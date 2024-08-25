Springs are crucial habitats that are overlooked in conservation efforts

When you envision the picturesque landscapes of Rhön, a broad expanse of rolling hills and forests in central Germany, springs might not be the first thing to come to mind in the context of global conservation.

However, for Stefan Zaenker, a conservation officer for the state of Hesse, these water sources are of utmost importance.

Leading a team of volunteers, Zaenker runs through a checklist before heading into the forest: “Are rubber boots disinfected to prevent introducing potentially harmful microorganisms into the wetland? Are the team app and GPS functioning correctly? Have enough flags been packed?”

The mission is to locate and map the area’s hidden springs, and document the lifeforms they harbor. Far too little is known about where springs occur and what species they harbor, noted Zaenker.

Critical role of springs in ecosystems

Zaenker, along with volunteers from the Hesse Association for Cave and Karst Research, spends much of his spare time on this critical task, focusing on Rhön and a nearby national park.

He believes that springs play a crucial role in human life and biodiversity, connecting groundwater to the sunlit world.

“Without a continual connection to groundwater, which also feeds rivers, many landscapes would quickly dry up and become hotter,” said Zaenker.

Springs also serve as habitats for highly specialized species, some of which alternate between the outdoor nightlife and the dark realm of groundwater during the day.

Springs and global conservation strategies

Despite their importance, springs rarely receive the attention they deserve in global conservation strategies, overshadowed by more prominent ecosystems like rivers, bogs, and coral reefs.

In the United States, for instance, springs do “not appear to be a prominent feature on the conservation radar,” according to Kirsten Work, a zoologist from Stetson University in Florida.

Yet, these small, seemingly inconspicuous water sources support more than 10 percent of U.S. endangered species, including the Comal Springs riffle beetle and the endangered White River springfish, highlighting their critical ecological role.

Mapping the hidden springs of Germany

In Germany, a country known for its efficient bureaucracy, the assumption that all natural features are thoroughly documented is widespread.

However, Zaenker challenges this belief. “I can stand right next to an impressive spring with water flowing out, but the official topographical map shows nothing,” said Zaenker.

These undocumented springs, legally protected habitats denoted by blue dots on maps, pose a significant question for conservation efforts: “How can we effectively protect these important habitats if we don’t even know they exist?”

During one of their missions, Zaenker’s team discovered eight new helocrene springs, where water seeps diffusely into a marsh or bog.

To an untrained eye, these might look like mere puddles, but Zaenker identifies them as critical habitats. His team meticulously logs the positions of these springs, measures pH levels and electrical conductivity, and collects samples to assess water quality and identify plant and animal species.

Global perspectives on spring conservation

Ecologist Larry Stevens, co-founder of the Springs Stewardship Institute and author of Springs of the World: Distribution, Ecology, and Conservation, echoes Zaenker’s concerns.

Stevens describes springs as “canaries in coal mines” due to their role in signaling water table declines and biodiversity loss.

“Springs are often isolated from one another geographically, and many have been in place for millennia, making them hotspots for new species to arise and refuges for species that have lost their habitats elsewhere,” said Stevens.

Springs face threats worldwide

Despite their significance, springs often go unnoticed as people no longer rely on them for water, turning instead to municipal supplies. This has led to springs being piped, tapped, built over, and polluted.

A concerning trend highlighted by Stevens and other researchers is the rapid decline in groundwater levels globally.

A study conducted by the University of California, Santa Barbara, using data from 170,000 monitoring wells, reveals that groundwater levels are declining by up to 50 centimeters per year in some regions.

In Germany, despite periods of intense rainfall, a water deficit from years of drought persists, underscoring the need for proactive conservation measures.

Hope for future conservation

Zaenker’s extensive survey in the Rhön region stands out for its detail and impact. Over two decades, he has mapped exactly 8,000 springs, about ten times the number officially listed.

The data has been integrated into the geographical information system used by forest authorities, ensuring that these vital habitats are protected during logging operations.

Although official mapmakers have yet to recognize these efforts, Zaenker remains optimistic.

“When they are ready to represent all springs as protected habitats with blue dots, our vast database will be ready to guide the process,” he says, emphasizing the importance of ongoing efforts to safeguard these overlooked but invaluable ecosystems.

—–

—–