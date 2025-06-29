Sunflower protein could change the future of sustainable meat

As the world grapples with climate change and resource depletion, our dinner plates are slowly evolving. A quiet revolution in meat alternatives is taking place in food science labs, kitchens, and even grocery stores. The quest for sustainable, plant-based proteins has never felt more urgent.

While soy and pea proteins dominate shelves, scientists are exploring new, lesser-known crops. One such candidate for plant-based meat, sunflower seeds, is now under the spotlight thanks to a recent breakthrough from Brazil and Germany.

In a collaborative project between the Institute of Food Technology (ITAL), the University of Campinas (UNICAMP), and the Fraunhofer IVV Institute in Germany, researchers have created a new plant-based food.

The researchers are transforming sunflower flour into a promising meat substitute. This development not only expands choices for vegetarians and vegans but also offers an environmentally sound option for meat lovers.

How sunflower turns into meat

Sunflower flour is made by first extracting oil from the plant’s seeds. Once the oil is removed, the leftover material is processed into flour.

However, this byproduct contains husks and phenolic compounds. These give the flour a dark color and make it harder to digest. So, the research team began by removing these unwanted parts. This step proved essential for making the flour fit for human consumption.

Once refined, the flour became a viable base for two kinds of meat alternatives. The first version used flour made from roasted grains. The second version used textured sunflower protein.

Both recipes were boosted with tomato powder and spices. Oils such as sunflower, olive, and linseed were blended in to improve nutrition and taste.

After shaping the mixture into mini-burgers, the patties were baked and examined through both sensory and lab-based tests.

Baking, testing, and analyzing

The results of these tests showed something promising. The textured sunflower protein burgers stood out. They had better consistency, richer protein content, and a good dose of healthy fats.

These included monounsaturated fatty acids, which are known for their heart health benefits. Additionally, this version of the product was packed with key minerals.

The textured option delivered remarkable levels of nutrients. It offered 49% of the recommended daily intake (RDI) for iron, 68% for zinc, 95% for magnesium, and 89% for manganese. These figures suggest that sunflower protein can contribute meaningfully to daily nutritional needs.

As the demand for plant-based proteins grows, this research points to a new option that supports both health and sustainability.

Sunflower as a clean meat alternative

The researchers chose sunflower seeds due to their rising popularity in both Brazil and Europe. Sunflower oil already holds a strong presence in European kitchens, and sunflower farming is expanding across Brazilian fields.

Unlike many other plant protein sources, sunflowers are not genetically modified. This can be an important factor for consumers seeking clean-label foods.

Another driving factor is the increasing call for eco-friendly eating habits. Sunflower flour aligns with this trend by making use of existing agricultural outputs in new ways.

What was once considered a byproduct is transformed into a protein-rich food source. That’s why this study could have a significant impact on both farming and food manufacturing industries.

Taste and texture of sunflower meat

For plant-based meat to succeed, taste and texture matter just as much as nutrition. Many plant proteins suffer from strong, sometimes bitter, flavors. Sunflower flour seems to avoid that issue.

“It should also be noted that, after removing the husks and phenolic compounds, the flour has a very neutral taste and aroma, especially compared to the various vegetable proteins on the market,” said Maria Teresa Bertoldo Pacheco, lead researcher at ITAL’s Center for Food Science and Quality.

Thanks to its neutral flavor, sunflower flour adapts easily to a wide range of recipes. It lets seasonings and textures take center stage without competing background notes, making it a versatile base for creative cooking. This subtle taste profile also makes it more appealing to selective eaters.

For those cutting back on meat but not willing to compromise on flavor, sunflower-based alternatives could provide a smoother, more satisfying transition.

Essential acids and technological needs

Beyond taste, sunflower flour holds another secret weapon – essential amino acids. These are the building blocks of protein that the body cannot produce on its own.

“Pacheco also points out that the product has a favorable composition of essential amino acids. This is another factor that could lead to its incorporation into the food industry as a meat product substitute from a nutritional point of view,” noted the researchers.

However, achieving the ideal meat-like texture remains a challenge. For this, specific production methods are required.

“From a functional-technological standpoint, processes that build fibrous proteins, such as extrusion, are needed to deliver a product with a more meat-like appearance and texture,” said Pacheco.

Extrusion technology helps create a chewy, meat-like structure that consumers expect from traditional meat products.

Benefits of global teamwork

The study not only showcases scientific ingenuity but also reflects the benefits of international collaboration.

The joint research between Brazilian and German teams marks a milestone in food innovation. Their combined expertise made it possible to refine techniques, share methods, and expand knowledge across borders.

“I think the study provided a lot of positive references, both for making full use of the cultivar and for encouraging the consumption and appreciation of the flour,” said Pacheco.

“The partnership with German researchers was also very important, thanks to the sharing of working techniques, the exchange of knowledge, and the exchange of students and researchers.”

Looking forward to a greener plate

As plant-based eating becomes more than a passing trend, innovations like sunflower flour can change the game. By using a byproduct of oil extraction, this project turns waste into value.

With its neutral taste, rich nutrition, and non-GMO status, sunflower flour is ready for more than just research labs. It could soon appear in supermarket aisles and home kitchens, shaped into familiar forms like burgers and sausages.

Sunflower protein may also inspire other countries to explore local crops with untapped potential. In a world searching for healthy and planet-friendly solutions, this humble seed has much more to offer.

The study is published in the journal Food Research International.

