In a study that rewrites our understanding of the early solar system, researchers have discovered compelling evidence that Earth’s initial building blocks, the “planetesimals,” contained water. This revelation is based on the analysis of iron meteorites and sophisticated thermodynamic modeling.

The study was led by Damanveer Grewal, a former Caltech postdoctoral scholar, and was The research was conducted in the laboratory of Paul Asimow.

A dry solar system?

The research challenges longstanding astrophysical models about the formation of our planet and its neighbors in the solar system.

Historically, scientists have sought to understand the environments in which these planetesimals formed. Central to this quest has been the question: Was water a fundamental part of Earth from its inception, or was it a later addition?

The new research suggests that water was indeed integral to the earliest planetesimals, contradicting previous theories that proposed a dry early solar system.

Focus of the study

Iron meteorites, remnants of the metallic cores of early planetesimals, provided the key evidence. These meteorites bear the chemical fingerprints of the ancient solar system.

The team examined these fingerprints to determine whether the planetesimals formed far from the Sun, where cold temperatures could sustain water ice, or closer to the Sun, where heat would have evaporated any water.

Detecting the presence of water

While the meteorites themselves do not contain water, their chemical compositions reveal water’s influence. In the presence of water, elements like iron undergo oxidation.

For instance, iron metal (Fe) reacts with water (H2O) to form iron oxide (FeO), and in excess water, it further transforms into Fe2O3 and FeO(OH) – the components of rust. Mars, with its rusty surface, stands as evidence of this process.

Chemical signatures

Grewal’s expertise in deciphering chemical signatures from meteorites was pivotal. The team analyzed the relative contents of metallic nickel, cobalt, and iron.

These three elements should be present in roughly equal ratios relative to other ancient materials. If any iron was “missing,” this would imply that the iron had been oxidized – which means that water was present.

Rich stores of information

“Iron meteorites have been somewhat neglected by the planet-formation community, but they constitute rich stores of information about the earliest period of solar system history, once you work out how to read the signals,” said Asimow.

“The difference between what we measured in the inner solar system meteorites and what we expected implies an oxygen activity about 10,000 times higher.”

Striking results

Meteorites believed to be from the inner solar system showed similar levels of “missing” iron metal as those from the outer solar system.

This suggests that planetesimals from both regions formed in an environment where water was present. Consequently, the building blocks of planets like Earth incorporated water from their very inception.

Study implications

This discovery poses significant challenges to current astrophysical models. If these planetesimals formed at Earth’s current orbital position, it implies that the early inner solar system was much cooler than existing models suggest.

Alternatively, it raises the possibility that these planetesimals formed further out in the cooler regions of the solar system and later migrated inward.

“If water was present in the early building blocks of our planet, other important elements like carbon and nitrogen were likely present as well,” said Grewal. “The ingredients for life may have been present in the seeds of rocky planets right from the start.”



“However, the method only detects water that was used up in oxidizing iron,” noted Asimow. “It is not sensitive to excess water that might go on to form the ocean. So, the conclusions of this study are consistent with Earth accretion models that call for late addition of even more water-rich material.”

The study is published in the journal Nature Astronomy.

