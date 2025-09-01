Study detects toxic PFAS chemicals in menstrual products available worldwide

Reusable menstrual products are meant to be the safer, greener option. A new, peer-reviewed study finds, however, that this is not always the case. Researchers found PFAS, also known as “forever chemicals” because of their persistence, in a range of period items and incontinence products.

PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) are a group of synthetic chemicals that have been used in various industrial and consumer products since the 1940s.

They are known endocrine disruptors, and the EPA links certain exposures to decreased fertility, some cancers, high cholesterol, and hormone effects.

PFAS in menstrual products

The work comes from Graham Peaslee at the University of Notre Dame. His team and collaborators screened 59 reusable products across categories, then ran targeted tests on a subset to identify specific compounds.

Menstrual products, including underwear and reusable pads, showed the highest rates of intentional PFAS use, at 33 percent and 25 percent respectively.

PFAS were detected in all extracted products, and the most abundant chemicals were fluorotelomer alcohols 6:2 and 8:2.

PFAS come in ionic and neutral forms. Neutral PFAS lack an electrical charge, which can change how they move through materials and the body.

Modeling work indicates several neutral PFAS may be absorbed through skin efficiently. One analysis estimated dermal uptake for 11 neutral PFAS could exceed inhalation under certain indoor scenarios.

What the study found

The team first used a rapid screen for total fluorine to spot possible intentional use. They then measured the levels of 31 ionic and 11 neutral compounds in selected items to see what was actually present.

The pattern was consistent across markets sampled from North America, South America, and Europe.

At least one product in every category tested showed no signs of intentional fluorination, which suggests it is possible to manufacture these items without using PFAS.

PFAS-free menstrual products

“Only a subset of the products had high levels of PFAS present, which means that PFAS must not be essential in the manufacture of reusable feminine hygiene products,” said Alyssa Wicks, the lead author and a postdoctoral assistant at Duke University.

This finding matters because it shows menstrual products can be manufactured successfully without these treatments. It also means product design choices, suppliers, and coatings make a real difference.

Skin is not an absolute barrier. The outer layer is lipid rich, and neutral compounds can partition into it, which raises reasonable concerns for long wear items.

Neutral PFAS may also contact mucous membranes depending on the product. Data on long term uptake through vaginal tissue remain limited, so risk assessments are still evolving.

Environmental health implications

PFAS in menstrual products do not stay confined to the user. When these items are washed, particles and residues can move into household wastewater, which eventually connects to larger water systems.

Wastewater plants are not designed to filter PFAS, so the chemicals can pass through treatment and return to rivers, lakes, and groundwater.

Once in the environment, PFAS can accumulate in fish and other wildlife. Studies have shown measurable levels in species that people eat, which means contamination cycles back into the food chain.

This connection links individual product use to a wider public health issue that affects whole communities.

How to lower PFAS exposure today

Drinking water is a major route for many communities. For households on contaminated systems or wells, certified home filters can reduce several PFAS.

For textiles and period products, prefer options without stain or water repellence treatments. Choose brands that publish PFAS test reports for current lots, not just historical claims.

The EPA set the first national drinking water standard for several PFAS in April 2024. Utilities have a schedule to monitor and reduce levels, and states are aligning plans.

Researchers are now filling key gaps on dermal absorption of neutral PFAS and on product to body transfer.

Standardized labeling and supplier auditing will help manufacturers avoid these chemicals while maintaining leak protection and comfort.

What we still do not know

We do not yet know the real world dose that is obtained from wearing PFAS-treated textiles against skin. Laboratory models and screening data point to plausible exposure, but time on body, temperature, fabric structure, and wash history all matter.

We also do not know how neutral PFAS absorbed via this route convert or persist once inside the body. Targeted biomonitoring paired with product testing will be needed to answer that.

The study’s snapshot is small but informative. It shows both the problem and the potential path forward. Reusable designs can work without PFAS.

Buyers can reward brands that disclose materials and publish independent testing, and makers can tighten supply chains to keep fluorinated treatments out.

The study is published in Environmental Science & Technology Letters.

