Supermassive black holes seen firing 'bullet-like' winds at light speed

Scientists and space fans are buzzing about an eye-opening discovery on the behavior of wind jets from supermassive black holes. Experts report in a recent study that these bursts behave more like high-energy bullets than a steady wind.

Scientists discovered these blasts of wind carry a far bigger punch than expected, which may shift how we see black hole and galaxy growth.

This new progress draws on efforts by JAXA, NASA, and the European Space Agency, with key guidance from Professor Christine Done at Durham University’s Center for Extragalactic Astronomy.

Black holes and their giant galaxies

Almost every galaxy hosts one of these giants, typically weighing millions or billions of Suns. Researchers have long tried to figure out how such a relatively small region can affect a sprawling galaxy.

Observers know that black holes feed on nearby gas and dust, but that feeding process can also expel matter. The resulting wind can carry energy outward, and that might shape star formation in unexpected ways.

Experts have noticed a tight link between black hole mass and a galaxy’s bulge. Pinpointing the cause of this link has been tricky, especially when the black hole is just a fraction of the galaxy’s size.

The center of a galaxy can pack intense gravitational forces that heat up surrounding gas. When that hot gas accelerates outward, it could slam into cooler clouds and create shocks.

Astronomers also keep an eye on electromagnetic signals from these regions. Changes in X-ray or ultraviolet lines can indicate shifting speeds and composition of the outflowing material.

Bullet-like winds from black holes

New data show that high-velocity outflows traveling at nearly a third of light speed are not uniform blasts. One team observed five distinct speed components that suggest a more scattered structure.

Scientists believe these chaotic flows can toss a lot of energy back into the galaxy. Such an impact could halt or slow new star formation if the wind is forceful enough.

Models used to assume a smooth and continuous stream of gas. But the chunkiness seen here throws a wrench in those older ideas.

Astrophysicists are now trying to reconcile these observations with previous theories. Some suspect that older models missed short-lived events that pop up as the black hole consumes matter.

Others think the interstellar environment itself might be patchy, so outflows only appear clumpy when they break into these uneven regions. Pinning down the exact mechanism requires more observations.

Galaxy growth and wind blasts

The clumpy nature of these winds might explain why some galaxies shut down star birth faster than others. Gaps or bursts could create uneven feedback, allowing some material to slip through.

One statement from the new paper said, This demonstrates that the wind structure is highly inhomogeneous, which probably consists of up to a million clumps. That detail may clarify why large-scale feedback is sometimes patchy.

Powerful outflows were expected to either blow matter away at a steady rate or fail to move enough mass. This discovery points to a more stop-and-go pattern with big implications for galaxy evolution.

If black hole winds blow intermittently, they may carve out cavities in certain spots while leaving other areas untouched. Over time, that random carving can shape the galaxy’s structure in surprising ways.

Some researchers propose that short blasts might quickly dump enough energy to quench star formation, then quiet down. Others argue that many small lumps might only nudge star-forming gas around without fully depleting it.

Star birth and galaxies

Astrophysicists think these outflows may regulate the birth of stars by blowing away the raw materials needed to form them. When the wind is extremely strong, it can strip galaxies of star-making gas.

Yet astronomers also realize that patchy gas lumps might miss entire pockets of the galaxy. In those pockets, star formation could keep going, which complicates predictions.

This suggests that such wind activity occurs in less than 10% of the quasar phase. It adds to the idea that truly disruptive winds might be somewhat rare.

Illustration demonstrating the structure of the clumpy wind in PDS 456. Click image to enlarge. Credit: Nature (2025)

There’s also the possibility that multiple episodes of bullet-like blasts happen at different times. That stuttering approach could slowly shift a galaxy’s future, rather than flipping a switch all at once.

Star-forming regions might develop in areas shielded from these blasts, surviving until the next wave hits. Observations of these pockets can reveal how galaxies manage to keep building new stars.

XRISM sees clumpy black hole winds

Observations by XRISM give researchers the ability to track small changes in the wind’s speed. Each clump might move at a unique rate, which was impossible to confirm with older telescopes.

Experts hope to apply XRISM’s sharper sensors to more black holes to see if these bullet-like winds are typical or just an outlier. If similar patterns emerge, we might need a whole new viewpoint on black hole feedback.

Detailed spectroscopy helps decode the chemical fingerprints in each lump of gas. Different elements can reveal how the black hole’s environment recycles material back into the galaxy.

XRISM’s data could also hint at the temperature of each bullet. Warmer bullets might move differently than cooler ones, shaping the black hole’s overall impact.

As these lumps race out, they could clash with the interstellar medium, stirring turbulence on a huge scale. That cosmic stir might be the spark behind major galactic transformations.

Astronomers will continue exploring these chaotic flows to learn how black holes shape everything around them.

The study is published in Nature.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–