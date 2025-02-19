Taking a smartphone break can improve your life in surprising ways

Smartphones have become essential in daily life, offering convenience and instant access to information. They connect people across the world, enable remote work, and provide entertainment at the touch of a button.

However, as reliance on these devices grows, concerns are raised about the impact of smartphones on mental health.

A study by the Pew Research Center revealed that 91% of Americans own a smartphone with internet access. This figure has surged from just one-third in 2011.

Another study showed that people spend an average of five hours and sixteen minutes daily on their phones. This prolonged screen time raises important questions about its effects on attention spans, social interactions, and emotional health.

A recent Gallup Poll found that 58% of Americans worry about excessive smartphone use. Among those below the age of 30, this concern jumps to 80%. As digital consumption increases, researchers are investigating the long-term consequences of constant connectivity.

Too much mobile internet

Mental health experts warn that excessive screen time may contribute to anxiety, depression, and cognitive overload. People often experience stress from continuous notifications, the pressure of social media, and the difficulty of focusing on real-world tasks.

New research led by Adrian Ward, associate professor of marketing at Texas McCombs, examines these effects. His study explores whether blocking mobile internet access can improve psychological well-being.

The findings suggest that taking a break from constant online engagement has measurable benefits.

“Smartphones have drastically changed our lives and behaviors over the past 15 years, but our basic human psychology remains the same,” noted Ward. “Our big question was, are we adapted to deal with constant connection to everything all the time? The data suggest that we are not.”

Ward collaborated with experts in psychology, psychiatry, and consumer behavior. His research team included scholars from the University of Alberta, Georgetown University, Boston University, and the University of British Columbia.

Their goal was to understand how disconnecting from mobile internet impacts attention, emotional health, and overall well-being.

Blocking mobile internet for two weeks

The study followed 467 participants, with an average age of 32. The researchers asked them to install an app that blocked mobile internet access on their smartphones for a set period. The app restricted browsers and social media while still allowing calls and text messages.

Participants could access the internet through computers at work, school, or home, but they were no longer constantly connected on their phones. This intervention provided insight into whether limiting mobile internet in particular could enhance cognitive and emotional health.

To evaluate changes over time, researchers divided participants into two groups. One group blocked mobile internet for the first two weeks, then regained access. The other group started with normal phone use and blocked the internet in the final two weeks.

By measuring participants’ mental health and attention spans at different points, the researchers could assess the impact of temporary disconnection.

Surprising improvements in mental health

The results showed that even a short break from mobile internet access led to significant benefits. Many participants reported feeling less stressed and more in control of their daily activities.

Ninety-one percent of participants showed improvement in at least one area of psychological well-being. More than seventy percent reported better mental health after the two-week break. The degree of improvement in depression symptoms exceeded results from multiple studies on antidepressant medications.

Attention spans also improved significantly. Researchers found that the positive effects were equivalent to reversing ten years of cognitive decline. This suggests that taking periodic breaks from mobile internet could help restore focus and cognitive function.

One of the most striking findings was that benefits continued to increase over time. Participants reported feeling better with each passing day of limited phone use. By the end of the two-week period, many described an improved sense of clarity and emotional stability.

More time for meaningful activities

Ward believes that the improvements in well-being were not just due to reduced screen time but also to changes in daily habits. When participants limited mobile internet access, they spent more time on offline activities.

“Rather than watching more TV or movies, they increased time spent in the offline world. That’s doing hobbies, talking to people face-to-face, or going out in nature. They got more sleep, felt more socially connected, and felt more in control of their own decisions,” said Ward.

Instead of scrolling endlessly on their phones, participants engaged in hobbies, spent time with family, and reconnected with their surroundings.

Many reported feeling more productive and present in their daily lives. They also experienced fewer distractions, which led to deeper, more meaningful conversations with others.

Implications for workplaces

The study highlights a growing demand for technology that promotes healthier digital habits.

Ward suggests that companies could design services that help users spend less time online rather than more. Subscription-based models, for instance, could reduce reliance on advertisements that encourage excessive screen time.

Employers could also explore digital wellness initiatives. Many workplaces already recognize the impact of screen fatigue on productivity and mental health. Companies might introduce tools that help employees balance their online and offline time, leading to better focus and job satisfaction.

However, Ward stresses the importance of making these programs voluntary. In the study, only 57% of participants installed the internet-blocking app, and just 25% completed the full two-week period. This suggests that not everyone is ready to disconnect entirely.

“Maybe you put it to a vote, and people will choose to vote for it,” said Ward. “The fact that 80% of people think they use their phones too much suggests that maybe they will.”

Rethinking the role of smartphones

While mobile technology has brought undeniable benefits, this study suggests that constant connectivity comes at a cost.

Many people feel overwhelmed by their devices but struggle to disconnect. Small changes, such as taking intentional breaks from mobile internet, could improve mental health and attention spans.

Ward’s research provides compelling evidence that stepping away from screens, even temporarily, allows people to regain control of their time and well-being.

As awareness grows, more individuals and businesses may seek solutions that promote a healthier balance between online and offline life.

The study is published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

