Sperm whales learn the vocal styles of their neighbors

If you thought communication was just for humans, think again. A fascinating new study has revealed that sperm whales, those majestic giants of the deep, have their own unique “vocal styles” – and they might even be picking up tips from their neighbors.

Imagine if your way of speaking – your rhythm, your pauses, your inflections – was as distinct as your fingerprint. That’s the idea behind vocal style.

Scientists have long known that sperm whales communicate using rhythmic patterns of clicks called “codas,” but this study has delved deeper into the structure of these codas, revealing vocal patterns that are unique to each whale.

The research team, from Project Cetacean Translation Initiative (CETI) and collaborating institutions, developed a new method to analyze these click patterns, creating a kind of “vocal fingerprint” for each whale or whale clan. They then used this information to explore how these styles might be influenced by social interactions.

The vocal style of whale clans

Sperm whales are known for their complex social structures, living in multilevel societies that facilitate the transmission of knowledge and cultural behaviors.

These societies are divided into “clans,” groups of whales that share a common vocal repertoire. Think of it like having a regional accent – you can often tell where someone is from based on how they speak.

But what if your accent started to change based on who you were hanging out with? That’s what seems to be happening with sperm whales. The study found that whales living in close proximity to other clans were more likely to develop similar vocal styles, even if they weren’t part of the same clan.

Social learning in whale vocal communication

“The increase in similarity of non-identity coda vocal styles is most likely the result of social learning,” explained lead author Antonio Leitao.

“Identity codas are consistently maintained to allow the recognition of fellow clan members, but we believe that social learning between clans leads to a more similar vocal style with other whales that are within acoustic range.”

This social learning isn’t just about mimicry, though. It’s about whales adapting their communication styles based on their social environment, much like we humans do. It’s a testament to the intelligence and adaptability of these incredible creatures.

Study significance

The Atlantic dataset comprised two different clans and had rich annotations of the coda types recorded, the identity of the vocalizing whales, and their social relations. The Pacific dataset collected since 1978 was also used to determine the whales’ clan membership based on the similarity of their vocal style.

These vast datasets allowed the researchers to create detailed “subcoda trees” for each whale or clan, revealing the intricate patterns that make up their unique vocal styles. Understanding how whales communicate has important implications for conservation efforts.

“Our results strengthen previous results on the use of identity codas as symbolic markers, while supporting cultural transmission and social learning of vocalizations among whales of different clans,” noted senior author Giovanni Petri.

This means that protecting whale populations isn’t just about protecting individual whales; it’s about protecting their rich cultural heritage.

Future directions

This study is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to understanding whale vocal styles and communication.

The authors suggest that future research could delve deeper into the mechanisms behind this social learning, exploring questions like: How exactly do whales learn from each other? What are the benefits of adapting one’s vocal style? How does this learning impact the overall culture of a whale clan?

By investigating these questions, scientists hope to gain a more comprehensive understanding of the complexities of whale communication and the role social learning plays in their societies.

The study’s findings have implications beyond the world of whales. The methodology developed by the research team could be used to study communication in other species.

Future research may give us a deeper understanding of how social learning shapes vocal and cultural transmission in the animal kingdom. Who knows, maybe one day we’ll even be able to crack the code of whale language altogether.

The study is published in the journal eLife.

