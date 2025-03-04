Tattoo ink travels through the body and may cause long-term risks

Tattoos, revered for their cultural significance, personal meaning, and artistic appeal, have adorned human bodies throughout history. This unique form of art is not just an ancient tribal tradition but a popular contemporary mode of self-expression.

However, the potential health risks associated with the injected tattoo ink have largely been overlooked.

Scientists are now investigating the long-term effects of tattoo ink within the body and whether it could contribute to health issues, including cancer.

Tattoo ink’s journey in the body

Once the tattoo artist punches the ink into the skin, your body identifies the pigments as foreign substances.

Some ink stays in the skin, making the tattoo permanent, but some travels in the blood and collects in the lymph nodes, which help protect the body from illness.

Experts are concerned that tattoo ink in the lymph nodes might cause long-term swelling and possibly lead to cancer.

Tattoo ink and health concerns

A study from the University of Southern Denmark (SDU) and the University of Helsinki suggests that tattoo ink may compromise the immune system’s performance.

As the lymphatic system plays a pivotal role in the immune response, any disruption caused by foreign substances could have long-term consequences.

Henrik Frederiksen is a consultant in haematology at Odense University Hospital (OUH) and a clinical professor at SDU.

“We can see that ink particles accumulate in the lymph nodes, and we suspect that the body perceives them as foreign substances,“ noted Fredericksen.

“This may mean that the immune system is constantly trying to respond to the ink, and we do not yet know whether this persistent strain could weaken the function of the lymph nodes or have other health consequences.”

Scientists worry that if the immune system keeps fighting ink particles, it might cause unusual cell growth, which can lead to cancer. But since cancer develops slowly, it’s hard to know the true effect of tattoos on health.

Connection between tattoos and cancer

Analyzing the long-term effects of tattoos requires extensive data spanning considerable time periods. Scientists at SDU have found a solution by exploiting data from the Danish Twin Tattoo Cohort, encompassing over 5,900 Danish twins.

By observing tattoo patterns and corresponding cancer diagnoses, they concluded that tattooed individuals had higher skin and lymphoma cancer rates.

“This provides us with a stronger method for investigating whether tattoos themselves may influence cancer risk,” said Jacob von Bornemann Hjelmborg, professor of biostatistics at SDU.

Influence of tattoo size

The study further unveiled that tattoo size matters. Large tattoos showed a stronger link to cancer risk than smaller ones. Concerning lymphoma, people with large tattoos had a nearly three times higher occurrence rate.

“This suggests that the bigger the tattoo and the longer it has been there, the more ink accumulates in the lymph nodes,” said Signe Bedsted Clemmensen, assistant professor of biostatistics at SDU.

”The extent of the impact on the immune system should be further investigated so that we can better understand the mechanisms at play.”

Tattoos remain fashionable

Despite health concerns, the popularity of tattoos continues to rise. The Danish Twin Tattoo Cohort study revealed that nearly 40% of women and 30% of men will have tattoos by age 25.

This trend is a global phenomenon, with increasing social acceptance of tattoos, particularly among youths and women.

Does tattoo ink color matter?

The safety of tattoos also hinges on the composition of the ink. Various pigments contain different chemicals, potentially harmful when absorbed into the body.

While the current research doesn’t identify specific ink colors as direct cancer causes, future research may examine this aspect further.

Future of tattoo research

Researchers are shifting focus to understand how ink particles interact with the body on a molecular level. They aim to determine whether certain types of lymphoma are more strongly linked to tattoos and how long-term exposure to ink affects immune system function.

“We want to gain a better understanding of the biological mechanisms – what happens in the lymph nodes when they are exposed to ink particles over decades? This can help us assess whether there is a real health risk and what we might do to reduce it,” concluded Clemmensen.

Understanding the potential health risks associated with tattoos is thus paramount for informed decisions regarding tattoos.

Ongoing research efforts

The Danish Twin Tattoo Cohort is a research project designed to study whether tattoos could be linked to cancer. Scientists want to understand if tattoos increase health risks, but it’s tricky because people have different genetics and lifestyles.

This study compares twins – who share the same genes but may have different tattoo habits. By doing this, researchers can see if tattoos alone have any health effects or if other factors, like family history or environment, play a bigger role.

In 2017, a government agency in Denmark estimated that 14% of the population had tattoos. By 2021, tattoos had become even more popular, with 30-40% of people under 35 having at least one.

As more people get tattoos, scientists want to learn whether ink inside the body has any long-term health effects.

In short, tattoos are not just designs on the skin. When ink is injected, it stays in the body, and some of it may move to other areas. Scientists are still figuring out if this could lead to serious health problems like cancer. Until more research is done, it’s important to stay informed and understand the potential risks.

The study is published in the journal BMC Public Health.

