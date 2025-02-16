Sustainable farming could save the future of chocolate

For centuries, cocoa farming has been a lifeline for millions of smallholder farmers across the tropics. It is more than just an agricultural crop; it fuels a global chocolate industry valued at over USD 100 billion annually.

From the lush plantations of Ghana and Brazil to the rainforests of Indonesia, cocoa remains central to both economic stability and cultural identity. However, as global demand rises, the industry faces an unprecedented challenge.

The need to produce more cocoa has driven the expansion of plantations and intensified farming methods. While this has boosted short-term yields, it has also placed immense pressure on biodiversity and long-term sustainability.

Now, with climate change threatening production, researchers are urgently seeking solutions that balance productivity with ecological stability.

Climate change and cocoa

A new study led by the University of Oxford, in collaboration with institutions from China, Brazil, and Germany, highlights the looming risks that climate change poses to cocoa farming.

Rising temperatures and shifting weather patterns could significantly impact yields, making it harder for farmers to maintain production. The research focused on three key cocoa-producing countries – Brazil, Ghana, and Indonesia – which together account for 33% of the world’s cocoa supply.

The findings revealed a concerning trend. In locations where temperatures had risen by up to 7 degrees Celsius, cocoa yields dropped between 20-31%. These losses demonstrate how vulnerable cocoa-producing regions are to climate change.

If global temperatures continue to rise, cocoa farmers may face increasing challenges in maintaining both quality and quantity of production.

Hidden threat to cocoa production

While climate change presents a major threat, another key factor is limiting cocoa yields – pollination. Despite its importance, pollination has often been overlooked in discussions about improving cocoa productivity.

The study found that boosting pollination rates above current levels could increase yields by 20%, revealing that many cocoa plantations are not reaching their full potential.

“Cocoa is pollinated by tiny insects such as midges and thrips, and it comes as quite a surprise that most of the time there simply isn’t enough pollination happening to produce the cocoa crop that is possible,” noted Dr. Acheampong Atta-Boateng, a co-author of the study.

This lack of pollination is limiting productivity, yet the good news is that there are practical solutions available. Unlike large-scale plantation expansion, enhancing pollination does not require clearing forests or using excessive fertilizers.

Instead, small changes in farm management can create the conditions needed for better pollination and healthier yields.

Strategies for cocoa farming

The researchers identified several farming techniques that could both enhance pollination and help plantations adapt to climate change.

Maintaining leaf litter and other understory biomass can support pollinator populations by providing them with shelter and breeding grounds. Preserving soil organic matter improves plantation health and reduces temperature fluctuations, which can make farms more resilient to climate extremes.

Another crucial approach is providing moderate shade. Cocoa trees naturally thrive under a canopy of larger trees, which helps regulate temperature and moisture levels. When farms integrate shade trees into their design, they not only create better conditions for cocoa but also encourage the presence of pollinators.

Additionally, reducing agricultural chemical use plays a major role in supporting pollinators. Many pesticides and herbicides harm the small insects responsible for cocoa pollination.

By limiting chemical applications and using natural pest control methods, farmers can create a healthier ecosystem where both cocoa plants and their pollinators flourish.

Call for sustainable cocoa farming

“This research shows that sustainable agricultural methods can significantly improve cocoa yields without farm expansion or intensification,” noted Dr. Tonya Lander, the study’s first author.

“By adopting biodiversity-centred, climate-resilient farming techniques, the cocoa sector can both increase production and safeguard farmers’ livelihoods.”

The research provides a roadmap for cocoa farmers, industry leaders, and policymakers to rethink current farming practices. Instead of focusing solely on increasing land use, the industry must embrace biodiversity-friendly techniques that support both pollination and climate resilience.

The future of cocoa farming

“The rising demand for cocoa and the short-term economic benefits to farmers has led to plantation expansion and ecological homogenization at the expense of biodiversity and vital ecosystem services, like pollination,” noted Dr. Tom Wanger of Westlake University, China.

“This study highlights the long-term risks of this approach, and how pollination can be a solution that works alongside climate-resilient agricultural systems to achieve long-term, ecologically and financially sustainable solutions.”

The message from researchers is clear. Sustainable cocoa farming is not just about preserving forests – it is about ensuring long-term productivity and economic stability for millions of farmers.

By implementing smarter farm management practices, cocoa growers can protect their crops from climate change while improving yields through better pollination.

The future of cocoa farming depends on science-driven solutions that prioritize both agricultural success and environmental responsibility. If the industry embraces these changes, it can continue to thrive without sacrificing the landscapes and ecosystems that make cocoa cultivation possible.

The study is published in the journal Communications Earth & Environment.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–