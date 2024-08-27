Starliner astronauts are stuck in space until Elon rescues them in 2025

NASA has decided that it’s too risky to bring two astronauts back to Earth using Boeing’s troubled new Starliner capsule, opting instead for them to return with SpaceX next year.

What was originally planned as a weeklong test flight has now extended into an eight-month space mission for the pair.

The two astronauts, who have been at the International Space Station since early June, encountered multiple issues with their Starliner capsule, including thruster failures and helium leaks.

These complications left them in a holding pattern while engineers worked to determine the best course of action for their return.

Starliner capsule will return without astronauts

After nearly three months of deliberation, NASA’s top officials made the final decision: Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams will return to Earth in a SpaceX capsule in February.

Their Starliner capsule, now empty, is scheduled to undock in early September and attempt an autopilot landing in New Mexico’s desert.

As the designated test pilots for Starliner, Wilmore and Williams were originally supposed to oversee this crucial part of the mission.

“A test flight by nature is neither safe nor routine,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said. He added that the decision is a result of a commitment to safety.

Lessons learned from the past

According to Nelson, lessons learned from past space shuttle accidents played a significant role in their approach this time, emphasizing the importance of open dialogue.

“This has not been an easy decision, but it is absolutely the right one,” added Jim Free, NASA’s associate administrator.

Issues should have been caught sooner

This development is a setback for Boeing, which had hoped that Starliner’s first crewed mission would revive confidence in its spacecraft program after years of delays and rising costs.

The company had been confident in Starliner’s safety, based on recent thruster tests both in space and on the ground.

Boeing did not participate in NASA’s Saturday news conference but issued a statement: “Boeing continues to focus, first and foremost, on the safety of the crew and spacecraft,” and is “preparing the spacecraft for a safe and successful return.”

Jan Osburg, a senior engineer at Rand Corporation who specializes in aerospace and defense, supported NASA’s decision.

“But the U.S. is still left with egg on its face due to the Starliner design issues that should have been caught earlier,” he said.

Uncertainties of space missions

Wilmore, 61, and Williams, 58, both retired Navy captains with extensive spaceflight experience, had prepared their families for the uncertainties of space missions long before their June 5 launch from Cape Canaveral.

During a news conference from orbit last month, the astronauts expressed confidence in the ongoing thruster testing and noted that they had no complaints, enjoying their time assisting with space station tasks.

Flight operations director Norm Knight reported that he spoke with the astronauts on Saturday, and they fully support the decision to delay their return.

Limited options to return the astronauts

The available options for bringing them home were limited. The SpaceX capsule currently docked at the ISS is reserved for four astronauts who have been aboard since March, and their return in late September will be delayed by a month due to the Starliner situation.

NASA determined that it would be unsafe to add two more passengers to the SpaceX capsule, except in an emergency.

The docked Russian Soyuz capsule, designed to carry only three people, was also not a viable option.

As a result, Wilmore and Williams will wait for SpaceX’s next crew rotation in late September, which will launch with two astronauts instead of the usual four to make room for them on the return flight in late February.

Erring on the side of caution

NASA dismissed the idea of asking SpaceX for an emergency rescue mission. Last year, the Russian Space Agency had to send a replacement Soyuz capsule after the original was damaged by space debris, extending the mission of its crew to over a year.

Former Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield supported NASA’s cautious approach on X.

“Good to err on the side of caution for astronaut lives,” he said, adding that long missions are what astronauts work their entire career for. “I’d take it in a heartbeat!”

Issues arose before the space mission

Starliner’s troubles began well before its current mission. Software issues plagued the first uncrewed test flight in 2019, leading to a redo in 2022.

Further complications arose, including a helium leak in the capsule’s propellant system, which delayed a launch attempt in May.

Although the leak was considered minor, more leaks and thruster failures emerged after liftoff, raising additional concerns.

Trouble with the Starliner’s thrusters

All but one of the small thrusters eventually restarted during the flight. However, engineers were puzzled by ground tests that revealed a thruster seal swelling and obstructing a propellant line.

The experts speculated that the seals might have expanded in orbit and then returned to their normal size. This uncertainty marked a turning point as concerns deepened.

“There was too much risk for the crew,” NASA’s commercial crew program manager, Steve Stich said.

These 28 thrusters are essential not only for rendezvous with the space station but also for keeping the capsule correctly oriented during reentry, a critical step to avoid disaster.

With the memory of the Columbia disaster still fresh — when the shuttle broke apart during reentry in 2003, killing all seven crew members — NASA made a special effort to ensure open debate about Starliner’s reentry capability.

The Starliner will fly again

Despite the setback, NASA is not giving up on Boeing. Nelson, for instance, said that he is “100% certain that Starliner will fly again.”

NASA’s commercial crew program originally envisioned two U.S. companies providing astronaut transportation in the post-shuttle era.

Boeing secured the larger contract, worth more than $4 billion, compared to SpaceX’s $2.6 billion.

While SpaceX successfully completed its first of nine astronaut flights in 2020, Boeing has struggled with design flaws that have cost the company over $1 billion.

NASA officials remain hopeful that Starliner’s issues can be resolved in time for another crewed flight in the next year or so.

Image Credit: NASA

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–