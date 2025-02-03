Targeting the gut might be key in preventing Alzheimer’s disease

We all have heard the saying, “Listen to your gut.” A growing collection of research shows that our guts have more to say than we ever imagined. They might even be speaking to our brains in ways that influence the progression of Alzheimer’s-type illnesses.

A team of Italian and French scientists is on the trail of new insights into Alzheimer’s disease. Their research sheds new light on this devastating neurodegenerative condition that affects millions worldwide.

Mysterious language of the gut and brain

Alzheimer’s disease is characterized by alterations in the brain including synaptic loss, chronic inflammation, and neuronal cell death.

Recent discoveries have shown that our gut and brain communicate via neurons in both organs. If this intricate communication system misfires, it often leads to psychiatric and neurological disorders, like Alzheimer’s.

In the midst of this, gut microbiota – the microorganisms residing in our intestinal tract – play a crucial role.

Harmful gut bacteria and Alzheimer’s disease

“There are already many studies that support that changes in the gut composition can contribute to Alzheimer’s onset and progression,” said Alessia Cedola, a researcher at the Institute of Nanotechnology.

This is where “dysbiosis” enters the picture. It is an imbalance in the composition and function of microbial communities in the gut.

The loss of gut microbial diversity often leads to the prevalence of dangerous bacteria that produce toxic metabolites, promoting inflammation and potentially causing the break down of gut-brain barriers. But what exactly happens when gut dysbiosis occurs?

“The main hypothesis is that changes trigger the escape of bad bacteria from the gut, entering the circulation, reaching the brain, and triggering Alzheimer’s, but evidence is still poor,” explained Cedola.

Gut changes in Alzheimer’s

To address this, the scientists pioneered the use of nano- and micro X-ray phase-contrast tomography (XPCT). They found this tool to be incredibly beneficial in studying structural and morphological alterations in the gut, sans any tissue manipulation.

The team conducted experiments at ESRF, the European Synchrotron in Grenoble, France. Peter Cloetens was the leading scientist on the project.

“Thanks to this technique we can image soft biological tissues with excellent sensitivity in 3D, with minimal sample preparation and without contrast agents,” said Cloetens.

The data revealed changes in cell abundance and organization and structural alterations in different tissues of mice with Alzheimer’s.

Specifically, the team found significant alterations in the gut’s villi and crypts, cellular transformations, and many other vital factors.

These factors, when functioning properly, maintain gut health, support digestion, and protect the intestinal lining from damage.

Early detection of Alzheimer’s

Cedola believes that this technique might be pivotal in the early detection and prognosis of Alzheimer’s disease.

By gaining a deeper understanding of these processes, the team hopes to identify therapeutic targets and develop innovative treatments for this devastating disease.

In collaboration with their colleagues Francesca Palermo and Claudia Balducci, the team plans to further exploit the capabilities of XPCT.

The goal is to investigate the enteric nervous system and its role in Alzheimer’s disease. The research highlights the importance of biomedical studies at the ESRF.

“The ESRF will undoubtedly continue to play a crucial role in our research, and we look forward to many more exciting discoveries in the years to come,” noted Cedola.

The gut’s role in Alzheimer’s prevention

As researchers uncover more about the gut’s role in neurodegenerative diseases, the question arises – can gut-targeted therapies help prevent or slow down Alzheimer’s progression?

Scientists are increasingly exploring interventions such as probiotics, prebiotics, and dietary modifications aimed at restoring microbial balance.

Some research even suggests that a healthy gut microbiome can decrease systemic inflammation, which is the hallmark of Alzheimer’s pathology.

Furthermore, FMTs have been recently emerging as promising for reversing dysbiosis-related cognitive decline, but more research needs to be conducted to establish its effectiveness.

In the future, Cedola and her team believe that their high-tech imaging might be used to track how such interventions affect the gut structure, thereby influencing the health of the brain. Future treatments may not begin in the brain, but in the microbial world of the gut.

The full study was published in the journal Science Advances.

—–

—–