Taking vitamin D supplements may add years to your life

Scientists have debated the best ways to slow down the effects of time on our cells. New results from a large-scale investigation indicate that vitamin D supplements might give cells a hand in staying intact for longer.

This discovery comes from an extensive research project involving older adults in the United States. It features Dr. JoAnn Manson, a leading expert at Mass General Brigham, a major research institution recognized for its commitment to patient care and scientific inquiry.

What telomeres are and why they matter

Telomeres are the natural protective ends of chromosomes. They typically shorten during normal aging and can contribute to conditions that appear later in life.

Some researchers think telomeres work like tiny counters in our cells. When these counters get too short, it may set the stage for various medical concerns.

Vitamin D and cell aging

A team recruited participants 50 years of age and older for men, and 55 years of age and older for women, to study vitamin D’s effect. They assigned individuals to take 2,000 IU of vitamin D3 or an inactive capsule for five years, along with testing a separate omega-3 supplement in a related arm of the research.

They examined the length of the telomeres at the start of the trial, then again at Year 2 and Year 4. All measurements were gathered with methods that rely on a specific laboratory technique called quantitative PCR, which precisely analyzes DNA samples.

Vitamin D helped slow down telomere shortening

“VITAL is the first large-scale and long-term randomized trial to show that vitamin D supplements protect telomeres and preserve telomere length,” said Manson. The scientists reported that vitamin D supplementation helped maintain telomere length over the study period.

They discovered that individuals taking vitamin D experienced a smaller reduction in telomere length than the group not taking it. Their reports suggest this difference might equate to an advantage of nearly three years in cellular aging.

Omega-3 supplements did not protect cells

Omega-3 fatty acids have long been promoted for heart and brain health, so researchers were curious to see if they might also help slow cellular aging. But in this study, omega-3 supplements didn’t make much of a difference.

The participants who took 1 gram of marine-based omega-3 daily showed no significant changes in telomere length compared to those on a placebo. This suggests that omega-3 alone may not be enough to influence this specific aging process, at least not over four years.

Vitamin D linked to lower inflammation

Past studies hint that vitamin D might reduce markers of inflammation in certain populations. Reduced inflammation has been linked to positive effects on conditions related to aging.

“Our findings suggest that targeted vitamin D supplementation may be a promising strategy to counter a biological aging process, although further research is warranted,” said Haidong Zhu, PhD, first author and molecular geneticist at the Medical College of Georgia, Augusta University.

Vitamin D may support cell health

Experts caution that this evidence does not guarantee vitamin D will spare individuals from all age-related diseases. Yet the findings indicate a potential benefit for supporting cellular health in some adults who may not get enough of this nutrient in their daily routines.

This study highlights the notion that regular intake of vitamin D supplements may preserve part of our cellular protection. Scientists are hoping future work can clarify the best dosage and the people who stand to gain the most.

How much vitamin D is enough?

The dose used in the study — 2,000 IU of vitamin D3 daily — is higher than the typical recommended daily intake for adults in the U.S., which ranges from 600 to 800 IU depending on age. However, the study dose is still considered safe for most healthy adults according to the National Institutes of Health guidelines.

That said, not everyone needs extra supplementation. People who get regular sunlight exposure or eat vitamin D-rich foods like fatty fish, egg yolks, or fortified dairy products may already be getting enough. It’s a good idea to consult a doctor before starting a higher-dose supplement.

Next steps

The team behind this project is calling for more trials in different groups. They want to see if these results hold up in younger populations or in those with existing ailments.

Efforts are also underway to investigate factors like genetic makeup or lifestyle choices. These details may reveal why vitamin D works for some but not for others, and whether it pairs well with other vitamins or dietary strategies.

The study is published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–