Switching to a plant-based diet cuts your climate footprint in half

What happens to your climate footprint if you stop eating meat, dairy, and eggs – not in a model, but in real life? A new study found that swapping those foods for simple plant staples cut the average person’s daily footprint by about 1,300 grams of CO₂ equivalent.

That’s the pollution from skipping a four-mile drive every day, giving researchers an unusually clear window into the environmental power of everyday eating.

Tracking real meals over time

In the randomized trial, led by Dr. Hana Kahleova at the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine (PCRM), 244 adults were assigned either to a vegan diet or to keep eating their regular meals for 16 weeks.

Most participants were women in their fifties, reflecting a common age group for weight loss studies.

Everyone kept three-day food diaries at baseline and again at the end of the study, recording what they ate at home and away.

Researchers then linked each reported food to databases that estimate greenhouse gas emissions, gases from food production that trap heat in the atmosphere.

They also calculated cumulative energy demand, the total energy used to grow, process, package, transport, store, and discard each person’s food.

Compared with the control group, the vegan pattern was associated with about a 51-percent lower footprint for both emissions and energy use.

Most of the environmental savings came from the vegan group eating almost no meat, with added reductions from lower dairy and egg intake.

Because the vegan meals were not calorie restricted, participants simply filled their plates with different foods rather than eating less overall.

Animal foods hit hardest

The pattern in this small trial matches a larger review that pooled dozens of modeling studies on sustainable diets.

Across those scenarios, plant-based patterns typically cut food-related emissions by around one quarter, and in some cases by more than half.

The EAT Lancet Commission describes a planetary health diet as a mostly plant-based way of eating that protects the climate and people.

That planetary health diet, a global reference pattern balancing human and environmental health, emphasizes grains, legumes, fruits, vegetables, nuts, and seeds.

An environmental analysis of 55,000 people in the United Kingdom found diets rich in animal products had higher impacts than plant-based diets. In that study, vegan diets produced about one quarter of the food-related emissions of diets where people ate meat at most meals.

Climate benefits from diet

Cutting the environmental burden of food, including direct emissions and the energy used across the supply chain, leaves more room in the carbon budget.

Diet changes like those tested here work alongside cleaner electricity, transportation, and industry, adding another lever rather than competing with other climate solutions.

Unlike many modeling exercises that imagine ideal menus, this study reflected what real people chose to eat when given simple guidelines and support.

That makes the emission cuts more relevant to schools, employers, and households deciding whether plant-based options belong on everyday menus.

A cautious interpretation

There are limits, because the participants were volunteers with higher weight or obesity who all lived in a single city.

The environmental calculations also rely on average values for each food, so they cannot capture differences between individual farms or production methods.

Still, studies that follow what people actually eat over months offer stronger evidence than quick food surveys or hypothetical menu plans.

Taken together with broader research on food systems, this study adds a useful data point showing that everyday menu choices can support serious climate goals.

Diet boosts health too

A clinical trial from the same research group found that people who followed a vegan diet for 16 weeks lost weight.

They also saw improvements in insulin resistance, a condition where the body needs more insulin to keep blood sugar in a healthy range.

The environmental analysis builds on that health story, showing that the same switch that trims emissions can also reduce metabolic risks.

For people already considering plant-based eating to improve health markers, knowing that it also cuts emissions can make the shift easier to justify.

“We know whole-food, plant-based diets are better for our health and the environment,” said Dr. Kahleova. “This analysis shows us just how impactful our daily food choices are.”

From small plates to big change

A recent survey shows 46 percent of adults would consider a plant-based diet to cut greenhouse gas emissions, and a new study reveals just how big those climate gains can be.

In the same poll, a clear majority wanted national nutrition guidelines to acknowledge how food choices influence climate, ecosystems, and the wider environment.

“Swapping plant foods for animal products will be as ubiquitous as reduce, reuse, and recycle. Red meat, in particular, has an outsized impact on energy use compared to grains, legumes, fruits, and vegetables,” said Dr. Kahleova.

The study is published in the journal JAMA Network Open.

