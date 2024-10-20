Stellar volcano: Hubble captures the explosive dance of two stars

We are all familiar with terrestrial volcanoes, including their magnificent eruptions and lava flows. But how about we skip the Earthly encounters and dive deep into the cosmos? We are talking about stellar volcanoes – a spectacle that is truly out of this world.

Symbiotic binary star system

Imagine a pinprick of light, about 700 light-years away – not just any light, but a binary star system named R Aquarii. This celestial pair is known to exhibit mind-boggling eruptions that eject colossal amounts of nuclear matter into the encompassing space.

Part of the 150 known variable stars, R Aquarii is classified as a “symbiotic system.” Think of it as a stellar tag-team featuring a cool red giant star and a small white dwarf companion.

These stellar buddies are cozily ensconced within a neon nebula, a byproduct of escaping gas from the red giant.

Two stars and a stellar volcano

These two stars aren’t just idly hanging out. In fact, they are engaged in a complex dance sequence that at times gets a bit…explosive.

As the dwarf star makes its close approach to the red giant, it “borrows” some hydrogen and then – kaboom! The dwarf star’s surface goes through a thermonuclear explosion akin to a stellar volcano.

And the fallout? Twisted, vibrant filaments of gas that travel as far as the eye can see – or rather, as far as the Hubble Space Telescope can see.

Galactic graffiti by Hubble

The Hubble Space Telescope has kept a watchful eye on R Aquarii since 1990. The most recent images reveal an artistic display of colorful filaments reaching far beyond the binary star system.

Enter Dr. Edwin Hubble, the man whose foresight led to the discovery of this nebula’s expansion back in 1939. This revelation was later substantiated in the 1970s when astronomers found jets of matter streaking out in various directions.

In more recent times, we’ve come to understand that R Aquarii has been through a series of violent eruptions, with the most recent one probably taking place in the late 1970s.

Explosive power of the stellar volcano

The white dwarf star makes its closest approach to the red giant, pilfers some hydrogen, and then the dwarf star’s surface experiences the mother of all eruptions. Think of it as a stellar hydrogen bomb going off.

The result? A geyser-like ejection of filaments shooting out from the core, forming fascinating loops and trails. These filaments glow in visible light, powered by the harsh radiation emanating from the stellar duo.

And just how fast are these filaments shooting out? Try a mind-bending one million miles per hour. That’s like saying, “Hold my beer, I’ll be back from the Moon in 15 minutes.”

In astronomical terms, the scale of this event is nothing short of astronomical. The materials ejected through these eruptions can be traced at least 248 billion miles from the stars. That’s about 24 times the diameter of our solar system.

These phenomenal observations have made the Hubble Space Telescope an indispensable tool in our cosmic journey, redefining our understanding of the universe, one stellar volcano at a time.

Broader implications of the research

The ongoing exploration of R Aquarii not only mesmerizes with its visual splendor but also offers profound implications for the field of astrophysics.

By examining the patterns of ejection and analyzing the composition of the expelled gases, astrophysicists can gain insights into the lifecycle of symbiotic star systems. It expands our knowledge of how stars evolve, interact, and ultimately influence their surroundings.

Learning more about how these explosions affect the ambient environment can also provide clues about the role of similar phenomena in galactic evolution.

Future of cosmic exploration

R Aquarii serves as a cosmic laboratory where theoretical models meet real-world phenomena, challenging and refining our understanding of the universe.

With Hubble’s continued operation of over three decades, we can expect many more revelations about these fascinating cosmic pyrotechnics.

The project is part of an international collaboration between NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA).

Video/ Image Credit: NASA/ ESA/ Hubble

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–