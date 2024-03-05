The Arctic may be ice-free sooner than we expected

A new study led by the University of Colorado Boulder alerts us to the possibility of experiencing virtually ice-free summers in the Arctic within just a few years. The research indicates that the Arctic may witness its first day without significant ice much sooner than past models, which estimated ice-free periods of a month or longer, had predicted.

This shift could happen over a decade earlier than previously thought, and this pattern holds true across all potential future emissions scenarios.

Ice-free months in the Arctic

By the 2050s, it’s expected that the Arctic will endure a whole month each September, the time of lowest sea ice, without its characteristic floating ice.

By the century’s close, depending on the trajectory of global emissions, the region could see several months each year without ice, with a high-emission scenario possibly leading to a consistently ice-free state even during some winter months.

Drastic reduction in sea ice

However, “ice-free” in scientific terms doesn’t imply a complete absence of ice. The term is used when sea ice extent falls below one million square kilometers – a drastic reduction from the seasonal minimum coverage of the 1980s, which was less than 20% of its former extent. Recently, September sea ice levels have hovered around 3.3 million square kilometers.

Leading the study, Alexandra Jahn, an associate professor at CU Boulder, delved into sea ice projections and utilized climate models to evaluate future daily changes in Arctic sea ice coverage. The findings suggest the Arctic could experience days with less than one square kilometer of sea ice much earlier than indicated by monthly averages – up to 18 years sooner in some projections.

Predicting the Arctic’s ice-free days

Jahn emphasizes the importance of predicting these first ice-free days, which will be evident in daily satellite data, to understand the changes occurring in the Arctic. She projects that, under every emissions scenario, the Arctic Ocean might face its first ice-free day between the late 2020s and the 2030s, likely in late August or early September.

Consequences of shrinking sea ice

The decline in sea ice, largely driven by greenhouse gas emissions, not only accelerates the Arctic’s warming by reducing the reflective snow and ice cover but also threatens Arctic wildlife dependent on sea ice, like seals and polar bears.

The potential invasion of non-native fish species into the warming Arctic waters and their impact on local ecosystems is a growing concern too. Furthermore, coastal communities face increased risks from larger ocean waves and coastal erosion as sea ice recedes.

Fate of the Arctic depends on emissions

Jahn points out that while an ice-free Arctic seems inevitable, the frequency of such conditions will depend on future emission levels. An intermediate emissions pathway, which mirrors our current course, might limit ice-free periods to late summer and early fall.

However, the highest emissions scenario could result in the Arctic being ice-free for as long as nine months by the end of the century, marking a significant transformation of the region.

Aggressive climate action is needed

Despite these daunting projections, there’s a silver lining: Arctic sea ice has the capacity to recover quickly with atmospheric cooling.

“Unlike the ice sheet in Greenland that took thousands of years to build, even if we melt all the Arctic sea ice, if we can then figure out how to take CO2 back out of the atmosphere in the future to reverse warming, sea ice will come back within a decade,” Jahn said. This resilience highlights the critical need for aggressive climate action to mitigate and potentially reverse these changes.

The study is published in the journal Nature Reviews: Earth & Environment.

