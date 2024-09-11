SpaceX launches Polaris Dawn civilian crew on historic spacewalk mission

The dawn of a new era in space exploration is upon us, and it’s not led by seasoned astronauts but a crew of civilians. The successful launch of SpaceX’s latest endeavor, Polaris Dawn, just took to the skies in what can only be described as a blend of bravery and cutting-edge technology.

The mission was launched at 5:23 a.m. ET, a sight captured live on X, the social media platform acquired by SpaceX CEO Elon Musk in 2022.

Successful launch of Polaris Dawn

SpaceX launch director Frank Messina and his team of ground controllers watched with bated breath as the capsule began its journey into Earth’s orbit.

The Polaris Dawn crew, comprising the first ever SpaceX employees to voyage into space, was showered with words of encouragement as they embarked on their mission.

The message was clear – the crew’s courage would pave the way for future explorers, with their bravery and teamwork trusted to carry out the mission at hand.

Weather delays and other challenges

The launch, following several weather delays, was not without its fair share of complications.

Besides needing clear weather conditions, calm waters and winds were crucial for the safe return of the crew from their five-day space adventure.

With a spacewalk planned that will deplete oxygen supplies, timing the spacecraft’s return was imperative to ensure there will be enough life support for five or six days in space.

When the countdown clock finally read zero, SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket came alive, lighting up the launch site at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida with a blinding blaze. The civilian crew was strapped inside a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, an igloo-shaped structure about 13 feet across at its base.

Strategy to save fuel

The bottommost part of the Falcon 9 rocket, called the first stage, spent most of its fuel in the first 2 ½ minutes of the journey.

As the first stage separated from the second, the upper portion fired up its engine, propelling the Crew Dragon spacecraft at an accelerated speed into space.

The first stage, meanwhile, guided itself back to Earth, to be refurbished and reused – a typical SpaceX strategy that helps lower the cost of rocket launches.

On September 10, the crew of Polaris Dawn began their historic mission aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft to expand commercial space exploration at 5:23:49 AM EDT as SpaceX’s Falcon 9 lifted off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Credit: SpaceX

To enter Earth’s orbit, the Falcon 9 rocket had to hit over 17,000 miles per hour, a velocity required to maintain a stable orbit around the Earth.

Upon reaching the desired speed, the Crew Dragon set its course into space, relying solely on its onboard thrusters.

Journey to the Polaris Dawn launch

Polaris Dawn is the brainchild of Jared Isaacman, billionaire founder of financial technology firm Shift4 Payments.

Along with Isaacman, former US Air Force pilot Scott “Kidd” Poteet and SpaceX engineers Anna Menon and Sarah Gillis form the ambitious team on this mission.

The objective is to break the height record for an Earth orbit held by NASA’s 1966 Gemini 11 mission while also setting the record for the highest any woman has ever ventured into space.

On day three, the crew, while orbiting at about 435 miles (700 kilometers) above Earth, will attempt to make history with a commercial spacewalk. The endeavor, though fraught with risks, signifies a crucial step in the democratization of space exploration.

SpaceX and civilians uniting for exploration

The Polaris Dawn mission is not merely a solitary venture; it embodies a spirit of collaboration that unites experts across various fields.

The involvement of SpaceX engineers alongside the civilian crew illustrates a growing trend in space exploration, wherein traditional boundaries are blurred, allowing for a more inclusive approach.

This collaboration fosters innovation, leveraging diverse skill sets and perspectives, which, in turn, enhances the robustness of the mission’s execution.

As we witness this evolution, it becomes increasingly clear that the future of space exploration thrives on unity, where every contributor plays a vital role in unlocking the mysteries of the cosmos.

Each stride taken by missions like Polaris Dawn redefines our boundaries, both literally and metaphorically.

Space explorations, once restricted to highly trained astronauts, are now becoming increasingly accessible to civilians, ushering in a new age in our quest for knowledge and understanding of the cosmos.

