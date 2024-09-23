‘Sustainable fishing’ must be redefined to halt ocean destruction

Top ocean experts have published a report that redefines the concept of sustainable fishing and proposes 11 “golden rules” that challenge the current flawed approach in fisheries management.

The report, released shortly before Brussels’ Ocean Week and ahead of the UN Ocean Conference in Nice, aims to halt the ongoing destruction of the oceans caused by fishing and ensure the restoration of abundant fish populations to sustain future generations.

Guiding principles of sustainable fishing

The rules are introduced at a time when scientists have dramatically downgraded their assessment of the ocean’s health. The guiding principles underlying the rules aim to revolutionize the way we manage the ocean’s exploitation.

According to the first guiding principle, fishing must minimize impacts on marine species and habitats, adapt to climate change, and promote the regeneration of depleted marine life.

In addition, fishing must support the health, well-being, and resilience of communities, particularly the most vulnerable, rather than merely benefit corporations that funnel profits to owners and shareholders while others bear the costs.

A new vision of sustainable fishing

The researchers hope their work will serve as the foundation for a complete reform of the current mismanagement of the Earth’s largest common resource – the ocean.

The scientists call on policymakers, retailers, fishers, and industry leaders to embrace this new vision and commit to implementing these reforms.

Today, fishing is widely recognized as the leading cause of ocean destruction. The authors of the report decided to collaborate after reaching a consensus that the current definition of “sustainable fishing” is dangerously outdated and contributes to the depletion of marine species, destruction of natural habitats and carbon sinks, and the decline of artisanal fishing communities worldwide.

“The current concept of ‘sustainable fishing,’ adopted by governments and private actors since the post-war period is scientifically obsolete,” said lead author Callum Roberts, a professor at the University of Exeter and chief scientist at the Convex Seascape Survey.

“It relies on a simplistic, productivist theory which assumes that as long as global catch volumes remain below a set limit, anyone can fish just about anything, anywhere, with any method.”

“Can we truly claim that all fishing gear is environmentally and socially equal? We currently label fisheries as sustainable without considering their impact on marine ecosystems or human factors, such as crew safety and rights,” added Jennifer Jacquet, a professor at the University of Miami.

The scientists denounce the outdated approach to sustainability, which fails to address key environmental, human, and developmental factors.

Pressing issues like biodiversity loss

Despite widespread acceptance by industry and consumers, current sustainability standards overlook pressing issues like biodiversity loss and climate change, while supporting high-capital industrial practices that primarily benefit the Global North.

These practices harm ecosystems, threaten artisanal fishing and food security, and jeopardize jobs, while undermining humans’ universal right to a clean, healthy, and sustainable ocean.

Minimizing environmental harm

The scientists reached another consensus: fisheries must be managed in a way that minimizes environmental harm while maximizing social benefits, particularly in the context of a rapidly warming planet and growing global hunger.

To address these challenges, a group of leading ocean researchers has developed a visionary approach to ocean exploitation.

This comprehensive, interdisciplinary definition of “fisheries sustainability” incorporates insights from biology, oceanography, social sciences, and economics.

The proposed rules provide a foundation for economic stakeholders and political leaders to transition to a sustainable fishing model that is viable for the long term.

Rethinking sustainable fishing

The framework envisions a future where fishing ensures abundant fish stocks for humanity’s long-term needs.

“Our work advocates for fisheries that preserve ocean ecosystems’ vital functions, mitigate climate change, guarantee food security and respect human rights,” said Daniel Pauly, a professor at the University of British Columbia.

This innovative approach recognizes the ecological, social, and ethical roles of fishing, proposing a systemic and sustainable model that involves market players, policymakers, and legal frameworks.

Roberts emphasized the need for a shift in perspective: “We must view fishing as a privilege rather than a right. Marine life is a public good that should both benefit society and nature, not be the object of a resource race driven by private gains.”

Ambitious yet realistic proposals

The proposals outlined in the report are ambitious yet realistic, with many actions rooted in proven successful practices.

The scientists urge policymakers, retailers, and fisheries managers to acknowledge the failures of current fishing practices and prioritize adopting the proposed golden rules.

Supermarkets, which are responsible for nearly two-thirds of European seafood sales, play a pivotal role in driving this transition. They can influence fishing practices through their sourcing policies, scrutinize “sustainability” labels, and respond to growing consumer concerns about the hidden impacts of their food.

“We are witnessing a growing disconnect between the widespread availability of supposedly sustainable fish products, the collapse of ocean ecosystems and the frequency of reported human rights’ abuses. Supermarkets must stop misleading consumers,” said Pauline Bricault, markets campaign manager at BLOOM.

“Both the IPCC and IPBES have set 2030 as a deadline for critical changes. Industry stakeholders have no more excuses, they must act now.”

The call to action is urgent, with 2030 looming as a critical deadline for implementing necessary changes to avert further damage to ocean ecosystems and ensure a sustainable future for global fisheries.

The report, titled “Rethinking sustainability of marine fisheries for a fast-changing planet,” was published in the journal npj Ocean Sustainability.

