The emotional and behavioral journey of adopted shelter dogs 

When you adopt a shelter dog, you’re never quite sure what you’re going to get. Will the dog be shy? Aggressive? Playful? A recent study from Ohio State University shines a light on the complex journey of adopted dogs as they settle into their new homes.

In an extensive study led by Kyle Bohland, researchers followed 99 dogs over a six-month period post-adoption.

The results, published in the journal PLOS ONE, provide vital insights into the behaviors of adopted shelter dogs. Given that a staggering two million dogs are adopted from US shelters each year, this research fills a significant knowledge gap.

How the research was conducted

Each owner completed four comprehensive surveys about their dog’s behaviors over the post-adoption period.

The surveys explored a myriad of possible behavioral issues, from aggression towards strangers to difficulty in training. They even checked on the dogs’ fear responses and energy levels.

Stranger-directed aggression increased

Interestingly, as these dogs settled into their new homes, stranger-directed aggression was reported to increase in frequency. From just 62% of dogs displaying this behavior ten days post-adoption, the number rose to 77% at the 180-day mark.

The research suggests that as the dogs become more comfortable, they may also become more territorial or protective of their new environment and family.

Separation anxiety decreased

However, it’s not all aggressive tendencies. Over the six months, reports of separation anxiety and excessive attachment behaviors decreased.

This drop could indicate the dogs becoming more secure in the knowledge that their new owners would return home.

Owner satisfaction

While there were increases in some undesirable behaviors, such as excitability and training difficulty, owner satisfaction remained notably high.

In the concluding survey, every responding owner felt their dog adjusted well to their new environment. Furthermore, 94% of owners rated their dog’s behavior as either “excellent” or “good.”

Study limitations

However, the study does have some limitations. Because participants opted into the study, there’s potential for sampling bias.

Additionally, the researchers acknowledge that there might be some valued behaviors not covered in their surveys, which could account for the overwhelming satisfaction reported by owners.

Despite these challenges, the study stands out as one of the most in-depth investigations into post-adoption canine behavior.

“The findings help shelters counsel new dog guardians with more accurate information on what behavior changes to expect after adoption,” noted the researchers. “This information will hopefully allow people to get help sooner for their dog’s behavior problems and keep more dogs in their adoptive homes.”

More about shelter dogs

Shelter dogs hold a special place in the hearts of many. They often come with a history, sometimes known but often mysterious. Their journey from the streets or previous homes to the shelter, and then to a new forever home, is a testament to their resilience and adaptability.

Origins of shelter dogs

Shelter dogs can come from various backgrounds:

Strays found wandering without any identification.

Owner-surrendered dogs due to various reasons, including financial hardship, illness, moving, or behavioral issues.

Rescues from abusive or neglectful situations.

Transfers from other shelters or rescue groups.

Benefits of adopting a shelter dog

Second chance: Adopting gives a dog a second chance at a happy life.

Cost: Adoption usually includes initial veterinary care, including spaying/neutering, vaccinations, and sometimes microchipping.

Variety: Shelters often have a variety of breeds, ages, and temperaments.

Reducing overpopulation: Every dog adopted helps reduce the strain on shelters.

Common misconceptions about shelter dogs

Behavioral Issues: While some may have behavioral challenges due to past trauma, many are surrendered for reasons unrelated to behavior.

Health Problems: Not all shelter dogs are sick or have chronic health issues.

Age: Shelters house dogs of all ages, from puppies to seniors.

Supporting shelter dogs without adopting

Not everyone can adopt, but there are other ways to support shelter dogs:

Volunteering: Shelters often need volunteers to walk, feed, and socialize dogs.

Donations: Monetary donations or supplies such as food, toys, and blankets.

Fostering: Providing a temporary home for a dog can make a significant difference.

Promotion: Sharing available dogs on social media can increase their chances of finding homes.

The shelter dog bond

Many adopters speak of a unique bond with their shelter dogs. Perhaps it’s the shared journey of finding each other, or maybe it’s the appreciation dogs seem to show for a second chance at a loving home.

Shelter dogs remind us of the power of resilience and the depth of the human-animal bond. Whether they’ve been in the shelter for a day or a year, each one deserves love, understanding, and a forever home.

