Take a glimpse at Earth's new AI observation satellite

Imagine a summer evening with the California air charged with anticipation. It’s August 16, 2024 at 20:56 CEST, and at Vandenberg Space Force Base, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is set to lift off, carrying Europe’s latest cubesat, Φsat-2 (PHsat-2).

Much more than just another satellite, Φsat-2 marks a revolutionary stride in Earth observation, packed with advanced AI technology.

The project was led by Nicola Melega, ESA‘s Φsat-2 Technical Officer.

“The Φsat-2 mission showcases how advanced AI technology can transform our ability to monitor and respond to changes on Earth, making space data more actionable and impactful than ever before,” shared Melega.

AI satellite in the sky

Unlike traditional satellites, Φsat-2 is like a super-smart detective: it’s designed to analyze and process imagery while in orbit.

This is invaluable when it comes to quick decision-making for environmental protection, disaster response, and maritime monitoring, among other critical applications.

“This mission heralds a new era of actionable insights from space, promising smarter and more efficient ways of monitoring our planet,” said Simonetta Cheli, ESA’s Director of Earth Observation Programs.

Introducing Φsat-2: From launch to orbit

Φsat-2’s journey to space began aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, integrated by Exolaunch. The cubesat safely entered into orbit and began sending back signals on the same night, received by the Svalbard ground station in Norway.

Zipping around Earth at an altitude of 510 km, Φsat-2 is equipped with a multispectral camera that can image Earth in seven different bands in the visible to near-infrared parts of the electromagnetic spectrum.

Features and capabilities of the AI satellite

Φsat-2 houses a set of extraordinary features, thanks to some outstanding AI apps that run on the 6U Cubesat platform, designed and developed by OpenCosmos.

Being remotely operable from Earth, these apps revolutionize how we gather environmental data, setting a new benchmark in space-based AI technology.

The satellite’s applications range from cloud detection and street map generation to maritime vessel detection and on-board image compression and reconstruction.

ESA’s Φsat-2 is a dedicated Artificial Iintelligence (AI) mission which will fully explore the benefits and capabilities of utilising extended onboard processing and further demonstrate the benefits of using AI for innovative Earth observation. Credit: ESA/OpenCosmos

For instance, one of the onboard apps developed by KP Labs, enables Φsat-2 to classify clouds and only transmit unobscured, usable images back to Earth.

Then there’s Sat2Map application, developed by CGI, which transforms satellite imagery into street maps. This data proves invaluable during emergencies, allowing response teams to identify accessible roads during disasters such as floods or earthquakes.

And let’s not forget the maritime vessel detection application, developed by CEiiA. By leveraging machine learning techniques, the app can detect and classify vessels in specified regions, aiding on-sea security measures.

Societal impact of Φsat-2’s data

As Φsat-2 orbits our planet, its advanced capabilities promise to usher in a new era of data-driven decision-making.

By providing timely and precise information, the satellite can significantly enhance our response to natural disasters.

For instance, through real-time imaging and analysis, emergency management teams will be better equipped to allocate resources and respond effectively in crisis situations.

Additionally, the implications extend to environmental monitoring, where the ability to track deforestation, urban sprawl, and pollution levels fosters greater awareness and engagement.

This kind of actionable data can support both policymakers and local communities, enabling them to take informed steps toward sustainability and resilience in the face of climate change.

Future prospects

The launch of Φsat-2 is just the beginning of a broader vision for integrating artificial intelligence into space exploration and Earth observation.

As the technology matures, we can anticipate a network of smart satellites that work collaboratively to share data and insights, amplifying the capabilities of each unit.

The potential applications of such advancements are virtually limitless — from enhancing agriculture through precision farming practices to improving global health by tracking emerging diseases via environmental conditions.

Furthermore, with the growing emphasis on collaborative international space efforts, Φsat-2 serves as a beacon for future partnerships focused on utilizing AI for the greater good, setting the stage for innovation that transcends borders and enhances life on Earth.

Pushing boundaries

To widen the scope of its functionalities and contributions, two more apps will be uploaded to Φsat-2 now that it’s in orbit.

First, is the marine anomaly detection app by IRT Saint Exupery Technical Research. Like a hawk’s eye over the ocean, this app spots abnormalities such as oil spills, harmful algae blooms and heavy sediment discharges.

Then there’s the wildfire detection system by Thales Alenia Space. This tool provides real-time data to help firefighters locate wildfires, track fire spread and identify potential hazards.

With Φsat-2 in our skies, we’ve taken a giant leap in Earth observation and AI applications in space. But let’s remember, this is just the beginning of a new era in actionable insights from space.

