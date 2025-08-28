Study claims the germs in your mouth play a key role in heart attacks, upending conventional wisdom

Most people hear “heart attack” and think of clogged arteries packed with fat and cholesterol. That picture is mostly right, but it may be missing a a key component. According to new research, common mouth bacteria that usually stay in their lane may drift into the bloodstream and trigger heart attacks.

The study suggests that mouth microbes don’t just float through the bloodstream and disappear, as has always been understood to be the case.

They may take up residence inside arterial plaque and help spark the kind of inflammation that makes a weak spot crack. That is the sort of crack that can set off a clot and cut off blood flow to the heart.

Bacteria and heart artery plaques

Plaques form inside blood vessels over time. They are made of fats, cholesterol, immune cells, and scar-like tissue. Many sit there without causing trouble.

The risk rises when the thin outer layer – the fibrous cap – breaks. Once that cover fails, the plaque’s contents meet the bloodstream; a clot can form, and a heart attack can follow.

This study focused on whether bacteria from the mouth, especially a group called viridans streptococci, could be tucked into those plaques.

The central question was: were bacteria hiding out and then helping to drive inflammation right where it hurts most?

How the study was done

Researchers analyzed artery plaques from two sources: people who died suddenly and patients having surgery to clear clogged neck arteries.

They did not rely on one test. They used DNA methods to detect bacterial genetic traces, special stains to locate bacteria in tissue, and gene activity analyses to see which immune pathways were active.

They also tested how different bacterial components trigger early warning signals in immune cells.

Pattern recognition receptors – the body’s “burglar alarms” – were a key focus, including a pathway called TLR2 that is well known for spotting bacterial signatures.

Biofilm bacteria and the heart

Inside the deeper parts of many plaques, the team found signs that viridans streptococci were living together as a biofilm.

A biofilm is a community of bacteria embedded in a protective matrix that helps them stick to a surface and shield themselves from stress.

In those plaque cores, immune cells called macrophages did not appear to react to the biofilm. In other words, the bacteria appeared tucked away where the body’s defenses were not mounting a response.

When bacteria break bad

The picture changed at the edges of plaques that were cracked or appeared unstable. There, the researchers saw scattered bacteria that appeared to have broken free from the hidden biofilm.

That shift coincided with activation of immune alarms. Pattern recognition receptors lit up – especially through TLR2 – a classic “we found bacteria” signal.

The alarm did not just activate the rapid innate immune response; it also drew in the slower, more targeted adaptive immune system.

“Bacterial involvement in coronary artery disease has long been suspected, but direct and convincing evidence has been lacking,” explained Professor Pekka Karhunen, lead author of this research.

“Our study demonstrated the presence of genetic material – DNA – from several oral bacteria inside atherosclerotic plaques.”

Heart disease and bacteria signals

Samples that tested positive for viridans streptococci tended to come from plaques that were more advanced and complicated.

In the autopsy series, bacterial signals lined up with deaths due to coronary heart disease and heart attacks.

That association does not prove the bacteria caused the deaths, but it strengthens the idea that they may play a role in a dangerous chain of events.

Daily life implications

Oral health has long been linked with heart health in population studies. Everyday activities like brushing or chewing can push mouth bacteria into the bloodstream, especially when gums are inflamed.

The new findings point to a path where certain mouth bacteria might colonize plaques, lie low in biofilms, and then shed pieces that trigger inflammation right where the plaque is fragile.

This is not a call for antibiotics to prevent heart attacks. It does not turn brushing into a magic shield against heart disease.

Cholesterol levels, high blood pressure, smoking, diabetes, and family history still carry a lot of weight.

The study suggests bacteria – especially in biofilm form – may be another player that nudges risky plaques toward rupture.

More questions need answers

To sum it all up, this surprising, peer-reviewed study links oral bacteria within arterial plaques to inflammation associated with plaque rupture, highlighting a plausible mouth-heart connection.

The next steps include testing whether targeting biofilms, improving oral health, or dialing down specific immune alarms could make plaques more stable.

Researchers will also need to sort out cause versus correlation and identify which bacterial features matter most inside human arteries.

What you should do

In the meantime, continue to follow the basic guidelines urged by the American Heart Association.

Keep LDL cholesterol in check. Do not smoke or vape. Move your body most days. Sleep well. Eat in a way that supports cardiovascular health.

Keep up with dental basics also – regular brushing, flossing, and routine checkups reduce the chances that mouth bacteria slip into your blood.

None of these habits are cure-alls on their own, but together they lower risk.

The full study was published in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–