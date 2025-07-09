Summer skin care: Dermatologists reveal the ingredients they trust

Walk into any drugstore or open TikTok – everywhere you look, skin care products are calling your name. They promise miracles – clear skin, no wrinkles, no acne. But how do you know what works, especially now, with summer heating up?

Here’s the problem. The more products there are, the harder it gets to make sense of it all. You try one cream, then another, but still don’t know what to choose. Luckily, a new study cuts through the noise.

Ingredients for common skin problems

A research team at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine set out to clarify skin care confusion. They identified ingredients that dermatologists most often recommend for seven common skin concerns. The study helps bridge the gap between marketing claims and actual results.

The project was led by Dr. Murad Alam, an expert in dermatology at Northwestern. His research provides a much-needed foundation for consumers seeking trustworthy information.

According to the study, one of the most highly recommended ingredients is mineral sunscreen. It shields skin from wrinkles, redness, and dryness.

Retinoids, derived from vitamin A, also earned strong endorsements. Dermatologists trust them to reduce acne, wrinkles, dark spots, large pores, and oily skin.

The full study lists ingredients matched to specific skin problems. These findings allow consumers to focus on what works best for their unique needs.

Selecting the most effective ingredients

This study isn’t based on guesses. It followed a method called Delphi consensus – a fancy name for a simple process. Experts rate ingredients, talk about them, and then rate them again.

Dozens of dermatologists took part. They gave each ingredient a score from 1 to 9. Then they discussed the results. After a second round of scoring, only the top-rated ingredients stayed on the list.

“This is the first time experts have come together nationally to cut through the overwhelming number of skin care options,” said Dr. Alam. “We wanted to help both doctors and everyday users understand which ingredients are backed by the most expert support.”

Fewer skin care products work best

Many people assume that using more products leads to better results – a cleanser here, a serum there, and a moisturizer on top. It seems like more effort should mean better skin.

Dr. Alam strongly disagrees. “Using too many products can irritate your skin and make things worse,” he said. “It’s about knowing which ingredients are most effective for your specific concerns and are best for your routine.”

This matters, especially now, with social media hyping endless skin routines. Simplicity works best. Too many layers may backfire. Your skin doesn’t need a ten-step routine. It needs smart choices.

Skin care products are not strictly tested

There’s another reason this study is noteworthy: skincare products aren’t held to the same rigorous standards as medications.

While drugs must pass strict testing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, your favorite serum typically bypasses that level of scrutiny.

Dr. Alam noted that most cosmetic products lack scientific review. This study fills that gap. The purpose is simple – give people a clearer path to healthier skin.

Simplify your skin care routine

Summer has fully arrived, bringing longer, hotter days along with plenty of sun exposure. This season often leads to more sweating, increased oiliness, and various skin problems such as breakouts, redness, and dryness.

It is a time when your skin needs extra care and protection, but that does not mean you need a complicated routine. This is the perfect moment to simplify how you take care of your skin.

Dermatologists recommend focusing only on ingredients that are backed by strong research and expert agreement, such as mineral sunscreen and retinoids. These ingredients have been shown to work effectively for many skin concerns.

Stick with what works

It is easy to get distracted by every new product that appears in stores or on social media. However, constantly switching between trendy products can do more harm than good.

Instead, stick with what works. Choose the ingredients that dermatologists trust. Be consistent with your routine and, over time, your skin will show improvements.

New products will continue to appear in beauty stores. Brands will keep releasing items that promise fast results. But now, you can make smarter choices by focusing on proven solutions instead of getting caught up in every trend.

The study is published in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology.

