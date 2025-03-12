Tall or short? Your height could predict future health risks

Genetically predicted height can be linked to the development of certain health conditions, according to new research. The findings suggest that increased height may raise or lower the odds of certain ailments, emphasizing the importance of early check-ups.

The study was led by Dr. Areti Papadopoulou, a postdoctoral research associate at the Medical Research Council Biostatistics Unit, and Dr. Eirini Marouli, an associate professor in computational biology at Queen Mary University of London.

The experts emphasize that these findings can benefit many people from varied backgrounds.

The scientists examined data from six populations of different ancestries, and analyzed the DNA factors that govern how tall a person might grow.

This approach, known as a phenome-wide association study (a method that scans a broad set of health outcomes), uncovered a variety of conditions that were linked to a single genetic trait.

The researchers discovered 254 notable links between height and disease. One of the strongest connections was with atrial fibrillation. This particular condition, which disrupts normal heart rhythms, appeared more frequently among taller individuals.

Taking a closer look at circulatory risk

Height was strongly related to blood vessel and heart issues, with taller people experiencing more problems involving veins and certain arterial conditions.

By one measure, taller people also seemed to have a lower chance of developing hyperlipidemia (high fats in the blood) but a higher likelihood of facing specific heart arrhythmias.

Some conditions connected to taller stature were only spotted in one sex or ancestry group. For instance, there was a connection between increased height and lower risk of hyperpotassemia (high potassium levels), but the link was only found in males.

New perspectives on disease risk

“Our study explored disease-related outcomes in up to 840,000 individuals of European, African, East Asian and Hispanic population groups with genetically predicted height,” explained Dr. Papadopoulou, the first author of the study.

“We report associations with a series of disorders, involving mental disorders and the endocrine system, that have not been previously associated with genetically predicted height.”

According to Dr. Marouli, the study reveals significant links between genetically predicted height and various health conditions, providing new perspectives on disease risk.

“By analyzing genetic data across diverse ancestries and incorporating sex-specific analyses, we have identified associations that could improve early diagnosis and patient care,” said Dr. Marouli.

What this means for daily life

Simple measures, like blood pressure readings, might be interpreted more carefully for taller adults, given that some research points to different cardiac risks by height.

For example, the experts noted that taller men appear less likely to experience high blood pressure but are more prone to heart rhythm disorders.

Screening for conditions such as certain cancers has also been debated in past studies of taller women, especially regarding breast health. The exact reasons for the potential link remain unclear, but the genetic factors that lead to a bigger frame may sometimes coincide with an increased risk for various types of tumors.

Managing risks across diverse groups

The researchers emphasize that improving health monitoring based on genetically predicted height should not focus on one ancestry alone.

The best strategies come from studies that include everyone, ensuring that recommendations will apply to people from diverse backgrounds and help them manage risks.

Health leaders also recognize the importance of routine checkups, such as monitoring blood pressure, which is crucial for spotting early hypertension. With height now becoming a bigger part of the conversation, providers might refine their advice to match each person’s unique background and build.

The link between height and health

There is still much to learn about the interplay between height and overall health. By studying the genetic codes of people in different parts of the world, scientists hope to reveal fresh insights that lead to more targeted guidance.

Large-scale projects will likely expand on these findings. Future research may clarify why taller individuals face certain conditions at higher rates, while shorter individuals may struggle with others.

The study is published in npj Genomic Medicine.

