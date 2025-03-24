Spiral galaxy discovered that defies everything we thought we knew about galaxies

A recent discovery by an international team of astronomers has revealed an enormous, spiral galaxy unlike any other yet observed in the Universe.

Led by researchers from Christ University in Bangalore, this team found something strange and unsettling.

A massive, well-structured galaxy nearly a billion light-years away seems to defy everything we thought we knew about galactic behavior.

At its core lies a supermassive black hole. What’s shocking is that this black hole is producing enormous jets of energy, six million light-years long. These kinds of jets usually only come from elliptical galaxies.

But this galaxy, a spiral like our Milky Way, is somehow managing to survive – and even remain stable – under extreme cosmic stress.

Spiral galaxy that shouldn’t exist

The galaxy, known as 2MASX J23453268−0449256, is not just a bit bigger than the Milky Way – it is three times the size.

Its structure remains beautifully intact, with sweeping spiral arms and a glowing central bar. Yet, it’s producing some of the largest radio jets ever seen in a spiral galaxy.

Powerful radio jets usually rip apart the delicate structure of spirals. They disrupt star formation, break the balance of matter, and change how galaxies grow.

But this one breaks that rule. It continues to exist as a peaceful spiral, even while ejecting energy into space on a stunning scale.

The giant radio jets stretching six million light-years across and an enormous supermassive black hole at the heart of spiral galaxy J23453268−0449256, as imaged by the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope. Credit: Bagchi and Ray et al/Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope

“This discovery is more than just an oddity – it forces us to rethink how galaxies evolve, and how supermassive black holes grow in them and shape their environments,” said lead author Professor Joydeep Bagchi of Christ University, Bangalore.

“If a spiral galaxy can not only survive but thrive under such extreme conditions, what does this mean for the future of galaxies like our own Milky Way?

“Could our galaxy one day experience similar high-energy phenomena that will have serious consequences for the survival of precious life in it?”

Quiet galaxy with inner chaos

The team used several powerful tools to study this unusual galaxy. These included the Hubble Space Telescope, the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope, and the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA).

The experts analyzed the galaxy in many wavelengths, building a detailed picture of its internal dynamics.​

At the center of J23453268−0449256 lies a supermassive black hole that’s billions of times more massive than the Sun.

The jets coming from this black hole stretch out across six million light-years of space. That’s about sixty times the diameter of the Milky Way.

Incredibly, even with such intense activity, the galaxy’s structure remains untouched. The spiral arms remain well-shaped.

A bright bar stretches through the center. A peaceful ring of stars surrounds it. This calm appearance hides the violent energy pulsing from its core.

Adding to the mystery is a huge halo of hot gas that surrounds the galaxy. This gas glows in X-ray light, indicating extremely high temperatures.

Over time, this halo would normally cool and allow stars to form. But the black hole jets keep it too hot for that, acting like a cosmic furnace that stops star birth.

Could our own galaxy behave like this?

Could the Milky Way one day look like this galaxy? Right now, the black hole at our center – called Sagittarius A* – is quiet. It has a mass of four million Suns and shows no signs of powerful activity. But that could change.

If a gas cloud, star, or even a small galaxy falls into Sagittarius A*, it could trigger a violent reaction. This is known as a tidal disruption event (TDE).

TDEs have been seen in other galaxies, but not yet in our own. If such an event were to occur, Sagittarius A* might awaken and produce high-energy jets.

Color image of J23453268-0449256, which is 300,000 light-years across, as captured by the Hubble Space Telescope. It is shown alongside a depiction of our own Milky Way galaxy, which is three times smaller. Credit: Bagchi and Ray et al/Hubble Space Telescope

The danger lies in their direction and strength. If a TDE were aimed near Earth, it could damage our atmosphere, harm DNA, and raise mutation rates. In the worst-case scenario, it could erode the ozone layer and trigger mass extinction.

Even if no extinction follows, these jets could still affect the galaxy. They might halt star formation in some areas or reshape the interstellar medium. That’s what seems to have happened in the case of J23453268−0449256.

Why is this spiral galaxy so stable?

Another piece of the puzzle is dark matter. The research team found that J23453268−0449256 has ten times more dark matter than the Milky Way. This likely helps keep the galaxy’s disc stable, even with massive forces trying to tear it apart.

Dark matter is invisible but exerts gravitational pull. It holds galaxies together. In this case, it may be the key that allows the galaxy to survive such violent internal processes without falling apart.

By studying the balance between dark matter, the supermassive black hole, and the galaxy’s structure, the researchers have opened up a new window into how galaxies might behave in extreme situations.

Their findings could shift our entire understanding of cosmic evolution.

“Understanding these rare galaxies could provide vital clues about the unseen forces governing the universe – including the nature of dark matter, the long-term fate of galaxies, and the origin of life,” noted study co-author Shankar Ray, a Ph.D. student at Christ University.

“Ultimately, this study brings us one step closer to unraveling the mysteries of the cosmos, reminding us that the universe still holds surprises beyond our imagination.”

Many questions remain

The mystery is far from solved. Scientists don’t yet know how often such spiral galaxies form. They also don’t know what triggers their black holes to produce jets of this magnitude.

Every answer leads to more questions.

Could the Milky Way already be preparing for such a phase? Is Sagittarius A* a ticking bomb, just waiting for the right spark?

These questions don’t have clear answers yet, but discoveries like this one give us important clues.

For now, the Milky Way is calm, as life on Earth continues. But the universe, always changing and never fully known, reminds us that peace in the cosmos is never permanent. Somewhere, just a billion light-years away, a spiral galaxy lives on the edge – and still spins.

The study is published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

