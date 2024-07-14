Sustainable benefits of whale remains and their proper disposal

Whale strandings are a common occurrence along the East Australian Coastline. Yet, what’s often overlooked is the question of what to do with the whale remains, a topic that’s now sparking considerable debate and scientific interest.

Cue the entrance of Griffith University’s Whales and Climate Research Program. Led by Dr. Olaf Meynecke, the program is pioneering an innovative new approach to this conundrum.

Respectful disposal of whale remains

Dr. Meynecke is known for his tireless efforts in marine conservation. He is now on an unusual mission – the sustainable and respectful disposal of whale remains.

“As we’ve seen more and more whales stranding on beaches in past years, the effective, safe and culturally sensitive removal of whale remains near or on public beaches has become a major issue,” he said.

“Our study shows that forecasting of where whale remains might end up when floating at sea is possible with surprisingly high accuracy.”

He also tells the story of a 14m female humpback whale, found floating lifeless off Queensland’s Noosa Heads in July 2023, possibly to due to ship strike.

Odyssey of a corpse

The humpback’s remains were intercepted before they washed ashore. Then began their journey as the carcass was repositioned 30km offshore.

Equipped with a satellite tag, the whale’s voyage was tracked as it drifted in the wind and ocean currents for six days before settling on the seabed.

Death is a natural part of life, and in the words of Dr. Meynecke, this unfortunate event opened the door to a scientific first.

The humpback’s passing allowed researchers to test and establish a prediction method for whale drift trajectory.

Not only did this provide valuable data, but it also meant the whale’s nutrients could remain in the marine ecosystem while aiding authorities in their decision-making process.

Here’s a startling fact, Australia’s go-to method of dealing with washed-up whale remains has been landfill.

There are seven known methods of whale removal like composting, natural decomposition on the beach, sinking the remains, and even using explosives. Each, however, comes with its own set of challenges, from public health risks to logistical nightmares.

Nature’s way is a win-win scenario

Enter offshore towing. It’s a method that’s been used here and internationally, but with mixed success.

Drawbacks include remains washing back to shores or obstructing shipping lanes. But Dr. Meynecke’s research might just change that.

Dr. Meynecke’s findings serve as an initial tool to predict where the whale remains would drift. This could retain the decomposition nutrients within the marine ecosystem — a huge win for marine life. Scavengers like tiger sharks often play a role in breaking down the remains.

“Perished whales provide a substantial nutrient source for marine ecosystems, and strategically placing whale remains offshore can enhance nutrient cycling and foster biodiversity, contribute to carbon removal and marine floor enrichment for up to seven years,” Dr. Meynecke said.

“Their gradual decomposition sustains scavengers and detritivores, and support microbial communities and deep-sea organisms.

Handling whale remains

“The best strategy for handling whale remains depends on multiple factors and should be decided on a case-by-case basis. Offshore disposal can be an ethical, cost-effective, and safe option if managed appropriately,” noted Dr. Meynecke.

“By integrating scientific research and practical management strategies presented in our study, we can enhance our ability to predict and effectively manage the drift of whale remains, ensuring that ecological benefits are maximized while minimizing adverse impacts.”

While each case should be decided individually, offshore disposal emerges as an ethical, cost-effective, and safe option if managed properly.

Through scientific research and practical management strategies, we can predict and manage the drift of whale remains, maximizing ecological benefits while minimizing adverse impacts.

Community engagement and education

A key but often overlooked aspect of sustainable whale disposal is community engagement.

Educating the public about the ecological benefits of offshore disposal is important. Involving local communities in cleanup and monitoring efforts can foster a sense of stewardship. Additionally, shared responsibility can be achieved through these actions.

Workshops, awareness campaigns, and citizen science initiatives can demystify scientific processes and garner public support.

Empowering communities with knowledge can lead to more informed discussions and cohesive efforts in marine conservation.

Future of marine conservation

The advancements in the sustainable disposal of whale remains signify a broader trend towards more integrated and ecosystem-based approaches to marine conservation.

Future research could explore the long-term impacts of various disposal methods on marine biodiversity and ecosystem health.

Integrating technology, such as drones and AI, could enhance monitoring and predictive capabilities, making offshore disposal even more efficient and reliable.

Innovative solutions by Dr. Meynecke provide hope for sustainable coexistence with ocean life as we deepen our understanding and respect for marine ecosystems.

The study is published in the Journal of Marine Science and Engineering.

