Stock market volatility increases risk of heart attacks and suicide

There’s always been an air of thrill and risk associated with the stock market, as investors navigate its unpredictable highs and lows in pursuit of financial gains.

However, the implications of this volatility may extend far beyond just financial considerations, potentially leading to severe psychological and physical health impacts, according to a recent study by a team of Chinese researchers.

The health concerns associated with stock market volatility are particularly alarming, including increased risks of heart attacks, strokes, and suicide among investors.

What’s more concerning is that the connection between market turbulence and health issues is not merely speculative.

The data is supported by a massive body of research covering over 12 million deaths in China, underscoring the profound and far-reaching consequences of stock market fluctuations on public health.

The currency of stress

The research, titled “Stock Volatility Increases the Mortality Risk of Major Adverse Cardiovascular Events and Suicide: A Case-Crossover Study of 12 Million Deaths,” could be viewed as a wake-up call to investors, policymakers, and the healthcare community.

The findings imply that it isn’t just a drop in returns that spells disaster. Surprisingly, even an upward swing in stock market returns can lead to adverse health outcomes such as heart attacks.

A one percent decrease in daily returns was associated with a 0.74–1.04 percent increase in mortality risks of major adverse cardiovascular events and a 1.77 percent increase in suicide risk.

On the other hand, a one percent rise in daily returns and intra-daily stock oscillations was coupled with risk increments of 0.57–0.85 percent and 0.67–0.77 percent, respectively.

This signifies that managing the stress of stock market volatility should be as important as managing the investment portfolio itself.

Stock markets and public health

Investments and stock markets play a pivotal role in economic growth, acting as incubators for capital raising and wealth creation, and providing opportunities for individuals and institutions to build financial security.

Nonetheless, the inherent inconsistencies and unpredictable nature of these markets can lead to severe psychological implications for investors, manifesting as anxiety, stress, and even depression.

If these mental health challenges are not addressed, the resulting stress could escalate into a broader public health issue, potentially affecting an even larger demographic beyond just those directly involved in market activities.

It is critical to approach this issue from a solution-oriented perspective, understanding that the fight against this hidden crisis goes beyond the investors themselves. It is a battle against social inequality, ageism, and the inherent unpredictability of the markets.

Mental health risks of stock market volatility

In the light of these findings, the researchers recommend targeted health education and mental health support, particularly during periods of market instability.

They also advocate for increased government-led and public awareness campaigns to diminish the cardiovascular and mental health risks linked to stock market volatility.

As the global economy increasingly leans on the stock market, understanding and addressing the psychosocial impact of its volatility becomes crucial.

The findings from this study provide a blueprint for devising effective interventions and support systems, capable of safeguarding not just the financial wealth but also the health of investors, and the broader population.

It’s clear that the volatility of the stock market does more than just rattle the nerves of investors – it can genuinely impact their health.

Financial literacy and health outcomes

A pivotal element in mitigating the adverse effects of stock market volatility on health is the enhancement of financial literacy among investors.

Understanding market dynamics not only empowers individuals to make informed decisions but also reduces the anxiety associated with investment fluctuations.

Research indicates that individuals equipped with a solid grasp of financial concepts tend to experience lower levels of stress, particularly during tumultuous market phases.

By fostering a culture of financial education, we can cultivate resilience in investors, enabling them to adopt a long-term perspective that prioritizes emotional well-being alongside financial gains.

Educational initiatives could be integrated into community programs, workplaces, and educational institutions, ensuring broad access to vital knowledge that can transform perceptions of market volatility from a source of dread to an opportunity for strategic growth.

Ultimately, bolstering financial literacy acts as a protective shield, fostering not only healthier financial practices but also enhancing overall mental health outcomes in the face of economic uncertainties.

The study is published in the journal Engineering.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–