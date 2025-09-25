Sugary drinks linked to higher depression risk in women

Sugary soft drinks don’t just nudge weight and blood sugar. A new study finds they’re tied to worse mental health too – especially for women. The link appears to run through the gut, where sweetened beverages may tip the microbiome toward inflammation, with knock-on effects in the brain.

Researchers in Germany traced this connection in a large real-world cohort and argued the findings add mental health to the long list of reasons to cut back on soda. The study was focused on data from the Marburg–Münster Affective Cohort (MACS).

The team analyzed cross-sectional data from 932 adults aged 18 to 65, recruited from primary care and the general population between 2014 and 2018. Of these, 405 had a clinical diagnosis of major depressive disorder (MDD) and 527 were healthy controls.

Participants reported their soft-drink intake, and the researchers assessed both the presence of depression and the severity of symptoms. They also profiled the gut microbiome to see whether specific bacteria tracked with beverage habits and mood.

Sugary drink consumption and depression

Soft drink consumption correlated with a higher likelihood of depression and with more severe symptoms. The signal was strongest in women.

In women with high intake, the odds of depression were about 17% higher (odds ratio 1.167) compared with lower-intake peers. Men did not show the same pattern.

On the microbiome side, one name stood out: Eggerthella. Women who regularly drank sugary sodas had significantly higher levels of these bacteria in their intestines.

That’s notable because earlier studies have found Eggerthella to be more common in people with depression. The new data suggest it may be part of the causal pathway that links soda to mood.

“Our data suggests that the relation between soft drinks and depressive symptoms arises via the influence of the microbiome,” said study leader Sharmili Edwin Thanarajah from the University Hospital Frankfurt and the MPI for Metabolism Research Cologne.

Why the gut might be the middleman

Cola and lemonade deliver big doses of glucose and fructose. But they also bring preservatives, artificial sweeteners, and other additives.

This mix can upset the delicate balance in the gut. It pushes the community toward bacteria that drive inflammation while reducing microbes that make short-chain fatty acids, the compounds that protect the gut lining and help regulate the immune system

In animals, similar shifts have triggered neuroinflammation and depressive behaviors. The current human data line up with that story.

It’s also striking that the sex split runs all the way down to the microbiome. In men who consumed soft drinks regularly, the researchers found neither a rise in Eggerthella nor a link to depressive symptoms. The reason is unclear.

Hormonal differences are one suspect. Sex-specific immune responses are another. For now, the authors flag the pattern and call for deeper mechanistic work.

Limitations of the study

This is an observational snapshot, not a randomized trial. It can’t prove that soda causes depression, only that they travel together – and that a plausible biological bridge exists in the microbiome.

Diets are complex, lifestyles vary, and the direction of effect can be messy. People with a low mood may reach for sweet drinks more often.

Still, the coherence of the findings across symptoms and microbes, and the clean sex difference, point to a link worth taking seriously.

What it could mean for care

If gut changes are part of the problem, they might also be part of the solution. Diet is one of the fastest levers most of us have over our microbiome.

Cutting back on sugary drinks is the obvious first step. Beyond that, clinicians and researchers are eyeing targeted nutrition and microbiome-friendly strategies as possible add-ons to standard mental-health care.

“The study results open up new perspectives for the prevention and treatment of depressive disorders,” said Rachel Lippert from the German Institute of Human Nutrition Potsdam-Rehbrücke (DIfE).

“Microbiome-based approaches – such as targeted nutritional therapies or probiotic strategies – might help to effectively alleviate depressive symptoms in the future.”

The team would also like to see mental-health messaging embrace diet more directly, especially for women who consume sodas frequently. If a simple behavior change can dial down inflammatory microbes and ease symptoms, it’s worth putting on the table alongside therapy and medication.

Soft drinks may trigger depression

Sugary soft drinks have long been linked to obesity, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and even some cancers. Now, we can add mood to the list – at least for women.

That doesn’t mean a single soda will tip you into depression. It does suggest that regular intake can pull your gut in the wrong direction and, over time, may nudge your brain there too.

“Changes in the microbiome can be influenced by diet – and are therefore a potential therapeutic target,” Edwin explained. “Even small adjustments in consumer behavior might have a big impact – especially when considering the widespread consumption of soft drinks.”

If you already live with depression, talk to your clinician before making major changes. But if you’re looking for one small tweak with little downside and a plausible upside, swapping out sugary sodas is a smart place to start.

The study is published in the journal JAMA Psychiatry.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–