'Super pod' of over 1,500 dolphins captured in stunning drone footage

The ocean is a vast and mysterious world, teeming with life that often remains hidden from human eyes. Occasionally, however, nature reveals its secrets in breathtaking ways.

This was recently the case in Carmel Bay off the central coast of California, where hundreds of dolphins were seen leaping and gliding together.

Drone footage captured across the bay reveals a miles-long cluster of dolphins, forming what experts call a “super pod” of more than 1,500 animals.

These weren’t just any dolphins – they were Risso’s dolphins, a species known for their stocky bodies, bulbous heads, and preference for smaller groups.

Typically traveling in pods of 10 to 30, their sudden appearance in such large numbers was an unusual and captivating sight, drawing attention from scientists and enthusiasts alike.

Dolphins create a super pod

Captain Evan Brodsky with the Monterey Bay Whale Watch was among those fortunate enough to witness the spectacle. He captured the drone footage of the event, which took place on a Friday morning.

“They were on the horizon I feel like as far as I could see,” he said. The sheer scale of the gathering was overwhelming, even for someone accustomed to observing marine life.

Brodsky and his team had set out that day in search of gray whales, but their plans were quickly overshadowed by the unexpected arrival of the dolphins. From their 20-foot inflatable boat, they watched mesmerized as the dolphins jumped out of the water with fluid and graceful movements.

These creatures, which can weigh up to 1,100 pounds and grow as long as 13 feet, seemed to be putting on a show, peeking around as they leaped into the air. Their playful behavior added to the spectacle of the dolphin super pod, creating a scene that felt almost otherworldly in its beauty and energy.

Dolphins at play: A celebration of life

Colleen Talty, a marine biologist who joined the trip to track the annual migration of gray whales, described the scene as “pretty amazing.”

She was particularly struck by the sheer number of dolphins cavorting all around their boat. Some of them swam at the front of the vessel, using the waves created by its movement to propel themselves forward – a behavior known as bow riding.

“They were just having a great time. So they were breaching everywhere… tail slapping, coming right over to the boat. They looked like they were having a big party,” said Talty.

The mix of adult and juvenile dolphins suggested that several smaller pods had come together, likely traveling south. While such large gatherings have been observed before, they are not common – making this sighting even more remarkable.

Features of the Monterey coastline

The Monterey coastline played a significant role in making this encounter possible. Its unique underwater features, including a deep submarine canyon, create conditions that allow dolphins to swim much closer to shore than they might elsewhere along the California coast.

According to Talty, this makes the area particularly ideal for spotting these marine mammals.

The team initially underestimated the size of the super pod, believing it consisted of only several hundred dolphins. It wasn’t until they launched the drone that the true scale became apparent.

“Once we put the drone up, I was just blown away. I kept saying, ‘Look at my screen. Look at my screen. Look how many there are,'” noted Brodsky. “It just blows my mind every time. It never gets old.”

Playful dolphins in the super pod

One of the most memorable moments of the day came when Talty stood at the front of the boat and noticed dolphins turning on their sides to look directly at her.

These curious creatures seemed as interested in the humans as the humans were in them. Their playful behavior and apparent curiosity created a sense of connection between the two species – a reminder of the shared bond between all living beings.

As the dolphins continued to interact with the boat, the team made sure to drive carefully, avoiding any sudden movements that might harm the animals.

“You don’t want to make any abrasive maneuvers and potentially injure an animal. That’s of course the last thing you ever want to do,” Brodsky said.

Instead, the team cruised alongside the dolphins, savoring the moment. “It was an incredible experience,” he concluded.

Nature’s grand performance

This remarkable encounter with a dolphin super pod serves as a powerful reminder of the wonders of the natural world. For those lucky enough to witness such an event, it’s an experience that will stay with them forever.

The dolphins’ playful antics and the sheer scale of their gathering highlighted the beauty and complexity of marine life, leaving an indelible mark on everyone present.

Moments like these also emphasize the importance of preserving the ocean and its inhabitants. As human activity continues to impact marine ecosystems, events like the Carmel Bay super pod remind us of what’s at stake.

