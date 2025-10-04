Stress disrupts brain sugar molecules to cause depression
10-04-2025

Stress disrupts brain sugar molecules to cause depression

Sanjana Gajbhiye
Earth.com staff writer
Depression has become one of the most pressing health challenges of our time. It strips energy, disrupts sleep, and isolates people from those around them. In the worst cases, depression raises the risk of suicide. More than 280 million people now live with this condition, and the number keeps growing.

Despite many available treatments, many patients struggle to find relief. The world urgently needs new answers.

Sugar molecules in the brain

At the Institute for Basic Science in South Korea, C. Justin LEE and LEE Boyoung lead a team that uncovered an unexpected cause of depression. The research points to sugar molecules in the brain.

When chronic stress interferes with the sugar chains attached to proteins in the prefrontal cortex, symptoms of depression appear. The findings, published in Science Advances, suggest a molecular pathway that current antidepressants ignore.

Why drugs fall short

Most existing medications target neurotransmitters like serotonin. For about half of patients, those drugs improve symptoms.

For the rest, the benefits are minimal, and the side effects – such as stomach problems or even worsening anxiety – create new struggles. This limited success shows why scientists are searching for brain mechanisms outside neurotransmitter signaling.

Sugar process linked to depression

The team focused on glycosylation, the biological process that attaches sugar chains to proteins. This process influences how proteins behave and interact. It already plays major roles in diseases like cancer and Alzheimer’s.

But in mental health, glycosylation has barely received attention. One form, called O-glycosylation, helps neurons communicate and keeps brain circuits balanced. When this balance breaks down, mood disorders can emerge.

Stress alters sugar in depression

Using advanced mass spectrometry, the team studied nine brain regions in healthy mice. Each region carried unique glycosylation patterns. Then came the comparison with stressed mice. In their prefrontal cortex, the sugar chains looked altered.

Sialylation, a stabilizing sugar modification, had decreased. At the same time, levels of an enzyme called St3gal1 dropped. This enzyme normally attaches sialic acid to the sugar chains. Its loss left proteins unstable.

To test the idea, the scientists reduced St3gal1 in healthy mice. The animals soon showed behaviors similar to depression: no motivation, high anxiety, withdrawal. Importantly, this happened without stress.

When the team increased St3gal1 in stressed mice, symptoms eased. These results identified the enzyme as a direct driver of depressive behavior.

The team looked closer at what happens when St3gal1 falls. Reduced glycosylation weakened synaptic proteins such as neurexin 2.

This protein normally helps neurons connect. Inhibitory neurons, which act as brakes in brain circuits, also lost stability. With both connection and balance damaged, the brain’s emotional control system faltered. Small changes in sugar chemistry had rippled into large disruptions of mood.

Sugar pathway explains depression risk

The discovery holds weight because it provides a clear biological pathway connecting stress to depression.

For decades, scientists have suspected that neurotransmitters alone cannot explain the disorder. This study gives concrete evidence that sugar chemistry plays a direct role. That shift could explain why so many patients fail to improve on standard treatments.

The research also suggests practical solutions. If doctors can measure changes in glycosylation, they might predict who is at risk for depression or who is unlikely to respond to serotonin-based drugs.

This opens possibilities for more personalized treatment, where patients receive therapies tailored to their brain chemistry instead of relying on trial and error.

New paths for treating depression

According to Boyoung LEE, the study demonstrates that abnormal glycosylation in the brain is directly connected to the onset of depression. “It provides an important foothold for identifying new diagnostic markers and therapeutic targets beyond neurotransmitters.”

“Depression imposes a major social burden, yet current treatments remain limited,” added C. Justin LEE. “This achievement could extend not only to depression therapy but also to other mental illnesses such as PTSD and schizophrenia, paving the way for broader therapeutic strategies.”

Restoring balance to the brain

The results change how scientists think about depression. Instead of focusing only on neurotransmitters, the research highlights the importance of protein modifications in brain function. Treatments that restore glycosylation could eventually offer hope to patients who gain nothing from current drugs.

For those living with depression, the discovery offers something rare: a new reason to believe that science is closing in on answers once thought unreachable.

This is not an abstract promise. It is a concrete biological insight that might lead to treatments capable of restoring balance to the brain. In time, therapies built on these findings could turn a condition that feels overwhelming into one that is finally manageable.

The study is published in the journal Science Advances.

—–

