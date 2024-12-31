Stress-related brain inflammation linked to depression



In an interview with the Genomic Press, Professor Raz Yirmiya, a highly respected neuroscientist, discussed how inflammation in the body connects to depression.

As the head of the Laboratory for Psychoneuroimmunology at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Professor Yirmiya has conducted innovative research that is changing the way scientists view the biology of depression.

The research shows that depression is not just about emotions or brain chemistry but also involves the immune system and inflammatory responses in the brain. These findings offer a deeper understanding of depression and open the door to new ways of treating it.

Depression and its traditional understanding

Depression, often described as a persistent feeling of sadness or a loss of interest in life, has traditionally been understood as a mental health condition rooted in brain chemistry and psychological factors.

For decades, treatments have primarily focused on correcting imbalances in neurotransmitters like serotonin, dopamine, and norepinephrine. This approach led to the development of widely used antidepressants, such as selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs).

In addition to chemical imbalances, traditional views emphasized psychological causes such as unresolved trauma, chronic stress, or genetic predisposition.

Various forms of therapy have played a significant role in addressing these aspects, helping individuals change negative thought patterns and manage their symptoms.

Exploring the role of inflammation in depression

Traditional perspectives often fail to fully explain why some people respond to treatments while others do not.

The complexity of depression – with its overlapping biological, psychological, and social causes – has made it challenging to find universal solutions.

These limitations have driven researchers to explore new angles, such as the role of inflammation, to uncover hidden contributors to the condition.

Stress, inflammation, and depression

Professor Yirmiya’s research reveals a compelling connection between stress, inflammation, and depression.

“Most depressed patients do not have any overt inflammatory disease. However, we and others found that exposure to stress, which is the most significant trigger of depression in humans and animals, also activates inflammatory processes, particularly in the brain,” he explained.

This insight highlights the complex role of the immune system in mental health and opens new avenues for therapeutic exploration.

A musical journey to neuroscience

Professor Yirmiya’s journey into neuroscience began with his love of music. This unusual path shows how different interests can lead to big discoveries. His research on animals and humans shows how brain inflammation affects mood and thinking, and presents new ideas about depression.

“My overarching aim is to harness the extensive knowledge from my research and others to accelerate the development of novel antidepressant therapeutics targeting inflammatory processes,” said Professor Yirmiya.

The findings reveal that both immune system activation and suppression can trigger depressive symptoms, emphasizing the importance of personalized treatment approaches.

How does stress trigger brain inflammation?

Professor Yirmiya’s research focuses on two key players in the brain’s immune system: microglia cells and interleukin-1.

Microglia are specialized brain cells that act as the immune system’s defense team, while interleukin-1 is a molecule that triggers inflammation, often as a response to stress. Together, these factors play a crucial role in the way that stress might lead to depression.

The research raises important questions, such as how understanding these immune processes could help create better depression treatments. For instance, knowing exactly how stress triggers brain inflammation might allow scientists to develop therapies that prevent or reduce its harmful effects.

Professor Yirmiya also investigates how different immune responses may result in different types of depression. This insight could allow treatments to be customized for each individual, based on their specific immune activity and inflammatory levels.

This approach, known as personalized medicine, offers the possibility of more effective and targeted care for people with depression.

Innovative therapeutic targets

Professor Yirmiya’s team combines advanced molecular research with behavioral studies to uncover new ways to treat depression. They have focused on microglial checkpoint mechanisms, which regulate immune activity in the brain, and how these processes relate to stress resilience.

This work from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem sheds new light on how the immune system affects mental health, particularly in conditions like depression.

By identifying specific targets within these mechanisms, the research offers hope for creating treatments tailored to an individual’s needs, and paves the way for more effective and personalized approaches to managing depression.

The full interview, titled “Raz Yirmiya: The inflammatory underpinning of depression,” will be published in the journal Brain Medicine.

