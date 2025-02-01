Students struggle in basic math and reading after pandemic

Many parents have observed their children struggling with fundamental reading and math skills in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. These concerns are now backed by alarming national test scores, highlighting the impact of the past few years on student learning.

Peggy Carr, commissioner of the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES), has been studying these declines closely. She pointed to remote schooling and widespread disruptions as factors that continue to influence classroom performance.

Joy for reading is declining

Recent assessments show that fourth graders experienced an average drop in reading scores from 220 to 215.

This shift is a sign that pandemic-related challenges did not remain a short-term event but lingered, leading to long-term effects on foundational language abilities.

“Student joy for reading is declining. We know that teachers are not asking as much for essay responses to questions,” said Carr.

Steep decline in math scores

Eighth graders have experienced an even steeper decline in math scores, dropping an average of eight points compared to previous years.

The impact is especially pronounced among lower-performing students, and many teachers report needing to provide remedial lessons just to bring students up to speed.

Fourth-grade math scores dropped by 3 points, though higher-performing students in eighth grade are showing small gains compared to last year.

This unusual split has created the biggest gap ever observed between those who score at the top and those at the bottom, according to the analyses.

Some states are seeing improvements

On the bright side, fourth graders in Alabama posted higher math scores than before the pandemic, and counterparts in Louisiana surpassed old reading marks.

These outcomes highlight that local policies and classroom strategies might be making a difference in certain places.

Education officials are studying these state-level successes to figure out what sets these programs apart. Some specialists suspect an emphasis on simpler, consistent teaching approaches may help students regain their footing in key subjects.

Learning gaps in math and reading

For many families, pandemic schooling was a massive shift that involved virtual platforms, less class time, and fewer group discussions.

Students in households with limited internet resources had an even harder adjustment, which might have widened existing academic gaps.

According to a study on pandemic closures, lost instructional time caused significant skill deficits, especially among younger students who need direct support to grasp early reading and math concepts.

Shorter lessons and fewer chances to practice new skills consistently contributed to the loss of momentum.

The role of attendance

The new data shows that children who are regularly absent are more vulnerable to falling behind. Students who miss school often struggle to keep up because they lose critical exposure to classroom activities and teacher feedback.

Schools are trying to address this by emphasizing consistent attendance and seeking more engaging lesson plans.

Educators see these steps as part of the solution for rekindling interest in both reading and math, even though it may take time for big improvements to appear.

Rethinking resources and support

Access to libraries and reading materials outside of school hours can make a difference, particularly for those who lack them at home.

Some districts are providing extra help after classes, summer catch-up programs, or small-group tutoring to ensure that students receive focused instruction.

Officials are also pushing for better teacher training in reading instruction and strategies for math mastery. They argue that when teachers feel more confident guiding students, learners will benefit from clearer explanations and consistent practice.

Confronting post-pandemic stress

Academic performance is not the only concern. Children are dealing with emotional and mental hurdles that come from the last few years of unpredictability.

This stress can reduce their motivation to pick up a book or tackle math equations if they feel overwhelmed.

Experts say schools should offer counseling or mindfulness sessions to help kids regain a sense of balance. Even small steps toward emotional stability may lead to bigger gains in the classroom.

Collective effort and support

Carr described the latest results as sobering, yet educators continue to encourage families to stay hopeful and engaged in their children’s development.

Many teachers are trying innovative solutions to spark curiosity in reading, including interactive lessons and classroom activities that focus on comprehension.

Some communities are organizing volunteer-based math programs where high school students help younger peers with problems. Early signs of success suggest that a dedicated and collective effort has great potential.

The results are published in the National Assessment of Educational Progress Report Card.

