Squids inspire clothing with temperature control

As we advance through the varying seasons of the year, one common predicament we’ve often faced is the fluctuating temperatures -something squid have mastered handling in nature.

One moment it’s too hot with a jacket, the next too chilly without it. Sportswear brands are continuously making claims of temperature-regulating materials, yet imagine having a piece of clothing that actually adjusts to your unique thermal needs.

This concept is no longer a futuristic aspiration, thanks to a technological innovation inspired by the captivating attributes of the squid.

Heat-adjusting material inspired by squids

A dynamic group of researchers has developed an adaptable heat-adjusting material that is breathable, washable, and can seamlessly blend into flexible fabric.

“Within the context of thermal management technologies, our laboratory has developed heat-managing composite materials by drawing inspiration from the color-changing skin of the longfin inshore (and related) squid,” wrote the researchers.

Diving into the intriguing science behind this, the evolutionary marvel – squid skin – has a complex organization. It is composed of multiple layers that collaboratively manipulate light, altering the creature’s overall coloration and patterns.

“Some of the layers contain organs called chromatophores, which transition between expanded and contracted states (upon muscle action) to change how the skin transmits and reflects visible light,” said study co-author Alon Gorodetsky.

Controlling a garment’s temperature

Rather than controlling visible light, this novel team from the University of California, Irvine, constructed a composite material functioning in the infrared spectrum.

Essentially, as people heat up, some of that heat is released as invisible, infrared radiation (the principle that thermal cameras operate on). This revolutionary material, therefore, manipulates and adapts to these emissions, which gives it thermoregulatory features.

This design enables the wearer’s clothing to adjust microscopically to the desired temperature, improving comfort and functionality.

The composite material comprises a polymer covered in copper islands. The real magic starts when you stretch the material, causing the islands to separate and consequently changing how it transmits and reflects infrared light. It opens up new horizons of controlling a garment’s temperature.

Building on previous research

In a previous publication, the team modeled their composite material’s adaptive infrared properties. But they didn’t stop there. The experts have now augmented the material to enhance its functionality, making it washable, breathable, and easily incorporated into fabric.

“Our laboratory has previously developed heat-managing composite materials by drawing inspiration from the color-changing skin of the common squid,” said the researchers.

“The combined findings directly advance the performance and applications scope of our bioinspired thermoregulatory composites and ultimately may guide the incorporation of desirable multifunctionality into other wearable technologies.”

Making the material durable and versatile

To make the composite withstand washing without degradation, the experts added a thin film onto it. To ensure breathability, they perforated it, creating an array of holes.

This modification led to an end-product that exhibited air and water vapor permeability similar to cotton fabrics.

The material was then attached to a mesh to demonstrate straightforward fabric integration, marking the actual proof-of-concept of this versatile material.

Through rigorous testing, the team confirmed the material’s adaptive infrared properties and dynamic thermoregulatory qualities. Despite simultaneous thin-film layering, perforations, and fabric integration, the material’s thermal performance was not compromised.

From squid skin to wearable technology

“Our advanced composite material now opens opportunities for most wearable applications but may be particularly suited for cold weather clothing like ski jackets, thermal socks, insulated gloves, and winter hats,” said Gorodetsky.

However, the potential of this new material and the manufacturing process extends beyond clothing to several other sectors of wearable technology.

The strategies used to impart breathability, washability, and fabric compatibility to these materials could be translated to other wearable systems such as washable organic electronics, stretchable e-textiles, and energy-harvesting triboelectric materials.

“Advanced thermal management technologies, such as wearable materials, personal cooling/heating devices, and portable ventilation systems, represent an important research frontier because of their potential for enhancing personal physiological comfort and reducing building energy consumption,” noted the study authors.

The study is published in the journal APL Bioengineering.

