Supercooled nanowires detect protons at close to the speed of light

Scientists have been searching for more efficient ways to track particles moving at speeds that boggle the mind. Recent progress in superconducting nanowire technologies promises to change the way we observe protons in high-energy experiments.

“This was a first-of-its-kind use of the technology,” said Argonne physicist Whitney Armstrong. Argonne National Laboratory experts are at the center of this discovery.

Detecting protons in motion

Particle accelerators can push these protons to nearly the speed of light, smashing them into targets to uncover the building blocks of matter. Traditional detectors work for many studies, yet they can miss subtle signals in extreme environments.

These new sensors were first intended for single-photon detection. They are known as Superconducting Nanowire Single-Photon Detectors (SNSPDs), and their original design targeted the faintest glimmers of light.

Protons carry a positive charge and release energy that can shift signals in ultra-cold nanowires. Researchers at Argonne tested SNSPDs with a proton beam clocked at 120 GeV to see if these slender wires could pick up on such high-energy particles.

Their tests showed that smaller wire widths delivered the best detection rates. That single adjustment from photon sensing to charged-particle detection could spark new ideas for nuclear physics projects.

Ready for strong magnets

Accelerators often contain powerful superconducting magnets that guide or focus high-speed particles. Many sensors cannot function well in those intense magnetic fields, but SNSPDs can keep working even under those extremes.

Their resilience under those tough conditions expands their usefulness. They can be installed in critical locations without losing sensitivity when the magnetic field ramps up.

“This was a successful technology transfer between quantum sciences, for photon detection, into experimental nuclear physics,” said Argonne physicist Tomas Polakovic. He noted that only slight design tweaks were needed to help the nanowires register high-energy protons.

Researchers were thrilled to see the sensors handle charged particles at significant speeds. This outcome opens the door for advanced measurements in places that were once off-limits for fragile detectors.

Eye on the electron-ion collider

A major application of these upgraded detectors will be at the Electron-Ion Collider (EIC), which is being built at Brookhaven National Laboratory.

The EIC will collide electrons with protons or ions, and the resulting data could shed light on how quarks and gluons fit together inside matter.

Experts believe SNSPDs might find a home in the EIC’s specialized experimental halls. Their quick timing and compact structure could help capture subtle collisions.

Beyond particle physics, SNSPDs have long helped in quantum encryption and optical sensing. Detecting single photons is a tough task, and these devices excel at it when cooled to temperatures just a few degrees above absolute zero.

Their versatility hints at future multi-role sensors. One system could juggle both quantum optics experiments and high-energy particle detection, if labs design the right infrastructure.

Enhancing proton detection ability

Scientists also examined how well different widths of nanowires performed under high proton flux. Wires around a few hundred nanometers wide appeared most reliable without wasting too much space.

Innovators want to ensure these detectors are strong enough for routine operations in big facilities. They also aim to preserve the delicate superconducting state under high beam intensities.

Possible improvements

Researchers have ideas to refine the nanowire layouts and readout electronics. They plan to explore even narrower wires and smaller detection areas to increase efficiency and limit noise.

Argonne teams and other collaborators are mapping out follow-up tests to confirm that the sensors work under a range of magnetic settings and beam energies. They hope to finalize their designs before large-scale deployment at upcoming facilities.

Why does proton detection matter?

These findings hint at the growth of instrumentation that merges quantum science with high-energy physics. That overlap was once unexpected, yet it now appears to fill a gap where standard detectors fall short.

SNSPDs could soon appear in more experimental setups, from large accelerator centers to smaller labs doing niche research.

Cryogenic cooling is sometimes viewed as a challenge, but many modern installations already rely on similar infrastructure.

Particle accelerators aim to dig deeper into the secrets of matter. Each new sensor helps scientists piece together how quarks and other subatomic bits connect to form everything around us.

Data from the upgraded SNSPDs might reveal phenomena that have long been hidden by noise. Solid measurements can spark theoretical work and boost cross-disciplinary investigations.

Balancing precision and practicality

Experts stress that real-world tests help confirm reliability. They must measure not only raw detection but also system stability over long runs.

Short bursts of beam time can showcase a sensor’s promise, yet years of data-taking require constant performance. Researchers want these devices to last without losing sensitivity.

In the months ahead, the Argonne team and their partners will evaluate how these sensors might serve as standard diagnostic tools at major accelerators. They will focus on data integrity and how well the nanowires survive under frequent collisions.

Engineers stand ready to design the next generation of cryostats and readout channels. Each enhancement moves the field closer to a new level of clarity in high-speed proton detection.

What happens next?

Some labs will look at energies far beyond 120 GeV. Others might scale down the approach for smaller beams or specialized targets.

The wide range of possible uses reflects the adaptability of SNSPDs. A simple redesign can shift their role from photon watchers to proton trackers.

Proton detection in strong magnetic fields once posed a major challenge. Now, with these chilled wires, scientists see new ways to study the subtle signals from accelerated particles.

Unique approaches help drive the scientific community forward. Each small breakthrough can lead to a broader understanding of what lies inside atoms.

The study is published in Nuclear Instruments and Methods in Physics Research Section A.

