Spectral bats lead social lives with hugs, play, and food sharing

In the depths of Costa Rica’s tropical forests, a surprising story has emerged. Spectral bats – the world’s largest carnivorous bats – are not the solitary hunters many once believed them to be. Instead, these creatures lead richly social lives, filled with affection, cooperation, and care.

A new study led by Marisa Tietge at the Museum für Naturkunde – Leibniz Institute for Evolution and Biodiversity Science in Germany has revealed remarkable details about their behavior. The findings, published in PLOS One, provide the first clear window into the private world of these elusive animals.

Hidden cameras capture bat lives

Studying bats is never simple. Their nocturnal lifestyle and hidden roosts make close observation challenging.

To overcome this, the researchers installed a motion-sensitive infrared camera inside a hollow tree in Guanacaste, Costa Rica. Here, a family of four spectral bats (Vampyrum spectrum) became the focus of months-long monitoring.

These bats, with wingspans reaching up to three feet, were once thought to forage alone. But three months of footage told a different story – one of social cooperation and emotional bonds.

Rare affection documented

The researchers observed that the bats displayed eight distinct behaviors, ranging from grooming and vocal exchanges to playful interactions and even a unique form of greeting.

In this greeting, one bat would wrap its wings around another in a gesture resembling a hug, a form of physical affection rarely documented in wild carnivorous species.

Beyond social gestures, food sharing also emerged as a central behavior. Adult bats returning from hunts often transferred their prey to younger members of the colony.

This not only provided nourishment but also served as a form of training, allowing the younger bats to practice handling prey.

At the same time, it eased their gradual transition from relying on milk to consuming a carnivorous diet, preparing them for independence as skilled hunters.

Family cooperation revealed

Surprisingly, the recordings captured instances of cooperative foraging. Adults sometimes left or returned to the roost together, and males transferred prey to females nursing young.

These behaviors suggest teamwork, which is a rarity among carnivorous mammals. The observations also revealed a long-term family structure.

The presence of two young bats, likely born in different years, showed that offspring may remain with parents longer than expected. This hints at extended parental care beyond what is typical for many bat species.

Complex bonds and care

The study paints a picture of spectral bats as deeply connected animals. Both parents participate in raising the young, forming strong monogamous bonds and investing heavily in offspring survival.

Such biparental care is uncommon in bats and especially rare among carnivorous mammals.

“Spectral bats exhibit a level of cooperative behavior and biparental care that is rarely documented in bats – a fascinating area for future research,” Tietge said. “We were astonished by how gentle and cooperative these apex predators are.”

“The most endearing behavior was forming a tight cuddle-ball when falling asleep: each bat wrapping one wing around its nearest neighbor, all snouts touching.”

Spectral bats even recognize humans

Their social complexity extended beyond family life. Tietge herself experienced something extraordinary.

“I was astonished to find that the bats seemed to recognize me after several consecutive weeks of visiting the roost,” she said. “At first, I was greeted with threat-like calls, and the bats broke their roosting formation to hide in the corners.”

“But over time, their response shifted to just a few curious looks – no vocalizations, and they remained in a relaxed roosting formation. Even after nine months away, they appeared to recognize me immediately when I returned the following season.”

What spectral bats teach us

These findings transform our understanding of spectral bats. Rather than solitary hunters, they appear as nurturing creatures that rely on cooperation and affection.

“Rather than hunting and raising young in isolation, V. spectrum shows complex cooperation behavior, strong monogamous pair bonds, as well as extended parental investment and biparental care – traits highly unusual in carnivorous mammals, especially bats,” Tietge concluded.

The study is published in the journal PLOS One.

