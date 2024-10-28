Survival of the friendliest: Social animals live longer

Do you ever wonder why we humans tend to like being around each other? It may seem like the hustle and bustle of everyday life might make us crave solitude, but a new study suggests otherwise. Being social might help you live longer.

Living together, living longer

Being social equals living longer. This intriguing correlation was uncovered by researchers at the University of Oxford.

They discovered animal species that are more social live longer and remain fertile for longer than their more solitary counterparts. From humans to jellyfish, this is a universal trend.

Social animals live longer and better

But what does it mean to be social? Well, social animals reap many benefits from living in groups, like sharing resources, better protection against predators, and support in raising offspring.

Of course, everything has its downsides, including sociality. Living in close quarters can lead to disease spread, increased competition, and even conflicts and aggression.

Facing hardships together

Moving beyond birds and mammals, researchers at Oxford broadened their perspective, studying 152 animal species across different taxonomic groups.

What they found was that more social species live longer, delay maturity, and have a higher chance of successful reproduction.

Despite certain challenges, it appears being social offers more good than bad. Social animals might struggle to adapt to rapidly changing environments, but they show remarkable resilience when facing hardships together.

Being social comes with a few unavoidable costs, yet the overall benefits outweigh them.

Social influence on survival

Here’s another interesting fact. The researchers found that being social can influence an animal’s ability to reproduce or survive as they age, a phenomenon known as senescence.

For instance, having social allies can fend off predators, extending lifespan, while the stress of social hierarchies could have the reverse effect.

Costs and benefits of being social

The study was led by Professor Rob Salguero-Gómez, an expert in the Department of Biology at the University of Oxford.

“Sociality is a fundamental aspect of many animals. However, we still lack cross-taxonomic evidence of the fitness costs and benefits of being social,” said Professor Salguero-Gómez.

“Here, by using an unprecedented number of animal species this work has demonstrated that species that are more social (most monkeys, humans, elephants, flamingos, and parrots) display longer life spans and reproductive windows than more solitary species (some fish, reptiles, and some insects).”

Sociality as a spectrum

Coming from the traditional binary perspective of social and non-social creatures, this study recognizes sociality as a spectrum. That means there are intermediate levels of sociality found in species like wildebeests, zebras, and certain birds.

The data for this study were accessed from the open access COMADRE Animal Matrix Database, curated by Salguero-Gómez’s research team.

Social benefits beyond living longer

As we emerge from the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic, this research reminds us of the tangible benefits of being social creatures.

“In a post-COVID era, where the impacts of isolation have been quite tangible to humans (a highly social species), the research demonstrates that, across a comparative lens, being more social is associated with some tangible benefits,” noted Salguero-Gómez.

While the findings are compelling, the researchers are not stopping here. They will expand the database and combine it with lab work and modeling to estimate how social populations buffer against (or fail to with) climate change.

Future research directions

The University of Oxford team is keen on transcending the present understanding of social animals by exploring new dimensions and emerging questions on living longer.

Their future research will include probing the genetic basis of social behavior and its evolutionary implications. By integrating genomic data, the researchers aim to illustrate how genetic variants may influence social structures and behaviors across species.

This line of inquiry not only promises to reveal insights into the genetic underpinnings of sociality but also holds potential implications for conserving endangered social species by understanding the genetic threats they face in changing habitats.

Implications for humans

The research highlights the essential nature of social connections in promoting longevity and resilience.

Policy-makers and community leaders can harness these insights to foster environments that encourage social interaction and community building as part of public health strategies.

Initiatives focusing on reducing social isolation, particularly among vulnerable populations like the elderly, can directly impact health outcomes and enhance overall societal well-being.

This study confirms the belief that social connectivity is not merely a preference but a biological necessity for thriving.

The study is published in the journal Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society of London (B).

