteor showers is after midnight in any time zone. He also advises stargazers to be patient, as the Southern Taurids typically exhibit a frequency of only about five meteors per hour.

Cooke recommends looking away from the moon and covering as much of the sky as possible with one’s gaze, advising against the use of telescopes due to their narrow field of view.

“You should look away from the moon but there’s no preferred direction – just try to take in as much sky as you can,” he said. “And use your eyes. You don’t want to use a telescope to observe a meteor shower – too small (of a) field of view.”

Moon’s brightness

The moon’s brightness during the shower’s peak will be around 44 percent, nearing a half-full state. Despite potential concerns about moonlight hindering the visibility of fainter meteors, Cooke reassures that the luminosity of the Taurids will likely make them visible regardless of the moon’s glow.

Comet Encke

The Southern Taurids originate from Comet Encke, known for its remarkably short orbit among comets in our solar system. Comet Encke’s orbital period is approximately 3.3 years, with its last close approach to the sun, or perihelion, occurring recently, on October 22.

The debris trail left by this comet during its journey through space results in the Southern Taurid meteor shower when Earth intersects its path.

Taurid activity

Although Comet Encke was recently in proximity to the sun, the Southern Taurid shower is anticipated to produce lower rates of activity this year.

Last year, an increase in Taurid activity was observed, a phenomenon ascribed to Jupiter’s gravitational influence concentrating the comet’s debris along Earth’s orbital path.

Expect the unexpected

Cooke highlights the unpredictable nature of meteor showers, expressing openness to the possibility of unexpected occurrences during this year’s event.

“I never say never, because it’s always possible that the unexpected can happen,” he said. “Last year was a good year for the Taurids, 2023 and 2024, not so much.”

The Southern Taurids will continue to light up the night sky until December 8, overlapping with the Northern Taurids, which have been active since mid-October. The Northern Taurids are projected to reach their peak a week later, on Sunday, November 12, further extending this period of celestial activity.

