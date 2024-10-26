The Arctic is melting fast, but a slowing ocean current could help

Under the unforgiving Arctic sun, the wintry landscape swarms with shivers and whispers that tell tales of an unrelenting rise in temperatures. This icy expanse, our last bastion of frost, is experiencing a warming spree that outpaces the global average by three to four times.

But here’s a twist: new research suggests that the slow-down of a crucial ocean current could ironically, cool the rising heat in the Arctic. Could this be the solution we’ve been waiting for?

Slowing ocean current in the Arctic

For decades, scientists have sounded alarms on the consequences of unchecked Arctic warming. They warn of severe implications for wildlife, massive shifts in weather patterns, and more frequent extreme events.

Is there any respite? According to a study spearheaded by UC Riverside, there just might be.

Changes in Atlantic circulation

The study explores the effects of the slowdown of the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC) on the Arctic climate.

Think of AMOC as our planet’s heat distributor, transferring warmth from the tropics to higher latitudes.

According to projections, Arctic temperatures could shoot up by a whopping 10 degrees Celsius (18 degrees Fahrenheit) by the century’s end.

Critical component of the climate system

When factoring in the slowing AMOC, however, there’s a ray of hope. The study suggests that Arctic temperatures would only rise by 8 degrees Celsius (14.4 degrees Fahrenheit).

“The AMOC is a critical component of our climate system because it moves heat around the globe,” said Yu-Chi Lee, UCR graduate student in Earth and Planetary Sciences and first author of the study.

“We found that its weakening reduces the amount of heat reaching the Arctic, which slows down the rate of warming.”

Arctic ecosystem and ocean currents

While this slowdown may marginally lessen Arctic warming, it does not eliminate all of our concerns. The study underlines persistent worries regarding Arctic ecosystems.

As sea ice takes a hit, polar bears face habitat loss, hindering their hunting activities and survival.

Plus, as the ice gives way, it reveals darker open water which soaks up more sunlight. This accelerates warming through a scenario known as the albedo effect.

Effects of the AMOC slowdown

While the ocean current slowdown could put a damper on Arctic warming, the researchers warn of other possible climate disruptions.

A noteworthy concern is a potential shift in the Intertropical Convergence Zone, a tropical rain belt.

Should this rain belt shift southward, regions relying on its rainfall could encounter more frequent droughts – an outcome that spells trouble for agriculture and water supplies.

Additionally, the research clears up misconceptions linking sea ice melting to rising sea levels. When sea ice melts, it doesn’t directly elevate sea levels. This is comparable to how a glass does not overflow when ice cubes in it melt.

Factors behind Arctic melting

The real culprits? Melting land ice, like glaciers, and water expansion as it heats up, contribute to rising sea levels. The AMOC slowdown may not heavily influence sea level rise, but it certainly stirs significant changes in the climate system.

“The AMOC slowdown may offer some temporary relief in the Arctic, but this is not a simple good-news story,” said study co-author Professor Wei Liu. “The overall impact on ecosystems and weather patterns, both in the Arctic and globally, could still be severe.”

Climate model simulations

The researchers turned to a coupled climate model, integrating interactions between the ocean, atmosphere, land, and sea ice, to trace the AMOC’s influence.

By comparing two simulations – one where the AMOC slows due to rising greenhouse gases, and another where its strength is artificially maintained – they determined how much future Arctic warming is tied to the AMOC slowdown.

“Our simulations allowed us to clearly see how much of the future Arctic warming is tied to the AMOC slowdown,” Lee said. “Even though the slowdown reduces warming by a couple of degrees, the overall effects on Arctic ecosystems and the global climate system remain severe.”

Ocean current slowdown and the Arctic

Lee noted that the AMOC slowdown has only recently started, and the scientific community is actively debating its duration and continuity.

“While the AMOC slowdown might provide some short-term benefits, its broader impacts show us that even small shifts in ocean circulation can cause ripple effects across the planet,” said Lee.

“Climate change is far from a one-region issue. The future of the Arctic – and the world – depends on how we respond today.”

The study is published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–