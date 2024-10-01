Storms like Helene release toxic chemicals from industrial facilities

Hundreds of industrial facilities housing toxic chemicals found themselves in the path of Hurricane Helene as it swept through the Southeast in late September 2024, flooding communities and bringing widespread devastation.

Toxic chemicals in the path of Helene

In coastal areas and further into Georgia, Helene surged over paper mills, fertilizer factories, and oil and gas storage sites.

Paper mills, notorious for their environmental impact, are particularly concerning, with some still containing thousands of pounds of lead from past practices.

In Florida, officials reported that a retired nuclear power plant near Cedar Key was inundated by a storm surge reaching up to 12 feet, flooding buildings and an industrial wastewater pond.

Although spent nuclear fuel stored at the site was believed to be secure, the situation raised alarm, especially considering that the same site had flooded during Hurricane Idalia in 2023.

Pollutants quietly enter the waterways

Further inland, the storm unleashed over a foot of rain across industrial sites in the Carolinas and Tennessee, some of which are situated near waterways that quickly swelled with runoff from the mountains.

In disasters like Helene, the full extent of industrial damage often unfolds over several days, and residents might not even hear about the release of toxic chemicals into water or air until days or weeks later – if they’re informed at all. Unfortunately, pollution releases during such events are all too common.

Toxic chemicals spread by storms

After Hurricane Ian struck Florida’s western coast in 2022, hazardous materials from damaged storage tanks and fertilizer mining facilities spilled across coastal wetlands and into the Gulf of Mexico, even becoming visible from space.

In 2021, Hurricane Ida triggered more than 2,000 reported chemical spills. During Hurricane Harvey in 2017, floodwaters surrounded chemical plants near Houston, causing some to catch fire and release massive amounts of pollutants into the air.

Without clear information, emergency responders and residents faced respiratory illnesses and other health risks, often unaware of what chemicals were in the air.

Toxic materials spread by storms like Helene can settle into the environment and pose long-term health risks, often with little to no warning for those living nearby.

Hazardous industrial sites in the path of flooding

A team of environmental sociologists and anthropologists at Rice University has recently mapped hazardous industrial sites across the country and paired them with hurricane impact maps to help communities hold these facilities accountable.

The most obvious risks from industrial facilities are along the U.S. Gulf Coast, where petrochemical complexes – refineries, factories, and storage sites – are clustered near rivers and bays for easy shipping access.

Unfortunately, this also places them in the path of storm surge flooding, which can raise ocean levels by several feet. For example, Helene’s storm surge reached over 10 feet above ground level in Florida’s Big Bend and more than 6 feet high in Tampa Bay.

Pollution releases during hurricanes

A recent study highlighted that pollution releases during hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico are two to three times more frequent than during normal weather between 2005 and 2020.

These pollution releases disproportionately impact low-income communities and communities of color, exacerbating already significant environmental health risks.

Despite the alarming statistics, hazardous releases often fly under the radar due to limited disclosure requirements and a lack of public information. Even emergency responders might not know exactly what chemicals they’re dealing with in the midst of a crisis.

Toxic chemicals flying under the radar

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) requires major polluters to submit risk management plans, but these plans often only provide general information about on-site chemicals.

Some large-scale fuel storage facilities, like those storing liquefied natural gas, don’t even have to submit this information.

Additionally, while these plans are supposed to outline “worst-case” scenarios, accessing them can be difficult due to redactions and restricted availability.

To make matters worse, many states, especially along the Gulf, suspend pollution restrictions during emergencies. Incident notifications from the National Response Center, which tracks chemical discharges into the environment, are often delayed by a week or more.

Public awareness of chemical threats

With climate change fueling more frequent and intense storms, public awareness of these rising chemical threats should be at the forefront of the conversation.

Communities need to understand the risks posed by industrial infrastructure, particularly as extreme weather events become more common.

To help communities better understand the risks they face, researchers from Rice University’s Center for Coastal Futures and Adaptive Resilience have been investigating how flood-prone industrial areas across the country can better adapt to these threats.

Their interactive map highlights areas with elevated future flood risks and identifies major polluters based on the EPA’s Toxic Release Inventory.

Flood-prone polluters nationwide

There are several hotspots nationwide where flood-prone polluters pose significant risks. Houston’s Ship Channel, Chicago’s waterfront steel industries, and the harbors at Los Angeles and New York/New Jersey are among the largest.

However, as Helene demonstrated, smaller and less obvious areas can also be at risk from industrial chemical pollution. Inland regions, particularly in the mountains, can experience sudden, rapid runoff that turns calm rivers into raging torrents.

For instance, during Helene, the French Broad River in Asheville, North Carolina, rose about 12 feet in just 12 hours, setting a new flood stage record.

When hurricanes or tropical storms approach the U.S., the experts’ maps highlight where major polluters are located within the storm’s projected path. These maps pinpoint hazardous facilities down to the exact address, helping communities stay informed.

Communities must take action to be prepared

However, identifying these sites is just the first step. Often, it’s up to the affected communities – many of which are already overburdened by environmental hazards and historically underserved – to raise concerns and push for action.

These discussions need to happen long before disaster strikes. By understanding where risks are concentrated, communities can take steps to advocate for safer infrastructure and better preparedness.

In the face of a changing climate, with more extreme storms on the horizon, knowledge is power. Knowing the risks and being prepared can help communities protect themselves and build a more resilient future.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–