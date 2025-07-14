Standing still exercises beat running for blood pressure control

Exercise is medicine. Most of us have heard that advice more times than we can count. But what if the best way to treat high blood pressure doesn’t involve running miles or lifting heavy weights? What if the most effective exercise is one where you barely move at all?

A major new analysis published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine challenges decades of assumptions about how we should approach blood pressure control. The study dives deep into nearly three decades of clinical research.

Its surprising conclusion? Static strength exercises like wall sits and planks may be more effective at reducing blood pressure than popular choices like cardio or high intensity interval training.

The research team behind the study set out to uncover the most effective forms of exercise to prevent and manage arterial hypertension.

The findings not only expand our understanding of how exercise influences blood pressure, but also call for a major update to current medical guidelines.

Exercise types and blood pressure

The researchers systematically reviewed 270 randomized controlled trials conducted between 1990 and February 2023. These trials involved a total of 15,827 participants and explored how various forms of exercise affect resting blood pressure.

To compare outcomes fairly, the researchers categorized exercise routines into five main groups: aerobic training, dynamic resistance training, combined training, high intensity interval training (HIIT), and isometric exercise training.

Aerobic training included activities such as walking, running, and cycling. Dynamic resistance training referred to exercises that involve movement and weight, like squats or push-ups. Combined training used both aerobic and resistance approaches.

HIIT referred to short bursts of intense exercise alternated with low intensity recovery. Finally, isometric training focused on muscle engagement without visible movement, such as wall sits or planks.

The researchers assessed both systolic blood pressure (SBP), the pressure during heartbeats, and diastolic blood pressure (DBP), the pressure between beats. Using advanced statistical tools like Bayesian network meta-analysis, they compared all five exercise categories head to head.

Exercises for lower blood pressure

All five types of exercise reduced blood pressure significantly. But not all changes were equal. Isometric training emerged as the clear leader. This type of exercise led to an average systolic reduction of 8.24 mmHg and a diastolic drop of 4.00 mmHg.

In comparison, combined training lowered systolic pressure by 6.04 mmHg. Dynamic resistance came next with 4.55 mmHg, followed by aerobic training at 4.49 mmHg and HIIT at 4.08 mmHg.

Diastolic pressure showed a similar trend. Isometric training again topped the list with a 4 mmHg reduction, followed by resistance training at 3.04 mmHg, combined training at 2.54 mmHg, aerobic training at 2.53 mmHg, and HIIT at 2.50 mmHg.

“Overall, isometric exercise training is the most effective mode in reducing both systolic and diastolic blood pressure,” noted the researchers.

This finding may seem surprising at first. After all, isometric exercises don’t involve much movement. But their intensity and sustained muscle contraction appear to create powerful cardiovascular benefits.

Best routines for blood pressure

The study didn’t just stop at general categories. It also looked at specific forms of exercise within each group that helped with blood pressure management.

Among all the routines analyzed, wall squats produced the most powerful drop in systolic pressure, averaging 10.47 mmHg. When it came to diastolic pressure, running delivered the biggest benefit, with an average reduction of 5.67 mmHg.

Other standout performers included cycling, which had stronger effects than walking in both pressure types. Walking, though widely recommended, showed the smallest benefit in this comparison.

Benefits for people with hypertension

Interestingly, aerobic training showed greater blood pressure reductions when performed less frequently.

The data suggested that training three times per week produced better results than training five times per week or more. This finding applied only to aerobic training and not to the other exercise modes.

The experts found that people with hypertension experienced the largest improvements. For them, isometric training lowered systolic pressure by as much as 12.2 mmHg.

In contrast, the average drop was about 6.65 mmHg in people with normal blood pressure. This suggests that the benefits are even more pronounced in those who need them most.

Where does HIIT fit in?

High intensity interval training has gained popularity in recent years due to its time efficiency and metabolic benefits. However, in this review, HIIT ranked lowest among all exercise types for lowering systolic pressure.

When broken down further, sprint interval training (SIT) showed some benefit, while aerobic interval training (AIT) failed to reach statistical significance for either systolic or diastolic blood pressure.

The authors emphasized that intensity does play a role. While walking had modest effects, running and cycling offered stronger outcomes. This highlights the importance of exercise quality over quantity.

Even though HIIT didn’t lead the rankings, the authors acknowledged its growing appeal. It remains a practical choice for people short on time. But for those seeking the strongest impact on blood pressure, isometric holds may offer more powerful results in a shorter span.

Current exercise guidelines for blood pressure control focus primarily on aerobic activities. But those guidelines are based on older data. This review brings in newer research, including many more trials on isometric and HIIT workouts.

“These findings provide a comprehensive data driven framework to support the development of new exercise guideline recommendations for the prevention and treatment of arterial hypertension,” the authors wrote.

They also noted that blood pressure reductions from isometric training are comparable to those seen with standard dose antihypertensive medications. That makes isometric exercise a powerful tool for people who either can’t tolerate medication or want to try non drug approaches first.

While some doctors may still be unfamiliar with using static holds as a prescription, the science is catching up quickly. The field now has much more confidence in the effectiveness of these routines, thanks to a growing number of well conducted trials.

Simple exercises lower blood pressure

It turns out that the simplest exercises, those that require no equipment, no running, and very little space, may do the most for your blood pressure.

Wall sits, planks, and other isometric exercises demand effort without motion, yet offer results that rival, and in some cases exceed, more traditional workouts.

If you’re managing high blood pressure or trying to avoid it, consider adding static holds to your weekly routine. The evidence is now stronger than ever.

Just a few short sessions per week could make a measurable difference and might even take the pressure off your heart.

The authors are from Canterbury Christ Church University and the University of Leicester in the UK.

The study is published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–