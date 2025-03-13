Square waves: The deadly chessboard pattern threatening sailors
03-13-2025

Square waves: The deadly chessboard pattern threatening sailors

Jordan Joseph
Earth.com staff writer

People on a fishing boat in the Aegean Sea had an unsettling experience when they noticed square waves creating a chessboard-like pattern all around them. This phenomenon, which quickly drew concern, is an unusual sight in the ocean.

Square waves, also known as a cross sea, are caused by two interacting wave systems traveling at different speeds and trajectories.

This activity was examined by Dr. Silvio Davison from the Consiglio Nazionale delle Ricerche (CNR), Istituto di Scienze Marine (ISMAR) in Venice, Italy.

Understanding waves – the basics

Ocean waves are nature’s way of keeping the sea in constant motion. Wind blows across the surface, transferring its energy to the water and creating waves that can travel thousands of miles.

The size and strength of a wave depend on three things: wind speed, how long the wind blows, and the distance it travels over open water (also called fetch). The longer and stronger these forces act, the bigger the waves get.

But not all waves come from the wind. Some, like tsunamis, are triggered by underwater earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, or landslides.

Then there are tidal waves, which are actually caused by the gravitational pull of the Moon and Sun, not wind or sudden underwater events.

Next we have rogue waves, which are are massive, unpredictable walls of water that seem to appear out of nowhere.

Rogue waves happen due to complex interactions between ocean currents, wind, and smaller waves merging at just the right moment. Some can reach over 100 feet (30 meters) tall, powerful enough to sink even large ships.

Finally, we have square waves, which is the reason that we’re all here right now.

Causes behind the grid

Ocean dynamics can sometimes lead to waves from separate storms merging at sharp angles. When that overlap happens, the surface arranges itself into a repeating, square-like shape.

This can vanish quickly if the wind shifts or if one wave set loses energy. On other occasions, the pattern remains long enough for unwary surfers or vessels to run into trouble.

Researchers have noted that such interactions are more common in open waters with multiple strong weather systems.

Storm tracks crossing each other can spark chaotic wave fields that keep everyone on edge.

Impact on maritime travel

Large cross seas can reach heights of nearly 10 feet (3 meters), which is problematic for smaller boats. Faced with perpendicular waves, even a ship may roll unpredictably.

According to the European Space Agency, data collected between 1995 and 1999 showed that a large proportion of ship accidents occurred in cross seas. This highlights the threat posed by these shifting forces.

Sailors in these conditions report abrupt lurches and sudden veering. Cargo ships can also face cargo shifts when waves slam from two different angles.

Swimmers should avoid square waves

“Swimmers are at risk of being swept away, while boaters can experience navigational problems.” This note of caution from maritime observers is especially relevant in unpredictable waters.

Opposing currents make it hard for people to fight the pull toward deeper areas. Sections of the sea floor can slope in unexpected ways, which compounds the danger.

Checkered wave events have drawn attention in certain tourist destinations. In places where the phenomenon is less intense, onlookers sometimes gather to watch the spectacle.

A noteworthy location is Île de Ré, near France, where visitors sometimes ascend a lighthouse to see the square pattern. They might not recognize that, out in deeper waters, the same sight can be much more powerful.

Precautions and advice

Maritime authorities suggest that if a grid-like sea surface is spotted, smaller crafts should stay nearer to shore. Rapid changes can make it tough for seafarers to maneuver.

Some wave specialists recommend altering course to avoid perpendicular wave trains entirely, while others suggest that slowing down can minimize the stress on a vessel’s structure.

Swimmers are urged to exit the water if they notice conflicting currents. Strong swimmers often underestimate lateral pushes that can tire them quickly.

New technology to study square waves

Scientists are examining ways to forecast cross seas more accurately. They hope better models will help shipping routes avoid high-risk zones.

Advanced radar networks are collecting data on wave heights, angles, and directions. These tools might enhance warnings about any abrupt formation of intersecting waves.

Some labs now rely on stereo camera systems to capture wide surface areas. This technology allows them to document the biggest crests in cross seas with more accuracy.

Digital simulations, like the High-Order Spectral method, add another layer of understanding. They reveal how separate swells interact in real time, helping experts refine safety recommendations.

Visually intriguing yet dangerous

Cross seas are visually intriguing yet dangerous for unaware travelers. They remind us that the ocean’s complexity sometimes slips under the radar.

Predicting the square waves calls for close attention to wind shifts and storm paths. Such vigilance may keep mariners and beachgoers out of harm’s way.

Researchers continue to emphasize caution when these wave patterns arise, especially in open oceans.

The study is published in Frontiers in Marine Science.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates. 

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–

RELATED NEWS
2025/03/Can-chocolate-survive-DNA-research-may-help-save-cacao-trees.jpg
03-13-2025
Can chocolate survive? DNA research may help save cacao trees
2025/03/Square-waves-The-deadly-chessboard-pattern-threatening-sailors.jpg
03-13-2025
Square waves: The deadly chessboard pattern threatening sailors
The,Oort,Cloud,Is,A,Theoretical,Cloud,Of,Predominantly,Icy
03-13-2025
Unknown spiral structure discovered at the edge of our solar system
2025/03/white-holes_after-black-holes_discovery_upends-understanding_1m.jpg
03-13-2025
Discovery of "white holes" upends everything we know about the Universe
2025/03/Your-sleep-may-predict-memory-loss-years-before-it-starts.jpg
03-13-2025
Your sleep may predict memory loss or dementia years in advance
2025/03/Eating-seafood-helps-children-develop-better-social-behaviors-1.jpg
03-13-2025
Food insecurity can lead to heart problems later in life
2025/03/Mars-minerals.jpg
03-13-2025
Astonishing discovery of minerals on Mars hints at a habitable past
2025/03/10000262733.jpg
03-13-2025
Clothes dryers are not worth the financial and environmental cost
2025/03/White-dwarf-star-system-found-producing-mysterious-radio-signals.jpg
03-13-2025
White dwarf star system is producing mysterious radio signals
2025/03/Processed-plant-based-foods-wont-make-you-gain-weight.jpg
03-13-2025
Plant-based foods promote weight loss, regardless of processing
2025/03/Eel-trade.jpg
03-13-2025
Eel trade is pushing another species to the brink
2025/03/Seafood-child.jpg
03-13-2025
Eating seafood helps children develop better social behaviors
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
Subscribe
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
Earthsnap
Get the app
Privacy Policy
Terms of service
GET IN TOUCH
facebook icon
instagram icon
twitter icon
pinterest icon
Contact Us
© 2025 Earth.com
All rights reserved