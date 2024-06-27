Strong teen friendships build lasting resilience

Strong friendships during adolescence may offer more than just companionship and fun. Recent research suggests that these bonds could have a lasting impact on our resilience and the ability to cope with life’s challenges well into adulthood.

A study by researchers at the University of Birmingham has shed light on this intriguing connection.

The team, led by Dr. Maria Dauvermann of the University’s School of Psychology and Institute for Mental Health, explored how the quality of friendships at age 14 relates to resilience in early adulthood, particularly for those who have experienced childhood trauma.

Resilience: More than just bouncing back

Resilience is the ability to adapt and recover from adversity, challenges, or trauma. It involves maintaining or regaining mental, emotional, and behavioral balance despite difficult experiences.

Resilient individuals use coping strategies, social support, and personal strengths to navigate tough times. This dynamic process can be strengthened through positive relationships, self-awareness, and a supportive environment, enabling better management of life’s ups and downs.

“We would expect that everyone will have some problems with their mental health after any kind of stressful experience, at least in the short term,” said Dr. Dauvermann.

“By using the definition of resilient functioning, we are taking a more sophisticated and dynamic approach that takes into account a whole range of different behavioural measures at different time points and in relation to the particular trauma severity that has been experienced.”

This nuanced view of resilience considers an individual’s social, emotional, and behavioral functioning in relation to their past trauma.

It’s not just about “bouncing back” but about how well a person navigates life’s challenges given their unique experiences.

Teenage friendships to adult resilience

The researchers conducted a longitudinal study, following a group of individuals from age 14 to 24. At age 14, study participants completed the Cambridge Friendship Questionnaire.

The initial survey included 1,238 participants, with 436 completing the final survey at age 24. Out of these remaining participants, 62 volunteers were recruited for a brain imaging study.

The experts used functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (fMRI) to observe participants’ neural responses during a simulated social exclusion activity. This involved a virtual ball-throwing game with two avatars.

Friendship-resilience link

The results of this decade-long study were illuminating. The researchers found that better friendship quality at age 14 was strongly linked to better resilient functioning at age 24.

The study also revealed that participants with higher resilient functioning exhibited more positive responses to social inclusion in the brain imaging experiment.

According to the experts, the dorsomedial prefrontal cortex – an area associated with emotion generation and regulation – showed notable activity during the experiment.

Complexity of social exclusion

Interestingly, the relationship between resilient functioning and responses to social exclusion was less clear-cut.

“Mental health among young people is a complex and nuanced area. One of the things we hope to achieve through research programs like this one is to increase both awareness and understanding that will empower young people to seek support when they need it,” noted Dr. Dauvermann.

Harnessing the power of friendship

This study opens up new avenues for understanding and potentially improving mental health outcomes for young people.

The researchers suggest that further investigation is needed to understand how adolescent friendships contribute to resilient functioning in early adulthood.

Exploring the potential of enhanced peer support as an intervention for young people with mental health difficulties could be a promising direction for future research.

The enduring value of teenage bonds

While the complexities of mental health and resilience require further study, this research underscores the profound importance of fostering strong, supportive friendships during adolescence. These early bonds may well be laying the groundwork for lifelong resilience and well-being.

As we continue to unravel the mysteries of human resilience, one thing becomes clear: the friends we make in our teenage years may be doing more than just sharing our journey – they could be shaping our ability to navigate life’s challenges for years to come.

The study is published in the journal Social Cognitive and Affective Neuroscience.

